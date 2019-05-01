Sit around the couch with a popcorn bowl and watch one of these classics that the whole family will love! Check out our roundup of the best family movies

It’s a weekend night with light homework and everyone is at home! Spend some time with family after a busy week from school and work by winding down with a family movie. We have the best movies from recent films like Dumbo to classic Disney movies such as the Little Mermaid! There is something for everyone!

The best family movies for a fun-filled night!

Elf (2003)

The best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear! This Holiday movie is a family classic about Buddy the Elf who travels from the North Pole to New York City to reunite as with his father after Santa reveals that he is a human. When Buddy gets to the big apple, he spreads the spirit of Christmas to all New Yorkers, especially his dad who is on the Naughty List!

Rating: PG

Willy Wonks and The Chocolate Factory (1971)

What better way to spend a family movie night than with a movie that is about chocolate! A poor but hopeful boy seeks out one of the five golden tickets that will send him on a tour of the mysterious Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory. Go along on the journey as he steps behind chocolate factory doors and see what awaits!

Rating: G

Mulan (1998)

When Mulan learns that the army wants to send her retired father back into war, Mulan secretly disguises herself as a man and takes his place to save her father’s life. In a time where women were not allowed to join the army, Mulan blended in with the men from walking like them to learning how to fight in battle, a true Chinese heroine!

Rating: G

Dumbo (2019)

Dumbo was born with oversized ears that set him apart from everyone else. When he learns that his ears enable him to fly, he becomes a huge help with saving a struggling circus. After being part of the circus, Dumbo confronts the dark secrets behind the curtains of the circus.

Rating: PG

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

When Hiccup Discovers that Toothless is not the only Night Furry, he must venture out and find “The Hidden World, ” a secret utopian dragon location. He has to find this dragon haven before a tyrant named Grimmel finds it first!

Coco (2017)

Miguel loves to play the guitar and sing and aspires to be a famous musician one day even though his family bans all music. When he unexpectedly enters the world of the dead on Día de Los Muertos he seeks out his grandfather who is also a musician and thinks highly of.

Rating: PG

Incredibles 2 (2018)

This superfamily takes on a new mission that includes switching up the family dynamic. While Bob stays home to manage the house, Helen goes out to take on evil villains and tries to save the world. See how Incredible this family actually is, perfect for a family movie night!

Rating: PG

Moana (2016)

Set in Ancient Polynesia, when a curse from the Demigod Maui reaches the Moana’s island home, she works up the bravery and answers the ocean’s call to seek out the Demigod and set things right!

Rating: PG

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The daughter of King Tritan, Ariel, wishes that she could know what it is like to live outside of the sea. When she makes a deal with the sea witch that grants her legs in exchange for Ariel’s voice, she finds herself able to walk but finds it difficult to communicate without her voice, especially when she meets Prince Eric.

Rating: G

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

This American computer-animated superhero movie is about a teenager, Miles Morales, who struggles to live up to his father who is a police officer and views Spider-Man is a negative light. One day, when Miles heads to his uncle’s house where they go to an abandoned subway station to paint graffiti; Miles is bitten by a radioactive spider.

Rating: PG

Matilda (1996)

This is the story of a smart, young girl who lives with horrible parents but has a caring school teacher that recognizes just how great Matilda is. Matilda also discovers that she has underlying powers she uses for good and to trick others who have messed with her in the past.

Rating: PG

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Get ready for the best nanny, Mary Poppins, as she returns to the Banks siblings’ household and helps Michael through some difficult times. This cheerful musical will have plenty of song and dance that will have the kids saying, “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Rating: PG

Finding Dory (2016)

Dory, the friendly but forgetful blue fish sets out on a journey to find her long-lost parents. As she tries to search for them, she has a difficult time with her short-term memory loss. In her journey, she runs into Marlin, a clownfish, who is looking for his lost son, Nemo. Tag along for this dynamic duo’s adventure of finding their loved ones.

Rating: PG

The Lego Movie (2014)

Jump into the Lego world of minifigures where Lord Business steals a super weapon called the “Kragle.” Vitruvius attempts to stop him, but is blinded by Business’s robots, and prophesizes that “The Special,” an unknown hero, will find the “Piece of Resistance” capable of stopping the Kragle.

Rating: PG

Inside Out (2015)

Riley has to make the drastic change from the calmer Midwest to upbeat San Francisco. While she makes this transition, her emotions: Fear, Joy, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness all conflict with one another as she tries to find her grounding in a new city.

Rating: PG

Crazy Rich Asians

If your kids are in their teenage years and want to watch a slightly more mature movie, this will make the perfect family movie night. This best-selling movie tells the story of Rachel Chu, a Chinese New Yorker, who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family for the first time for a family wedding. Little does she know that her boyfriend’s family is CRAZY rich and will have to prove to them that she can also be part of their family.

Rating: PG-13

Tangled (2010)

Long ago, there was a magical flower that was capable of extraordinary healing powers. After the queen of Corona uses the flower’s healing powers to restore herself back to health, she gives birth to Princess Rapunzel. Gothel discovers that Rapunzel possesses these magical powers in her hair, so she abducts the baby to restore her own youth. Gothel locks Rapunzel into a tower so that she can’t escape, telling Rapunzel that it is dangerous outside of the tower. However, the King and Queen release the sky lanterns every year in hopes that Rapunzel will find her way back home.

Rating: PG

Frozen (2013)

Elsa has magical powers that allow her to create ice and snow. After Elsa accidentally injures Anna with these powers when playing, the King and Queen move the siblings to a new colony and separate the sisters in the castle until Elsa can learn to control her powers. Elsa eventually shuts out Anna which causes a rift between them and grow very distant from each other.

Rating: PG

Lion King (1994)

Once, Mufasa was King of Pride Rock, until his treacherous brother craved the power that his brother had. Mufasa is tricked by his brother and falls to his death which then tricks Simba, Mufasa’s son, into feeling guilty for the death of this father and fleas Pride Rock. After he matures into a lion he will also have to amend the turmoil of Pride Rock under the rule of his uncle.

Rating: G

Home Alone (1990)

The holiday season is always a hectic time for families, especially for the McCallister family who accidentally leaves their son Kevin at home as they jet off to the airport. Kevin loves having the house to himself since his siblings constantly ridicule him, however, once burglars find the house empty, Kevin has to single-handedly protect his house!

Rating: PG