Register Now for Free Summer Camps with The Fresh Air Fund

Free summer camps for city kids!

Summer camp might not be the first thing on your mind when you’re bundling your kids in hats and scarves, but now is actually the right time to start planning. It’s been a long year of financial and other struggles for a lot of New Yorkers, so understandably, camp may not be a priority now. But if you think camp might not be possible due to financial constraints, don’t give up yet because there may be a way.

You may be able to send your kids to camp for free through The Fresh Air Fund if your family meets their eligibility requirements. Registration is now open for summer 2026.

For over 140 years, The Fresh Air Fund, a nonprofit youth development organization, has been offering free sleepaway camps for children from underserved communities in New York City. With a variety of camps located in the Mid-Hudson Valley, this summer program gives kids ages 8 to 17 the chance to explore nature, try new activities, and build confidence outside of the city.

Camp Experiences for Different Ages and Interests

The Fresh Air Fund’s camps are located over 2,000 acres in Fishkill, New York, and cater to different age groups and interests. The camps all focus on fun outdoor experiences and friendships, but each one has a slightly different slant to it:

Camp ABC is for girls ages 9-14, and offers activities like swimming, arts and crafts, and archery.

Camp Hidden Valley focuses on outdoor adventure and creativity with swimming, sports, and music, for ages 8-12.

Camp Hayden-Marks is for boys ages 9-14, and offers swimming, photography, and guitar. It also focuses on emotional growth.

Camp Junior is located in Harriman State Park and serves Bronx kids with outdoor sports, arts, and music.

Camp Mariah, for ages 12-15, teaches campers about career awareness and gives teens hands-on experiences in photography, film, and life skills.

Camp Tommy, for older teens 15-17, develops leadership through Leaders-in-Training and Counselor-in-Training programs.

More Than Just Summer Fun

While the Fresh Air Fund’s camps offer several traditional camp activities like swimming, arts and crafts, and sports, there’s an underlying, deeper goal of helping kids develop confidence, resilience, and leadership skills. The camps are designed to help kids break out of their comfort zones, try new things, and also learn more about who they are and what they’re capable of.

Lisa Gitelson, CEO of The Fresh Air Fund, explains, “For nearly 150 years, The Fresh Air Fund has been providing youth with transformative opportunities in the outdoors. We are looking forward to welcoming returning and new campers for an incredible summer.”

One of the main cornerstones of the Fresh Air Fund is to give access to the outdoors to children who might not otherwise ever get the opportunity. Gitelson explains, “Every young person who attends our program should feel like they belong. That’s why The Fresh Air Fund invests heavily in training our staff to ensure they are prepared to handle the unique needs of every camper who comes off the bus.”

Many of the kids who attend these camps come from neighborhoods in New York City where outdoor activities and safe, open spaces are difficult to come by. For these children, time at camp is not just a break from the city, it’s a chance to experience something entirely new that can shape their outlook on life and their own personal growth.

“Everyone from adults to children benefits from outdoor time,” says Gitelson. “The Fresh Air Fund believes that being outside helps you become the best person you can and offers social-emotional learning opportunities you can’t get anywhere else.”

How to Apply

You can apply now for The Fresh Air Fund’s 2026 summer camps. They also offer paid summer job opportunities for adults who are interested in becoming counselors, program specialists, or lifeguards.

