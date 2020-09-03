Eye on the Suburbs: Moving Out of NYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Moving to the suburbs is something that’s always on the mind of New York City parents.

While there are so many options, it can be challenging to figure out the right town for your family that’s suitable for your needs and budget.

It’s no easy feat, but we’re excited to share insight from several trusted real estate agents about some of the hottest suburbs for families to relocate to right outside of NYC.

Discover more below:

Westfield, New Jersey

256 Kimball, Westfield, NJ, Coldwell Banker

A classic town for modern families, Westfield is renowned for its charming downtown area, excellent school system, and convenient commute via train or bus to New York City. This includes a bustling (and walkable!) downtown has a ton of shopping and dining options with 450 stores, restaurants, and upscale boutiques.

Westfield is also known for their prestigious school system with 10 public schools and tons of amenities with access to 211 acres of parks, golf courses, and recreational facilities. The area also offers buyers picturesque homes that range in style from Victorian to Colonial-style as well as modern homes.

To find your dream home in Westfield, New Jersey reach out to Frank D. Isoldi, a broker sales associate affiliated with the Westfield East office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, who has been working to help families for 14 years. A lifelong resident and second-generation native of Westfield, Frank can help families find exactly what they are looking for and answer any questions they may have about the area.

Frank D. Isoldi: 908-233-5555

frankisoldi@gmail.com

Montclair/Glen Ridge, New Jersey

Keller Williams

For classic homes dating from the late 1800s to 1930s (and modern additions), look no further than Montclair and Glen Ridge, New Jersey. Renowned for their tree-lined streets, parks and vibrant downtown area with restaurants, galleries, live music and special events, Montclair and Glen Ridge have excellent public schools and are a short 30 to 50 minutes to Penn Station via the Midtown Direct train lines or bus options to Port Authority.

For assistance with this exciting move, buyers can reach out to Amy Owens of Keller Williams who has been the go-to for all things real estate, specializing in New Jersey commuter towns since 2003. Formerly a Garment Center Executive and Upper West Side Resident, Amy and her family moved to Glen Ridge in 2002 and have since become an active member and proponent of her community. She also has first-hand knowledge of the home restoration process having restored an 1860’s Victorian as well as a 1907 Craftsman Tudor in Glen Ridge. Amy noted, “My attention to details and to motivating all parties makes me successful as a realtor. I enjoy taking care of the extras for my clients, whether it’s meeting with a contractor, hiring a cleaning staff or helping to stage a property for sale.” In addition to buying, Amy and her team also has relationships with investors, contractors, tradesmen and local connections which can be a great benefit to buyers and sellers.

Amy Owens: 201-396-2927

amy@amyowensteam.com

Maplewood, New Jersey

34 Kensington, Maplewood, NJ, Coldwell Banker

Maplewood has been a popular relocation town for former city dwellers that is renowned for being within close proximity to NYC. The charming town is also home to several parks and a lively downtown filled with restaurants, shops, bakeries, and coffee shops. The schools are also excellent with six public schools in the district. And for commuters, the time from NYC to Maplewood can’t be beat where it is one of the fastest direct train rides into New York City and only 15 minutes to the Newark International airport!

When looking for a home, reach out to Caroline Farnsworth of Coldwell Banker in Maplewood, NJ. A resident of 15 years in Northern New Jersey, she will work with buyers to help them find the best home for their families based on their needs and budget. And her resume surely shows her illustrious accomplishments, including the New Jersey Association of Realtors Circle of Excellence Award, the Top Sales Agent in her office for four years, and being the recipient of the Five Star Agent Award.

Caroline Farnsworth: 973-698-0737

caroline@carolinefarnsworth.com

Katonah, New York

256 Mt Holly Rd, Katonah, NY, Douglas Elliman

The Westchester real estate market is particularly attractive right now with Katonah, New York being one of the hottest areas to buy. This charming hamlet is home to numerous restaurants, a bookstore, small shops, and art galleries. The town also hosts numerous community events like a community art stroll where patrons come out and enjoy a sip and shop in the town as well as the Katonah carnival and parade, to name a few events. Schools in Katonah are part of the Katonah-Lewisboro School District that includes five public schools.

Stacey Pinkas of Douglas Elliman is your go-to agent to help you find your new home in Katonah. “I believe that support and education are key when going through the intricate, emotional undertaking of buying or selling a home. I pride myself on presenting a wealth of information to my clients, which I explain in understandable terms so they can make the best choice for their particular needs and situation,” she stated. She also stated that homes are moving quickly with top amenities buyers being a pool, home office or zoom room, and home gym.

She also has first-hand experience with having made the leap from the Upper East Side to Westchester only five years ago. During this process, she learned more about the Westchester real estate market, and specifically what the area offers for families. She stated, “I was in the same position as many families in NYC, who needed more space as our son’s toys and equipment began to take over our entire apartment. Having not known the area, my husband and I would take trips up here on the weekends to explore the towns that sparked our interest. We’d go to the parks and playgrounds, enjoy the restaurants, and drive the communities to see where the schools and train stations were.”

Stacey Pinkas: 914-273-1001

stacey.pinkas@elliman.com

Garden City, Long Island, NY

114 5th St., Garden City, NY, Keller Williams Realty

A village in Nassau County, Garden City is one of the most affluent and prestigious areas to live on Long Island. This modern village is home to seven public schools, including two elementary schools as well as many restaurants, pubs, stores, and parks.

Peter Diaz of Keller Williams Realty can help families find the right home as a real estate specialist in Nassau County with a primary focus on Garden City (his current hometown) as well as Manhasset and Rockville Centre.

After selling real estate in NYC and Brooklyn, Peter and his family made the move to the suburbs and understands the frustrations and many challenges that come with going from NYC to Long Island. Throughout his process, he makes sure that his clients have the correct “power partners” (i.e mortgage bankers, attorneys, inspectors, contractors etc) to ensure that the transition and home buying process is both smooth and efficient. Currently, Peter has a beauty in Garden City at 114 5th Avenue. This classic colonial home features stunning designer details throughout its nine rooms and three floors of living space. Prospective buyers will also love its sun-soaked living room, contemporary eat-in kitchen, recreation room, picturesque backyard, and hardwood flooring–not to mention its ample space with five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on .29 acres.

Peter Diaz: 516-642-9881

pdiaz@kw.com

Pelham, New York

207 Wolfs Lane, Pelham, NY, McClellan Sotheby’s Realty Pelham

Around 30 minutes from Manhattan, Pelham is made up of two sections: Pelham Village and Pelham Manor that’s a great option for families who want to live close to the city while still being in the suburbs. The oldest and the smallest town in Westchester, Pelham is located on the Long Island Sound on the southernmost border covering 2.45 square miles.

It’s close proximity to NYC makes it a 29-minute ride to Grand Central Station and easy access to all of the major highways. The area also offers families ample housing options, including impressive older and newer homes. Many families find the area favorable as you can walk everywhere and enjoy a bustling downtown filled with shops and restaurants.

Sona Davidian of McClellan Sotheby’s Realty Pelham is incredibly proud of Pelham’s excellent award-winning public school system, including four elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Pelham also has numerous community organizations, sports activities, cultural institutions, and various recreational opportunities for families and kids of all ages. Sona is also a Pelham resident and mother to three daughters who all attended Pelham school where they academically strived.

When looking to buy in Pelham, Sona will do everything she can to find your dream home. She noted, “In 2008 we were invited to join the prestigious Sotheby’s International Realty brand as the exclusive agent for Pelham. We now have extensive global connections and real estate partners throughout the world.”

Ellen Hennessey of Sotheby’s International Realty is another fantastic agent to work with. She works very closely with her clients to make the experience efficient, pleasant, and satisfying. She particularly loves working with first-time buyers as she works to guide them through every step of the process. Additionally, she is a longtime resident of Pelham who is also a mother of three children who have gone through the Pelham schools.

Currently, Ellen and Sona have a listing of a gorgeous renovated Victorian home with ample sunshine radiating in. Within walking distance to Blue Ribbon schools, Metro-North, the Town, and playgrounds. With almost 1/2 acre, a large screened porch, and a slate patio with a huge landscaped yard, this is a forever home. Always wanted a mudroom? This house features a mudroom, laundry, and powder room located on the 1st floor-perfect home for a family.

Sona Davidian: 914-738-5250

Sona.davidian@sothebysrealty.com

Ellen Hennessy: 914 262-3210

ellen.hennessey@sothebysrealty.com