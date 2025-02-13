Here Comes Summer!

There’s something truly magical about summer camp—the laughter, the friendships, the adventures, and the memories that last a lifetime. Whether your child is heading to camp for the first time or returning for another unforgettable summer, our annual guide is your one-stop shop for all things CAMP!

For one mom, sending her child to camp is more than just a milestone—it’s a wish for them to experience the same joy, independence, and wonder that she did. Read “A Mom’s Wish for Her Child’s Camp Experience” (page 90) for a heartfelt look at the special moments that make camp so unforgettable.

Camp is for every child, and for those who need a little extra support, it can be life-changing. “The Benefits of Camp for Kids with Special Needs” (page 36) explores how the right camp can provide a safe, inclusive space for kids to thrive.

If you’re new to the camp world, don’t worry—we got you! “Checklist for First-Time Camp Parents” (page 12) is packed with helpful tips to get your camper (and yourself!) ready for the adventure ahead. And if you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes, a former counselor shares their favorite memories and biggest takeaways in “Lessons I Learned as a Camp Counselor” (page 26).

We know that camp can be a big investment, so we’re sharing “Saving Money on Summer Camp” (page 88) with smart ways to make it more affordable.

Find out where your child is about to have the best summer of their life in our Camp Directory (starting on page 42), a comprehensive list of top camp and summer program options in our area. Looking something specific? Our specialty listings highlight Jewish Camps, Sleepaway Camps, Camps for Teens & Tweens, and Sports Camps, so you can find the right fit.

Let’s make this summer one your child will never forget!