It’s Time to Let Your Kids Hit the Greenwood Trails!

Remember when kids used to head outdoors more? At Greenwood Trails, your kids will get messy. And they’ll laugh, hike, swim, climb, and canoe. They’ll play every sport imaginable from basketball to table tennis to volleyball to fencing. They’ll make crafts, create art, devour snacks, put on plays, and bask in the glow of campfires. They’ll learn new skills and discover parts of themselves they didn’t know existed. They’ll make friends and memories destined to last a lifetime.

Situated on more than 100 acres in the foothills of the Berkshires of Connecticut, Greenwood Trails is a sleepaway camp two hours from New York City.

A Screen-Free Space

Greenwood Trails believes that the best way to connect kids with each other, with nature, and with their true selves, is to free them from the distractions and dependencies of modern life, especially screens and devices. Instead, they are immersed in an environment that is completely centered on them.

Choose Your Adventure

Greenwood Trails offers activities within four elective “trails”: Athletics, Aquatics, Adventure, and the Arts. Campers can choose to focus on one trail or mix and match activities amongst any of the trails. Campers also enjoy creative activities designed exclusively by the camp staff. Amongst other things, your kids will enjoy a private lake, swimming pool, aerial adventure park, flying trapeze, tennis courts, ball fields, theater, arts, and–new for this summer–drone flying, disc golf, gymnastics, and pickleball.

For a Fortnight or An Entire Summer

Families can choose between a 2-week, 3-week, 5-week, or 7-week full summer stay. There is also a counselor-in-training program for 15- and 16-year olds. While your kids are at Greenwood Trails, they benefit from tons of personal attention, with a 4-to-1 counselor-to-camper ratio and maximum camp population of no more than 180.

A Place to Just Have Fun

Greenwood Trails offers kids the chance to just be kids. Its programs are creatively designed to build community, foster genuine connections, encourage fun, and to be a part of a lasting camp family. First time campers won’t be fending for themselves, either.

The Greenwood Trails First Time Camper program is thoughtfully designed to help new campers feel at ease right from the start. Prior to camp, families receive a comprehensive guide to the camp and its programs so they can be knowledgeable about the camp months before they arrive. They are also contacted by a “new family liaison” to help answer any questions they may have.

Next, campers write a letter to their counselors to tell them who they are, while parents fill out their children’s profiles. Just before camp starts, campers receive a call from a senior staff member welcoming them to the Greenwood Trails community and answering any additional questions they may have. Both returning and new families are invited to a cookout at the camp in June so that campers can get to know staff and fellow campers. And parents are fully informed about their kids’ experience throughout their stay.

Respect, Integrity, Caring, and Courage: Greenwood Trails’ Core Values

Greenwood Trails is a values-based summer camp experience designed to be inclusive and friendly, so that every child who attends feels welcome and appreciated for who they are. The camps’ intention is to create a platform where differences are celebrated and where each child reaches their full potential. Greenwood Trails does not tolerate racism, hate, or bigotry in any form. And because Greenwood Trails counselors hail from all over the globe, your child will have their world expanded by staffers carefully chosen to facilitate the very best experience possible.

Register soon

To learn more about Greenwood Trails and sign up your camper (or campers–siblings earn a $250 discount), go to greenwoodtrails.com.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY GREENWOOD TRAILS