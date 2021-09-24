Fall Birthday Extras for Extra Birthday Fun

We are falling into fall birthdays and cherishing every moment of joy and celebration now more than ever. Looking to make magical memories and moments to cherish? Celebrate good times and make this fall’s round of COVID birthdays a little extra with some easy party add-ons like an unbirthday cake, celebration shirts, custom Oreos, body art, mini cupcakes, birthday balloons, and craft kits!

Mad Batter by Risa has birthday treats that are sure to sweeten any special birthday. We fell in love with the signature, hand-painted brownies with birthday designs as well as the unbirthday cake and glittery cookies and creations. We love that each treat is truly unique like the birthday child and each bite is even better than the last. The signature rich, dark unsweetened chocolate brownies pair with a white chocolate fondant topping for a perfect match and are beautifully hand-painted with edible paint and artistic designs that are almost too cute to eat. All brownies are vegan and gluten-free and insanely delicious. Our personal favorite apart from the brownies is the unbirthday cake: a three-tiered moist vanilla upside-down cake covered in a white chocolate ganache. There’s even a candle on top.

Face Art By Melissa is a festive and fun party add-on for the ultimate in face and arm painting. They offer the best selection of the ever-popular face and body painting and glitter tattoos and make birthday kids’ creative ideas come to life in paint. Fae Art By Melissa offers impressive balloon twisting, amazing airbrush tattoos, and cute caricatures. They can also simply drop off a package of fun party projects for your little party go-ers to enjoy.

Brookie’s Cookies NYC has oodles of delectable and beautiful birthday treats! We love the chocolate-covered Oreos, cookies, and DIY kits, and that they are all nut-free! The whimsical, happy treats are adorned with amazing artistic and custom designs and it is sure to be love at first bite. This crazy cool, and custom collection of birthday cookies, chocolates, and more has plenty of choices to satisfy everyone celebrating. For those who want a creative treat that’s extra special made just for their special birthday child, make a custom creation of your dreams and you can upload photos and designs. Each item is perfect as nut-free birthday party favors, birthday presents, or birthday desserts.

Ruli N Rylan designs create the most special birthday Ruli N Rylan Signature Celebration Shirt because it is completely custom made for each birthday child and can match any birthday theme! They can include the age and name of the child and any other personalization. These shirts are sure to make the family’s special day complete. Ruli N Rylan can also customize favors for any party like water bottles, sweatshirt blankets, and custom tie dyed towels. Everything they do is custom to the theme of the party and they customize every part of every favor from the type of favor to the coloring to the contents inside.

Baked by Melissa celebrates hundreds of thousands of birthdays every year with their ever-popular bite-size cupcakes and birthday options. We love these bite-sized beauties in all the colors of the rainbow and flavors kids can dream of. As a go-to birthday gift for everyone on your list, choose from a number of beautiful birthday gift boxes and select your desired treat assortment. And to sweeten the deal, birthday candles and/or a premium birthday card can be added to any order. Our favorites are the Birthday Gift Box 25-pack, Baked by Melissa’s #1-selling product, but for more cupcakes, select the Tie-Dye Birthday Gift Box 50-pack and as a bonus (through Sept 30th only), customers can use code SEPTSPECIAL10 at checkout to receive a birthday gift box for FREE with the 50 cupcakes! And for party favors, the Party Favors Cupcake 3-pack bundle of 12 is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. All of the options are available in all stores, and online at bakedbymelissa.com for nationwide shipping, in-store pickup, or local NYC delivery.

xoFetti Tattoos are manufactured by an Etsy star seller and these temporary tattoos make fun party favors or activities. Our fan favorite is the unicorn design. The unicorn tattoos are the perfect goodie bag favor, party decoration, and birthday surprise. There are two sheets with a total of 26 colored + metallic tattoos featuring hand-drawn designs of unicorns, rainbows, and cupcakes with super cute additional stars and sparkles that guests will love. The temporary tattoos have been put through rigorous party testing and are 100% guaranteed to last all day and are a fun addition to any unicorn birthday party.

Balloon Saloon can give your birthday kiddo the royal treatment, bringing the birthday fun with their joyful balloons. Balloon Saloon’s beautiful and celebratory creations will make a big day extra special. They can personalize every arrangement with balloon names, clusters, age numerals, organic columns, or giant confetti-filled balloons. Balloon Saloon has been bringing joy throughout Manhattan and also offers curbside delivery as well as delivery service to the outer boroughs and suburbs. You can even arrange a socially distant pick-up by having Uber pick up and deliver your bunch of balloons.

Sugarwish These cotton candy packs from Sugarwish make for the perfect party gift in the time of COVID. They can also be purchased in two, three, and four-packs if you are sending a birthday gift from afar. Sugarwish also has candy and cookie packs as well as sugar-free snack packs and also lets you mix up the packs and they take care of the sending!

The Craft Studio’s Parties To Go and Craft Kits offer a wide array of projects to appeal to the diverse interests of all types of birthday children. There are countless crafts and styles so that birthday families can pick the craft just right for their celebration. Families can also send The Craft Studio their theme, and they can customize options. The activities and kits range from ages 2 years – adult! They also have kits that have virtual video link instructions and are always adding new ones to the mix.

Stoney Clover Lane Travel Pouch from their classic collection makes for a special party favor or a memorable birthday gift. It is sure to be the birthday child’s favorite accessory complete with fashion, fun, and personalized patches! Birthday kids will love that the pouches come in 15 fun colors, can be customized with Stoney Clover Lane’s wide selection of patches, and that the online customization process is very simple to use and can make any pouch more personalized for the birthday girl or her party.