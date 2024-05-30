Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide

Google Announces First Kids Smart Watch: Fitbit Ace LTE (and we are loving for our city kids)

As parents, we are careful about what gadgets we introduce into our children’s world. But Google’s newest product with Fitbit is something parents, especially those who are not ready or determined to not get their child a phone, will appreciate – as it inspires even the most video game-obsessed kids to get up and move.

The Fitbit Ace LTE is the first smartwatch designed specifically for kids and to move a generation of gamers. Ideal for kids ages 7 and up, Ace LTE turns exercise into play while also providing safety features that will give parents peace of mind. 

This new product merges the benefits of exercise with the appeal of video games. With the watch, kids can access immersive and interactive 3D games where they can unlock more game time by moving more. 

Every game is designed specifically for the Fitbit Ace LTE, making full use of haptics, sounds, the accelerometer and more. And the Fitbit Arcade will update with fresh, new games every few months, so even kids who are outside moving all the time will have a game to keep them busy. 

Kids get rewarded for movement with this smartwatch

Kids aren’t typically training for 5Ks or taking pilates classes like their parents might be. Luckily, Ace LTE is calibrated to recognize and reward all sorts of physical activity. So whether your kid is riding their bike or going exploring with their sibling, their movement will show up on the “Noodle” (Fitbit’s most unique activity ring yet), which will celebrate when they reach their movement goals. 

The customizable eejie sits at the center of the Ace LTE gaming experience. Kids can care for their eejie by playing games from the Fitbit arcade and completing daily tasks. 

Why the Fitbit Ace LTE is both for parents and kids

There are many smartwatches, but this one truly feels like a great fit for the kid and parent. A caregiver can set up up to 20 trusted contacts on this watch. Through Move Goal, you can see their movement, which is deleted shortly after. Calling and text messaging are secured; no random calls can be made or come through. 

We see the Fitbit Ace LTE for the younger kid, especially city kids who aren’t quite ready for a phone yet want something interactive. The plus is it helps parents and guardians to provide some independence  to their child yet also to be aware of where they are. This is important as, in this digital age, kids must know that learning via technology is only a plus. Yet, ultimately, when they are young and starting to explore, parents are still in control.

the Google Fitbit Ace LTE packaging

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is a California native, long-time Brooklyn resident, and the Executive Director of Content Strategy for New York Family Media. She lives with her family in Brooklyn and Upstate New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two boys.

