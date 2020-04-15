As of April 4, the CDC recommended that everyone wear a face mask in public. Companies and organizations across the country have transformed their clothing, shoe, and blanket-making factories into factories for face mask production. If you’re looking to purchase face masks for you and your family, here’s a list of face masks that give back — 17 companies who are selling masks and also donating masks to those in need with every purchase.

The face masks in this article are not medical-grade masks but can be effective for everyday wear and help to prevent the spread of illness.

Kes

Kes is a NYC-based company offering sustainably-made face masks for $12. For every mask purchased, they’ll donate one to a health care worker in need. Buyers can choose between standard cotton masks in black and white or slightly more expensive 100% Silk Charmeuse masks in a wide variety of colors.

Inkerman NYC

Inkerman is a sustainable NYC-based sneaker and shoe company. Right now, you can purchase a pack of 3 cotton face masks for $20 and they’ll donate 3 more to essential New York City workers in need.

Caraa

Caraa Sport is selling five-packs of masks for $25 and donating the same amount of masks sold to New York City relief efforts. Each mask has a nylon exterior and a cotton interior, and they’re made from repurposed materials from Caraa’s production line in an assortment of bright colors.

Oakhall

Oak Hall is a clothing company out of Memphis, Tennessee. If you buy one $20 mask, they’ll give one to the Church Health Center in Memphis, TN. The pattern of fabric is selected at random, so every mask will be unique.

Urban Acres Creative

Masks from Urban Acres Creative, based in Minnesota, come in adult and child sizes and reversible blue and gray patterns. Buy one mask for $10, and a mask will be donated to a Minnesota health care worker in need.

Phunkshun Wear

Phunkshun Wear is a Colorado-based ski mask producer who uses its moisture-wicking and breathable technology to create face masks in a huge variety of fun and edgy colors and patterns. When you buy one mask for $19.99, they’ll donate another to the Colorado Mask Project, which distributes donated masks to essential workers and vulnerable populations.

Hedley and Bennett

Hedley and Bennet, based in LA, are producing and selling their new “Wake Up and Fight Mask” for $22. With every mask purchased, another is donated to “the doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery store employees, restaurant workers, and all others who are putting their lives on the line for us every day.”

Christy Dawn

Christy Dawn, a California-based company with the logo “Honoring Mother Earth,” is providing sustainably-made cotton masks in $30, 5-mask packs. For every 5 masks purchased, 5 more are donated. Christy Dawn offers a range of lovely floral patterns and solid-color options.

For Days

LA-based, no-waste company For Days is offering 5-mask packs for $25. With every purchase of cotton masks, an equal number are donated. For Days is partnering with the city of LA to get masks to those who need them most, including health care workers, postal workers and those in other essential professions.

Helmstedt

Helmstedt is a Danish company selling upcycled silk cotton masks for $36. All profits are being donated to WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Birdwell Beach Britches

Birdwell Beach Britches, a California-based clothing company, is offering buy-one-give-one $19.95 reversible masks. For every purchase, a mask will be donated to CORE, a non-profit founded by Sean Penn working in partnership with the LA Mayor’s Office and the LA Fire Department to provide free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals.

Nineteenth Amendment

Nineteenth Amendment is offering a variety of options to buy and give masks. Choosing to buy one mask and give one mask costs $18, while choosing to buy one mask and donate 10 costs $50. There are options to buy one and donate 50, 100, or even 1,000 masks! The fabric’s pattern will be a surprise, but buyers have the option of choosing between a small or large mask and elastic or cord ties.

Sanctuary Clothing

Sanctuary Clothing is offering what they call “Fashion Masks” or “Lifestyle Masks” in unisex camo, animal print, and subdued floral patterns. You can buy a 5-pack of masks for $28, and Sanctuary will donate masks to those in need.

Buck Mason

Buck Mason is a menswear company selling 5-packs of face masks for $20 and donating five masks for every purchase. Through their Masks for America program, Buck Mason’s goal is to donate a million non-medical masks to their California community and the rest of the country. So far, they have made 282,010 non-medical masks that are set to donate.

Alice and Olivia

Alice and Olivia is a fashion brand selling one-size-fits-all masks in a jersey material and their trademark Staceface pattern. Each mask is $10, and with every mask sold, one will be donated to a community in need.

Jack and Mulligan

Jack and Mulligan is a company selling five-packs of black and white polyester and spandex masks for $50 per pack. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund, and the site’s reviews say Jack and Mulligan provide great, old-fashioned customer service in a stressful time.

American Blanket Company

The American Blanket Company’s Massachusetts factory is making fleece face masks that are “thicker, denser and more comfortable than cotton and paper face masks/coverings.” They’re selling five-packs of masks for $29 and donating masks to health care workers with every purchase.