Free Outdoor Summer Concerts for Kids in New York City

    Spend the afternoons around the city singing along and dancing at these FREE outdoor summer concerts for kids that we’ve rounded up for you.

     By New York Family

    Grab your picnic blanket, pick a shaded spot under a tree and get to hear the summer tunes of New York City! Between school being out and trying to scramble to find activities that will keep the little ones occupied, outdoor summer concerts come to the rescue. Spend the afternoons around the city singing along and dancing at these FREE outdoor summer concerts for kids that we’ve rounded up for you. Looking to fill in the gaps? Check out our other free and affordable activities for kids, from sports programs to fun and educational classes!

    • Locomotive Lawn Live

      Locomotive Lawn Live

      Have a blast at the Locomotive Lawn where Moosiki Kids gets kiddos excited about reading through musical performances and sing-alongs. This is great for kid 5 years and under where they can sing and dance on the comfy turf right by the big locomotive.

      Date: June 13

      Time: 10:30 – 11:15 am

      Where: Locomotive Lawn at 61st Street

    • Hip Pickles

      Hip Pickles

      Feel the rhythms of the drums at Hip Pickles drumming performance! Bring the family along to this interactive event where they will be fully immersed in the sounds of the drums!

      Date: June 13

      Time: 6-7 pm

      Location: My Buddy’ Monument in Forest Park ,Park Lane South and Myrtle Avenue Queens

    • Live at the Archway

      Live at the Archway

      Get ready for 11 weeks of family-friendly concerts beneath the Manhattan Bridge Archway! Concerts are held on Thursdays and packed with interactive performances, puppet shows, kids’ fashion shows and more!

      Date: June 13- August 29

      Time: 5:30 pm

      Location: Archway Under Manhattan Bridge (80 Pearl St #58, Brooklyn, NY 11201)

    • Lunchtime JAZZ

      Lunchtime JAZZ

      Have an eventful lunch with Lunchtime JAZZ! Grab your favorite food and listen to fun tunes from The New School for Jazz. Come to this special performance as the artists place your favorite soundtrack while you fuel up and enjoy the park’s beauty.

      Date: June 13- August 8, Thursdays

      Time: 12 pm

      Location: West Side Seating Area at 16th Street

    • New York Philharmonic Concerts In the Park: Brooklyn

      New York Philharmonic Concerts In the Park: Brooklyn

      Summer in New York City means endless concerts in the parks. Bring the family to the park and grab your spot to hear the famous New York Philharmonic musical group that will be performing in Prospect Park, Brooklyn.

      Date: June 14

      Time: 8 pm

      Location: Long Meadow Ballfields, Prospect Park, Brooklyn

    • Celebrate Brooklyn! Family Concert

      Celebrate Brooklyn! Family Concert

      Join the biggest family dance party of the year with DJ Rich Medina and other talents like Shareef Keyes & the Groove. See their captivating performances with high energy and all. Get your feet moving and have a fun-filled time!

      Date: June 15

      Time: 2 pm Gates / 3  pm show

      Location: Prospect Park Bandshell 9th Street & Prospect Park West, BrooklynNY 11215

    • Scandia Symphony Children's Concert: Papa is Always Right

      Scandia Symphony Children's Concert: Papa is Always Right

      Musicians from  Scandia Symphony will be performing live for young audiences with stuffed animals as they keep your kiddos fully entertained. Children will get to be involved in engaging musical performances and learn what instruments the musicians are playing. They will also get to participate in fun activities and explore their curiosity with new instruments at the end of the program.

      Date: June 15

      Time: 2-3pm

      Location: Anne Loftus Playground

    • Summer 2019 Scandinavian Music Festival Concert Series

      Summer 2019 Scandinavian Music Festival Concert Series

      Celebrate Summer Scandinavian Music Festival for their 15th annual music extravaganza at Washington Heights. Enjoy the outdoor music with performances by Frank Foerster, Niels W. Gade, Johan Helmich Roman, and Svend S. Schultz. Grab your spot on the lawn and relax with these afternoon tunes.

      Date: June 16

      Time: 2-3:30 pm

      Location: Billings Lawn in Fort Tryon Park, Manhattan

    • Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital

      Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital

      Come and experience the Met’s Summer Recital Series that’s returning to Socrates for the ninth season! Enjoy the sweet sounds of Met opera singers performing arias and duets. Space is limited so get there early. Picnic blankets are encouraged.

      Date: June 17

      Time: 7-8:30 pm

      Location: Socrates Sculpture Park

    • FAB Fridays Kids' Concerts

      FAB Fridays Kids' Concerts

      You’ve got a standing playdate in the park with magical and musical mornings. Bring the kids to energetic performances just for them that are educational, interactive, and fun. They will be sure to have a rocking time with new friends and fun music.

      Date: Jun 21 – Anza’s Spanish Sing-Along, in partnership with Busy Bodies Brooklyn, Jul 12 – Moozika!

      Time: 10-11 am

      Location: Crispus Attucks Playground

    • Summer Solstice Concert and Beach Walk

      Summer Solstice Concert and Beach Walk

      Celebrate the longest day of the year with song and dance at the Summer Solstice and Beach Walk. Listen to the Staten Island Snugs, a five-member, four-part harmony outfit, as they play songs from the Beatles, classic rock, folk, blues, and even some tin pan alley. After the musical fun, tag along for a narrated guided walking tour along the shoreline and enjoy the solstice.

      Date: June 21

      Time: 6:30-9pm

      Location: Great Lawn in Conference House Park Staten Island

    • 13th Annual Make Music New York

      13th Annual Make Music New York

      Make Music New York is a nonprofit that celebrates the musician in all of us. They pride themselves in making music for the people and by the people. Join the musical scene by coming together with the community and get energized with new tunes and rhythms.

      Date: June 21

      Time: All day

      Location: Citywide

    • Jazz Concert: Brandon Tyler

      Jazz Concert: Brandon Tyler

      Have a jazzy time with Brandon Tyler for a free jazz performance in the park. Join Brandon Tyler, a musician, vocalist, and lyricist, as he focuses his music in R&B from inspiration from other soulful musicians, his everyday life, and nature.

      Date: June 21

      Time: 1-2:30 pm

      Location: Andrew Haswell Green Park

    • Broadway in the Boros: Be More Chill and The Prom

      Broadway in the Boros: Be More Chill and The Prom

      No need to go to Broadway to see the iconic theatrical performances. Broadway in the Boros allows you to be fully immersed in the action with Be More Chill and The Prom. Don’t miss out on these free summer performances!

      Date: June 28

      Time: 12-1 pm

      Location: 77th Street & 37th Road, Jackson Heights

    • Hudson RiverKids: Sweetbeatz

      Hudson RiverKids: Sweetbeatz

      Hudson RiverKids is bringing Sweetbeatz for an interactive musical performance for your little ones. Join the fun with Meredith, artist, vocalist, and early childhood teacher as she leads everyone in song! Recommended for ages up to 6 years old.

      Date: July 1 & September 5

      Time: 4-4:45 pm

      Location: Mondays, Pier 25 at N. Moore St. & Thursdays, Pier 62 at W. 22 St.

    • Chill on the Hill: The Chris Whittaker Trio

      Chill on the Hill: The Chris Whittaker Trio

      Join the pianist and composer Chris Whitaker for fresh jazz tunes. Enjoy the smooth sounds of jazz as Chris, director of the Washington Heights Chamber Orchestra and music at Fort Washington Collegiate Church, performs with two talented jazz musicians, bassist Sam Weber and drummer Jay Sawyer.

      Date: July 7

      Time: 5-6pm

      Location: Roger Morris Park

    • Madison Square Park Concerts for Kids

      Madison Square Park Concerts for Kids

      Kids can head to Madison Square Park every Wednesday for an interactive concert series on the South Gravel from July 10- August 14. Come along with an adult to sing, clap, dance, and jump to latest music for children.  Come rain or shine. Michael & The Rockness Monsters (July 10), Suzi Shelton (July 17), Jazzy Ash & The Leaping Lizards (July 24), Father Goose (July 31), The Not-Its! (August 7), & Justin Roberts (August 14).

      Date: July 10-August 14

      Time: 9:30-10:30 am

      Location: Madison Square Park

    • Ralph McDaniels’ Hip Hop in the Park

      Ralph McDaniels’ Hip Hop in the Park

      For their second annual show, Socrates partners with pioneering VJ/DJ Ralph McDaniels, founder and host of Video Music Box and Hip Hop Coordinator at the Queens Library. They will be celebrating the positive impact of the hip hop culture and how it has evolved over time. Don’t miss out on the DJs, dance performances, art-making, and local legends.

      Date: July 13

      Time: 3-7 pm

      Location: Socrates Sculpture Park

    • SummerStage Family Day: Railroad Earth/Ranky Tanky

      SummerStage Family Day: Railroad Earth/Ranky Tanky

      SummerStage Family Day is featuring two grand bands this summer! First, they are bringing in blue-grass tunes played by Railroad Earth where you’ll get to hear a tinge of folk, Celtic, jazz, and rock. You will also get to hear the band Ranky Tanky, a southern jazz band that celebrates Gullah music, created by the descendants of enslaved Africans in the southeastern U.S.’ Lowcountry region.

      Date: July 14

      Time: 3:30-7 pm

      Location: SummerStage, Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, Manhattan, 10021

    • Astrograss

      Astrograss

      Listen to the tunes of Astrograss this summer with their free outdoor concert! They invite children of all ages and their caretakers to take part in this swaying time with the whole family. What are you waiting for? Grab your blanket and head to the Grove for a musical time!

      Date: July 24

      Time: 10-11 am

      Where: Fort Greene Park Conservancy

    • Accordions Around the World

      Accordions Around the World

      Accordions Around the World is a weekly summer series featuring accordionists as well as bandoneon, bayan, concertina, and harmonium-players of different musical genres. Get the chance to hear music from around the world that you probably have never heard before. Set up your picnic under the shade and relax to some accordion tunes.

      Date: July 24 – August 14

      Time: 5:30 – 7:30pm

      Location: Bryant Park

    • Cha Wa

      Cha Wa

      Mardi Gras vibes are coming to Bryant Park with loads of tradition and vibrant street music. Listen to Cha Wa’s funky beats and lead singer J’Wan Boudreaux’s incredible vocals. See how Cha Wa honors the tradition of the Mardi Gra with rhythmic foot stomping and dance — great for the entire family!

      Date: July 26

      Time: 6 pm

      Location: Bryant Park

    • Captain Fantastic: Elton John Tribute

      Captain Fantastic: Elton John Tribute

      Whether you are a fan or not, you probably know his songs. Celebrate Elton John by coming to this musical tribute that recognizes his iconic and timeless music. Sing along and have a great time with his classics.

      Date: August 8

      Time: 7:30- 9 pm

      Location: George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive

    • Carnegie Hall Citywide

      Carnegie Hall Citywide

      Join Matuto, Eileen Ivers, and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas as they blend folk music of Brazil with American bluegrass tunes. This lively quartet takes you on a musical journey with guitars, fiddles, and more!

      Date: August 9

      Time: 6-10pm

      Location: Bryant Park

    • Emerging Music Festival

      Emerging Music Festival

      Gather at Bryant Park on the lawn where you will have a great time jamming to New York’s best new music, including indie rock, soul, R&B, singer-songwriter, and more. Listen to eight, up-and-coming bands while you also get to have fun with lawn games, juggling, and have a bite from local food vendors.

      Date: August 23-24

      Time: 6 pm

      Location: Bryant Park

    • 9th Annual New Village Music Festival

      9th Annual New Village Music Festival

      This free outdoor musical festival celebrates music, community, and culture. Along with the music, this event also highlights the importance of local organizations that provide music and art programs to children and families. Make sure to not miss out and head over to have a fun-filled time with salsa, hip hop, funk, R&B, reggeaton, rock, jazz, and so much more!

      Date: August 31

      Time: 2-6 pm

      Location: Tompkins Square Park


