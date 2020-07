Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Healthy and Safe Together: What families should know before returning to child care and learning: Free Webinar, July 16th, 12 pm

This webinar provides an overview of a health and safety plan built with guidance from the DOH and CDC.

Learn what Vivvi has implemented and practiced while being open this summer in partnership with NYP Hospital Network with in-depth coverage on new procedures and responsibilities. Receive a checklist for your family and Q&A with experts in early childhood education.

In Partnership with Vivvi, Early Education for Today’s Families Charlie Bonello, CEO and Ben Newton, COO