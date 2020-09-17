Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NYC Schools Delay In-Person Classes Again for 2020-2021 School Year

NYC schools delay in-person classes and will not fully reopen on Monday as planned. Instead, the DOE released new start dates for in-person learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

In-person classes will be phased-in over the next two weeks, starting with the youngest. For children who are enrolled as fully remote will begin as planned on September 21.

Although so many of us were ready for the school year to finally start and getting fully prepared with school supplies and stocking the fridge up with ready-made meals for back-to-school, there is another school delay for the 2020-2021 school year. For those families that are now looking for back-up plans, we are working hard to provide a roundup of emergency daycare services — stay tuned!

See the rest of the 2020-2021 NYC school calendar here!

Here are the new start dates of the 2020-2021 school year from the NYC Department of Education:

Children who are enrolled in fully remote programs will still begin full-day instruction on Monday, September 21.

Children in blended learning will be learning remotely on Monday, September 21 until their in-person start date as outlined below. Students should report to school according to their specific blended learning schedules – check with your child’s school to see when they should report.

Students in Grades 3K and Pre-K: in-Person Learning begins on Monday, September 21

All grades in District 75 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Monday, September 21

All Elementary Schools (K-5 and K-8) including students in Grades 6-8 in K-8 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

Middle Schools (Grades 6-8): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

High Schools (Grades 9-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

Secondary Schools (Grades 6-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

Transfer Schools, Adult Education, Evening Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

K-2 and K-3 Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

K-12 Schools:

Grades K-8: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29 Grades 9-12: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

For more details, visit schools.nyc.gov