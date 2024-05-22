Catch Free Outdoor Movies in Four Brooklyn Locations This Summer

Free outdoor movie nights are setting up shop in Brooklyn this summer.

“Paramount+ Movie Nights in Brooklyn” will present free film screenings in four of Brooklyn’s famed outdoor spaces.

Sponsored by Brooklyn Magazine in partnership with Paramount+ and BSE Global, this series will allow you and your family to catch movies in Prospect Park, McCarren Park, Fort Greene Park and, new for this season, Coney Island.

Brooklyn borough president Antonio Reynoso says movies in the park are a tradition.

“Outdoor movie nights in Brooklyn are a beloved tradition that only gets better each year,” Reynoso says. “I’m especially thrilled that 2024 is bringing free movies all the way to Coney Island Beach.”

The screenings at Coney Island are part of New York’s only surf-in theater, adding to Coney Island’s legacy as part of cinematic history.

“From landmark independent films like Little Fugitive to classics like The Warriors, Coney Island has long been part of the scene and the star of great cinema since movies were invented,” said Daniel Murphy, executive director at Alliance for Coney Island. “We are thrilled to partner with Parmount+, Rooftop Films, and Brooklyn Magazine to take part in the tradition of outdoor movie screenings for the first time and we look forward to welcoming guests on the beach this summer for a slate of great films!”

This year’s lineup of featured movies includes recent hits, nostalgic classics and critically acclaimed titles. Here’s what you can catch this summer (some movies might not be suitable for all families or kids. Be sure to check out the film beforehand and make a judgment on what’s best for your family!):

McCarren Park June 7- Zoolander June 14- Empire Records June 28- But I’m a Cheerleader

Prospect Park, Long Meadow June 26- Raiders of the Lost Ark July 3- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider July 10- School of Rock July 17- Clueless

Coney Island, Coney Island Beach at W 12th St. July 11- New feature film to be announced July 18- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One July 25- Everything Everywhere All at Once Aug. 1- Love and Basketball Aug. 8- The Warriors



New for this year, families can enjoy complimentary popcorn at each screening with proof of event RSVP confirmation, which can be completed on Brooklyn Magazine’s website.

In addition to presenting film screenings, Paramount+ Movie Nights in Brooklyn will feature activations from the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty at select screenings, and every event will feature activities prior to the screenings such as DJs, interactive games, photo opportunities and giveaways. Be on the lookout for surprise guests making appearances at different locations throughout the summer!

Get your picnic blankets ready and settle in for a summer of movies in Brooklyn! Here’s what you should remember to pack to make the most of your outdoor movie night experience, whether you’re enjoying in the park or on the beach:

Picnic blanket, pillows and blankets for maximum comfort

Sweatshirts– it may be a summer movie night, but it can still get chilly when the sun goes down!

Bug spray, to keep unwanted visitors away

Snacks and candy, if you’re looking for something extra to supplement complimentary popcorn

Small card games, if you’re looking for extra entertainment to keep kids and parents alike busy before showtime.

Pre-movie activities begin at 6 pm and film screenings begin at sunset. Keep an eye on the Paramount+ Movie Nights in Brooklyn’s website for more information.

