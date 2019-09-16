French Tutoring and Enrichment Resources for Kids in NYC

As the school year kicks off, you can finally take a breath. The back-to-school shopping rush is over, the end-of-summer days without camp are now replaced by school, and your kids are excited to begin a new school year! Yet before the school year really picks up with tests and quizzes, consider securing an enrichment or tutoring program now. As learning a foreign language has become an increasingly popular and beneficial aspect of early childhood development and education, we’ve rounded up French tutors and enrichment in NYC boroughs. Whether your little one is a native French speaker or has never taken a French class before, these French tutors and enrichment programs each have something unique to offer, perfect for all levels of French. Many French tutors and enrichment are also after school programs, so if you don’t get out of work until 5 pm, no worries! Check out our guide to the top French tutors and enrichment in NYC, and enroll today, as many programs are open for their Fall/Winter sessions!

Manhattan

The Language Workshop for Children

767 Lexington Avenue, Suite 505, New York, NY 10065

212-628-2700

Offering group language classes for children ages 6 months to 2 years (Language for Tots) and 3 to 5 years (Language for Children), The Language Workshop for Children is a great place for French enrichment. Classes are capped at five students, so your little ones will get one-on-one attention with the instructor. Language for Tots involves vocabulary-building songs, language immersion activities, tactile props, and visual aids. Tots attend with a parent or caregiver for these 45-minute classes. French for Tots takes place on Thursdays, 11:15 am-12 pm. You may enroll for the half school year (15 weeks) or school year (30 weeks). Half Year tuition is $689 and School Year tuition is $1,255. French for Children classes are vocal and animated, using songs, stories, workbooks, and dialogues. French for Children tuition ranges from $949 to $2,069, depending on the length of the class and how many times a week the class meets. If you are interested in one-on-one tutoring, The Language Workshop for Children also offers Private Lessons & Test Prep in person or through skype. Costs range from $80 to $125 per hour.

Neighborhood: Lenox Hill

Tribeca Language

90 Broad Street, New York, NY 10004

212-219-9893

Tribeca Language offers Tutoring & Test Prep, Private Lessons, and Group Lessons for all ages. Group French Lessons are for second through 12th-grade students and Private Classes are for 1 year-olds to college students. Classes have three to five students per class, so you can be sure that your little is getting the attention they deserve, whether you go the group or private route for tutoring sessions. French for Children group classes for the fall run September 24 to December 10, and they are split into ages 4 to 6 and 7 to 10. Tuition is $500 for ages 4 to 6 and $550 for ages 7 to 10. Tutoring is available for SAT Language Subject Tests, AP World Languages and Cultures, and Academic Tutoring. Working alongside a teacher, your child will design a personalized tutoring curriculum according to their class curriculum. Tutoring involves homework help, pronunciation, mastery of grammar, and preparation for quizzes and tests. Group Tutoring Sessions are split into 2nd and 3rd grade, 4th and 5th grade, Junior High French 1, and Junior High French 2. Using the QTalk method, which heavily relies on visual representations, Tribeca Language invites all ages and all levels to enroll!

Neighborhood: Financial District

Carousel of Languages

1309 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10128

212-501-8524

Carousel of Languages boasts small class sizes (five students or fewer), native-speaking teachers, and a tailored experience to age, level, and learning style! Carousel Teaching System focuses on multisensory learning through verbal, visual, and tactile association. Classes are offered for Infants and Toddlers, Preschool Age, and Elementary School Age & Up. Every class involves age-appropriate activities, such as music and movement, songs and stories, arts and crafts, educational board games, and logical thinking activities. Carousel of Languages also offers private and group tutoring and test preparation services for tweens and teens. Fall registration is now open. The Fall 2019 Session runs from September 9 to February 1 and includes 18 one-hour classes for $1,170. The Spring 2020 Session runs from February 3 to June 13 and includes 18 one-hour classes for $1,170.

Neighborhood: Carnegie Hill

TLB Music

266 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075

212-744-0404

Don’t want a traditional, classroom setting? Do your kids love rhythm, singing, dancing and instruments? TLB Music offers French Language Immersion Music Classes for Kids for ages 6 months to 5 years! Classes are led by a native speaker and accompanied by a professional pianist. The Fall/Winter session runs from September 6 to January 10. The great thing about TLB Music is that they offer a drop-in option. Not sure if you want to commit to a whole session? Drop-in as you please for $38 a class. The 40-minute classes are on Mondays, 3:30 and 4:30 pm, Wednesdays 3:30 and 4:30 pm, and Fridays 10 am and 11 am. If you want to fully commit, you may enroll for the Full Session for $544, which includes four free play passes. There is also the option to do Half Sessions, which cost $280 each. Finally, a 4-pack of classes is $140. With many options to choose from, TLB Music is great for that busy parent who has a tight schedule, because it provides lots of flexibility.

Neighborhood: Yorkville

Brooklyn

French for Little Ones

33 Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

347-263-6404

A French Immersion Program for children ages 2 to 7, French for Little Ones offers preschool, enrichment classes, and French classes for beginners and native-speakers. Preschool is divided into three programs: 2’s, 3’s, and 4’s. Classes focus on developing memory and creativity, reasoning and imagination, diligence and autonomy, and initiative. Emotional growth, social skills, positive self-image, trust, independence, and cooperation are fostered through language immersion. The Enrichment/After School Program runs from September 9 to January 17, Monday to Friday, 2:30 to 6 pm with an option for an extended day to 7 pm. Learn French Brooklyn provides French language and multicultural education for ages 3 and up. Lessons incorporate themes, books, games, and songs. Kids can combine French Classes with the After School program of PLAY Kids Greenpoint, including robotics, fine arts, creative dancing, and more for ages 3 to 8! There are several semester options to choose from, ranging from $770 to $935. Although the focus is on little ones, French for Little Ones also offers Les Galopins, a French immersion program that runs September 28 to February 1 for ages 8 to 10 and 11 to 12. These one-hour Saturday lessons include 17 sessions for $425.

Neighborhood: Greenpoint

The Language and Laughter Studio

139 Nevins Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

718-596-2233

Offering both an alternative to preschool, Mini-Maternelle for ages 2 ½ to 4 years, and Language Classes for children, The Language and Laughter Studio is a wonderful program for kids looking to learn or sharpen their French skills. Mini-Maternelle is divided into three programs based on availability and ages: Petite Section (Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 9:30 am-12 pm), Grande Section (Monday-Friday, 9:30 am-12 pm), and Les Dauphins (Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday, 12:15-2:45 pm). The Grande Section also has an extended day option until 2:30 pm. There are several after school French classes offered for all ages, ranging from 4 months to 12 years. Classes involve a very hands-on approach with a focus on children’s individual needs and interests. Activities include games, mimes, songs, arts and crafts, music, movement, theater, and visual aids. Examples of classes include Academic French 1 and 2, French Songs, Art, and Musical Games, French Games and Music, and Puppets, Stories, and Songs in French. The Fall Session runs September 17 to December 17. Class tuition ranges from $455 to $520, depending on the length of the class.

Neighborhood: Boerum Hill

Smith Street Maternelle (Preschool)

607 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

347-457-5099

Smith Street Workshop offers several French classes for Infants and Toddlers, ages 3-7, 7-10, and 11-14. French Immersion Classes not only introduce the French language, but each class has a specific theme. Examples of After School classes include Music and Movement in French, Le Petit Atelier (art class with French immersion), Le Kung Fu (Kung Fu in French), Danse et Science (Dance, Biology, and Anatomy in French), Advanced French Creative Writing, and more! For older kids, the classes focus more on academics and the French language, broken up by age and language level. Tuition for the semester ranges from $420 to $490, depending on the class. Fall 2019 French Courses, which run from around September 9 to December 16, are now open for enrollment. Smith Street Workshop also offers a French immersion preschool, test prep, and tutoring for grades K through 12. You may choose either individual or group tutoring, ranging from $70 to $150 per hour.

Neighborhood: Carroll Gardens

Queens

La Caravane FrancoFun

1111 44th Road, Long Island City, NY 11101

347-537-7304

Enrollment for the Fall-Winter 2019-20 classes is now open at La Caravane FrancoFun! There are various classes offered for all ages and levels, beginning with toddlers ages 1 ½ to seventh graders. Every class meets once a week for one to two hours. You may enroll in up to three classes (three days a week): there are special discounts for two or three days of enrollment! The Fall-Winter classes run from approximately September 9 to February 10, give or take a few days depending on the program. Each class has involves different activities to learn French, such as storytelling, project-based learning, arts and crafts, sciences, and more. Select classes are available for drop-in if you are looking for less of a strict commitment. Drop-in classes range from $32 to $41 per class. Semester options for classes range from $510 to $760. There is also a French immersion preschool alternative to check out!

Neighborhood: Hunters Point

Oxford Learning Center

37-22 73rd Street #7a, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

917-652-5565

Oxford Learning offers French tutoring for kids in grades 1 to 12. The French Tutoring Program covers time management, homework management, reading and retaining information, problem-solving skills, verb practice, spelling skills, and grammar. Tutoring sessions involve dynamic assessments and customized tutoring plans to truly fit the needs of your child. These French tutoring sessions offer a lot more than French instruction: they set your child up for success in other academic subjects as well through the writing, reading, oral communication, and time management skills taught. To find out more about pricing for tutoring for your child’s grade level, contact Oxford Learning Center.

Neighborhood: Jackson Heights

All Around the City

ABC Languages

146 West 29th Street, Suite 6E, New York, NY 10001

212-563-7580

Available in your location in Manhattan, ABC Languages brings the French language class to you! Sometimes it can be a hassle to drop your kids off at their French classes or tutoring sessions, so why not have the tutor come to you? Before sessions start, you will get to discuss curriculum: your goals and time frame so that ABC Languages can best design a program that fits your child’s needs. The schedule is entirely up to you, which gives you lots of flexibility. Six hours for one student is $540, 12 hours is $1,020, and 24 hours is $1,920. There are discounts if you register more than one child. With experienced instructors, personalized tutoring, and schedule flexibility, ABC Languages is a great option for French enrichment. Should you want to hold your classes at the ABC Languages main center in Manhattan, you also have the option to do so.

Neighborhood: Chelsea (Main Language Center)