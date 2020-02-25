From QNS: Forest Hills Stadium Relaunches Season Ticket Program

Photo by Bojan Hohnjec

Forest Hills Stadium Relaunches Season Ticket Program was originally published by QNS, a local news publication covering the borough of Queens.

Forest Hills Stadium’s 2020 season is bringing back their popular 1923 program so fans can experience every show.

Forest Hills Stadium’s 1923 program aims to make going to a show at the venue an affordable option for ticket holders. For a one-time cost of $19.23 – a nod to the year the stadium was built – those who join the 1923 Club will be able to purchase up to two limited view tickets to shows at Forest Hills Stadium, with each ticket will then cost $19.23 each.

All tickets purchased are subject to availability and are transferable.

Returning 1923 Club members will be invited to renew 2020 memberships on Feb. 19, with a limited amount of new memberships available on Feb. 21. For more information or to purchase a package, visit foresthillsstadium.com/tickets.

Forest Hills Stadium is located at 1 Tennis Place and is easily accessible by E, M, F, R subway trains or Long Island Rail Road.