FREE Outdoor Fitness Classes Around NYC for Families and Parents

Get moving this summer and beyond! Whether you’re looking for a new addition to your exercise routine or you’re looking for a fun activity to get your family moving together, outdoor fitness classes may be the right choice for you and your family. 

We’ve rounded up some of the best outdoor fitness class options around New York City. These are offered through NYC Parks, so many of them are available at no cost! Some of them require registration in advance, so be sure to check. 

And be sure to stay hydrated, especially when working out outside in the summer heat! 

Psst… Here’s How to Stay Cool In and Around NYC During a Heat Wave!

Summer on the Hudson: Pilates

The Plaza at 66th St in Riverside Park South
Tuesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 pm through Aug. 13

Take a flowing, multi-level pilates class with an instructor from Base Fitness. This pilates class will tone your muscles, strengthen your core, align your body and more. 

Groove NYC – Dance for Kids

Socrates Sculpture Park
Wednesdays, 11 am to 12 pm through Aug. 14

Kids can dance their hearts out! With Groove NYC, kids can engage in expression through dance and music. This is perfect for kids ages 5 to 10, and parents and caregivers are welcome as well. Be sure to check out Socrates Sculpture Park’s Instagram stories for day-of alerts about cancellations due to heat or rain. 

Sunset Meditation

Socrates Sculpture Park
Tuesdays, 7 to 8 pm through Aug. 27

Participate in the art of mindfulness and meditation with Mindful Astoria in Socrates Sculpture Park. This practice is designed for all experience levels, and participants will be able to work on mindful breathing, mindful movement and loving-kindness meditation. Get comfy on a yoga mat, blanket or cushion and enjoy the sights and nature of Socrates Sculpture Park. 

Yoga in the Park

East River Picnic Area in Randall’s Island Park
Tuesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 pm through Sept. 10

Stretch, breathe and find your inner peace at this weekly yoga class in Randall’s Island Park. Be sure to bring your own mat if you have one! 

Summer on the Hudson: Yoga – Evening Salute to the Sun

The Plaza at 66th Street in Riverside Park South
Wednesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 pm through Sept. 25

Wrap up your day with a yoga class under a picturesque sunset with Meg SantaMaria of Roadside Yogi. This class is perfect for all fitness levels. 

Waterfront Workouts

Brooklyn Bridge Park
Various days weekly through Sept. 25

Enjoy a variety of workouts with a gorgeous view. Drop in for zumba, yoga, pilates and more with different instructors from fitness establishments throughout the city. Classes are free, but be sure to register ahead of time. 

Summer on the Hudson: Yoga – Sunset Yoga

145th and the Hudson River in Riverside Park
Thursdays, 6:30 to 7:30 pm through Sept. 26

Drop in for a multi-level sunset yoga practice with Sweet Water Dance & Yoga. Stretch out and relax alongside a view of a sunset over the Hudson River. Be sure to wear your comfiest athleisure and bring your yoga mat!

Free Kayaking

Pier 2 in Brooklyn Bridge Park
Saturdays, 10 am to 3 pm through Sept. 30

Family fitness doesn’t have to include a rigid class! Get out and paddle in the East River with free kayaking with Brooklyn Bridge Park. Be sure to register ahead of time. All equipment is provided and no prior experience is necessary. 

Double Dutch

Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park
Thursdays, 6 to 7 pm through Oct. 24

Learn to double dutch with the Double Dutch Aunties! They’ll teach participants the basics of street-style and competitive jump rope. This class is great for kids. 

Forest Fitness

Margaret Corbin Circle in Fort Tryon Park
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 to 8:30 am through Dec. 31

Explore the outdoors in this year-round exercise program. Climb stairs, stretch and strengthen your muscles while participating in nature experiences, like tree identification and forest bathing. All fitness levels are accommodated in these classes.


About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

