Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun
Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun

Here Comes Summer!

By Posted on

Here Comes Summer!

There’s something truly magical about summer camp—the laughter, the friendships, the adventures, and the memories that last a lifetime. Whether your child is heading to camp for the first time or returning for another unforgettable summer, our annual guide is your one-stop shop for all things CAMP!

 

For one mom, sending her child to camp is more than just a milestone—it’s a wish for them to experience the same joy, independence, and wonder that she did. Read “A Mom’s Wish for Her Child’s Camp Experience” (page 90) for a heartfelt look at the special moments that make camp so unforgettable.

Camp is for every child, and for those who need a little extra support, it can be life-changing. “The Benefits of Camp for Kids with Special Needs” (page 36) explores how the right camp can provide a safe, inclusive space for kids to thrive.

 

If you’re new to the camp world, don’t worry—we got you! “Checklist for First-Time Camp Parents” (page 12) is packed with helpful tips to get your camper (and yourself!) ready for the adventure ahead. And if you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes, a former counselor shares their favorite memories and biggest takeaways in “Lessons I Learned as a Camp Counselor” (page 26).

 

We know that camp can be a big investment, so we’re sharing “Saving Money on Summer Camp” (page 88) with smart ways to make it more affordable.

Find out where your child is about to have the best summer of their life in our Camp Directory (starting on page 42), a comprehensive list of top camp and summer program options in our area. Looking something specific? Our specialty listings highlight Jewish Camps, Sleepaway Camps, Camps for Teens & Tweens, and Sports Camps, so you can find the right fit.

Let’s make this summer one your child will never forget!

Psst…Check out the Premier Sleepaway Camps!

About the Author

Related Articles

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

The Little Gym of Bay Ridge- Bensonhurst

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;At The Little Gym of Bay Ridge-Bensonhurt, we specialize in unique, educational classes that revolve around active play. We give children a safe and inspiring space to direct their energy, build confidence, and develop key skills. Explore the range of classes we offer at The Little Gym of Bay Ridge-Bensonhurst to find the one that&amp;rsquo;s just right for your child.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

WICKED Broadway

&lt;p&gt;There&amp;rsquo;s no place like Oz&amp;mdash;and there&amp;rsquo;s no show like WICKED. Are you ready to experience the original Broadway blockbuster?&lt;/p&gt;

Play On! Studios

&lt;p&gt;Play On! Studios offers theater day camps and after-school classes on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won&#039;t soon forget! Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Creative Drama Camps are perfect for kids entering grades K-4. Campers will work each week to put on a brand-new show! Each session, they will receive a script, rehearse a production, make a set and costumes, and perform their play. Kids will also play drama games, play outside (weather permitting), and have tons of fun!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Musical Theater Camps are aimed at kids entering grades 4-9. In Musical Theater Performance Camp, campers put on a complete musical production in a professional NYC theater! Campers will stretch their skills with drama exercises and games, vocal coaching, field trips, and building a professional set. Our incredible teaching artists and campers come together to put on a truly remarkable show!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;During the school year, classes are great for beginners or more experienced actors - sing, dance, and put on a play! Whether your child is just starting out, or ready for Broadway, we&amp;rsquo;ve got the class for them. Classes are available for grades PreK-8, after school or on Saturdays! Come play with us.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;