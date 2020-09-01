First Day of 2020-2021 School Year Announced for NYC Public Schools

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NYC public schools will begin full-time teaching and learning on September 21

City officials announced on Tuesday that in-person classes will be pushed back until Monday, Sept. 21. While the official 2020-2021 school calendar has not been released yet, here is what you need to know for the start of the 2020-2021 school year in NYC.

Important Dates for NYC Schools Opening 2020-2021

September 8, 2020

School staff reports to schools

September 16, 17, 18, 2020 | Instructional Orientation

Students will:

Reconnect to their school community

Learn the health and safety procedures

Check technical connectivity

Have wellness checks with their teachers and guidance staff

September 21, 2020 | Schools will begin full-day teaching and learning

Students in blended learning (combination of in-person and remote) will begin to report to buildings, depending on their in-person schedule

Students in 100% remote learning will all begin full-day learning

For more info, visit schools.nyc.gov