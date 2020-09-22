Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Halloween Themed Face Masks Including a DIY Halloween Face Mask

Governor Cuomo has shared that he has no plans to ban Halloween Trick or Treating. However, this will depend on how parents choose to celebrate. While schools are adjusting to being open, there hasn’t been any news if costumes will be allowed this day.

Regardless if you have a chill Halloween or go full costume, kids are going to be encouraged to wear face masks. We have themed masks that celebrate the spirit of Halloween, including a DIY mask exclusively crafted for us by a former Brooklyn teacher.

So find your fun Halloween mask and order, or make early for all goblins and creatures.

