Great Northern Catskills of Greene County

As school winds down and the weather warms up, you’re probably thinking about summer vacay plans. We could all use a getaway after the year we’ve had, but coordinating all the ins and outs of vacation is no easy task. And after so much planning to try to make everyone in your family happy, relaxing vacay turns into stressful work. That’s why, when we heard about the endless summer adventures in the Great Northern Catskills of Greene County, we knew that this would be a go-to for NYC families!

Just a short 2-hour drive from NYC, the Catskills have just what you’re looking for in a getaway. We definitely recommend the Catskills Family Resorts for a care-free and exciting time. The best part about these resorts? They’re all-inclusive! No more researching restaurants or activities, because the resort has everything that your family needs, right on-site. The Great Northern Catskills of Greene County focuses on giving you the entertainment, lodging, food, and activities so that you can focus on creating timeless family memories without the burden of constantly planning.

After a somewhat “virtual” year at home between remote school and work, it’s refreshing to unplug. At the Catskill Family Resorts, your family can do just that. Take in the amazing views of upstate NY, roast marshmallows, go boating on a lake, take a dip in the pool, and so much more, all while staying away from the oh-so-tempting, but also oh-so-exhausting phones, tablets, and laptops. Not only will your kids enjoy the exciting activities, but they’ll also appreciate the uninterrupted family time.

Now you may be wondering what else there is to do in the Great Northern Catskills. Whether your kids crave adventure, arts and crafts, or outdoor action, there truly is something for everyone. The camping spots are a 10/10, so fall asleep under the stars with your family one night. Hiking at least one trail in the Catskill Park is a must-do, and if you’re a thrill-seeker, then don’t miss out on one of the longest, fastest and highest zipline canopy tours in North America. Hailed as the “new mecca for artisans” by the New York Times, the Great Northern Catskills’ arts, theater, and performing arts are also the perfect break in your outdoor, nature-filled day. And finally, pre-warning: your kids are definitely going to beg to visit the Catskills’ #1 water park, Zoom Flume Water Park, which has a ton of water rides and a wave pool.

We can’t list even a quarter of what the Catskills have to offer, because the possibilities for summer fun are endless! Ready to explore the Catskills for yourself? Start planning your family vacation with these trip ideas. Want to book a trip to an all-inclusive family resort? Browse the various Catskills Family Vacation Packages to see which one is best for your family.