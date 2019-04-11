Eco-Friendly Essentials Perfect for Earth Day | New York Family
Upgrade with these eco-friendly items that are stylish and sustainable.There is something for everyone to celebrate Earth Day!
The Earth gives us so much, it’s time to give back and take care of our environment! Here, we have a roundup of the best products for your family that are eco-friendly and makes a great addition to your household. From colorful toys to shoes made from cork—green has never looked so good!
-
que Water Bottle
Plastic water bottle are so yesterday and the sustainability is here to stay! In the past years, reusable water bottles have been the trend; not only are they practical, they come in many colorful designs to fit your style. With every bottle that you purchase, que will donate 10 percent of proceeds to the Rainforest Trust that will help protect an acre of land in the Peruvian Amazon Rainforest. These bottles are also perfect to stick in your bag because they are light weight and portable. They can compress into a tiny bottle and expand to hold plenty of water!
-
MORI Mama & Mini Collection
This Mama & Mini Collection celebrates motherhood while also thinking green! Mori products are made from sustainable sources, using only natural and environmentally friendly materials. Their ultra soft fabric is made from cotton and bamboo fiber that are from bamboo trees that require less water and free from pesticides. Organic cotton seeds are non-genetically engineered and are grown with natural fertilizers. This high quality fabric is trusting and perfect for sensitive skin. Lounge set $180.50, minimori.com
-
UBB x SOLE Eco Chukka
Moms and dads can kick off Earth day with the most stylish, eco-friendly shoe on the market. Did you know that manufacturers make approximately 23 billion pairs of shoes a year, 95 percent of those end up in landfills, with many not breaking down. This new footwear is made with recycled corks, bison fiber, merino wool, algae bloom foam, and rice husks. They have even added bamboo shoe laces, reduced shipping costs, and have reduced their carbon footprint! Shoes available for July, $90+ (slip-on) and $95+ (chukka)
-
My Little North Star Shampoo and Body Wash
Consider using North Star’s trustworthy products when bathing your baby’s delicate skin. Their eco-conscious products are tear-free, hypoallergenic that contains no harsh chemicals, and is perfect for babies with sensitive skin, eczema, or allergies—perfect for your babies and the environment! $21.99, mylittlenorthstar.com
-
Green Toys: Tugboat
Green Toys believe that every day is Earth Day and has an unhindered commitment to sustainability and playfulness. Their toys are safe and 100 percent from recycled materials, raising awareness about the environment from an early age. Kids will have loads of fun with these colorful toys, meanwhile making them aware of the possibilities of recycled materials. $14.99, greentoys.com
-
Parkland Backpack
Have the kids head to school in these fashionable backpacks that are made out of 100 percent recycled water bottles! Using recycled polyester, these bags are durable and meant to last. Ever wondered how plastic water bottles can be turned into fabric? These bottles are sorted, shredded, melted, spun, weaved, and sewn into a marvelous fabric. Starting at $17.99, parklandmfg.com
-
Bee's Wrap: Lunch Pack in Bees + Bears Print
Ever though of using reusable wrap instead of that wasteful plastic wrap that easily gets tangled? Bee’s Wrap is a company that practices sustainable food storage that is versatile and durable. Even the lovely prints that you see on the wrap are made from beeswax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin. You can pack your kid’s lunches without ever using plastic—a win-win for the kids and environment!
-
CrayonBlocks: Organic Beeswax Crayons
These break resistant, easy-to hold crayons are perfect your little ones that love to color. CrayonBlocks are made from certified organic beeswax and are completely biodegradable! These are made with care and with vibrant colors, ensuring that your kids will love these when it comes down to craft time—safe for the environment and your child!