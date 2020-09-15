Cuomo Says He Will Not Ban Trick-or-Treating in New York This Halloween

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cuomo Will Not Ban Trick-or-Treating This Halloween

Trick-or-treating is the highlight of Halloween for so many children and Cuomo is giving New Yorkers hope that this festivity will continue amid COVID.

In an interview with News 12 Long Island, Governor Cuomo mentioned that he will not be banning trick-or-treating this Halloween in New York.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Cuomo said when asked if he would ban trick-or-treating out of an abundance of caution during the pandemic. “You have neighbors – if you want to go knock on your neighbor’s door, God bless you, and I’m not going to tell you not to.”

Even though we can expect to see ghosts and goblins collecting their candy this year among our neighborhoods, the Governor did not rule out offering some guidelines on safe trick-or-treating as Halloween gets closer.

“If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I’m not gonna tell you you can’t take your child to the neighborhood,” Cuomo said. “I’m not going to do that. I’ll give you my advice and guidance and then you will make a decision what you do that night.”

As New York prepares for Halloween, we are already seeing some cancellations around the city, such as the Village Halloween Parade. Even though we will be seeing some cancellations for precautionary reasons, families can still look forward to visiting pumpkin patches and celebrate in other exciting ways — stay tuned!

