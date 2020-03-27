Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family | What to do in New York with Kids
Menu Close
Food & Cooking

Easy No-Bake Oatmeal Energy Bites to Make With Kids

Posted on By

no bake energy bites

No-Bake Energy Bites

The weekend is here. Perhaps you have big plans to clean the pantry, organize that spice rack, or binge-watched your umpteenth Netflix series. A favorite destresser for my family is to spend our time cooking or creating fun snacks. An easy dish are these easy No-Bake Oatmeal Energy Bites the kids will be excited to participate in making. The best part is that there is no cooking required, just mix and place into the refrigerator.

Looking for more meal ideas for the kids? Check out Easy Lunch and Dinner Recipes for the Family From Dinner A Love Story

Oatmeal Bites:

3 tbsp of flax
3 tbsp of water
1 ripe banana mashed
1/2 cup of peanut butter
1 tsp of cinnamon
1 tbsp of green powder but not necessary
3 tbsp of agave
Sprinkles (if you want)

Mash banana and add flax, water, cinnamon, green powder, peanut butter, and agave. Stir to combine.

Add oats, sprinkles, and scoop. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.





                    


                    

 
                        


	
About the Author

	


	
Monica Pierini 

	


		
Monica Pierini

		
Monica Pierini is a Food Stylist, recipe developer based in Brooklyn. When she’s not busy in the kitchen, she enjoys time with her son, husband and a glass of natural wine.

		
    

    • 		

	



 



                    

                

                

	

		

			
			
			
		

		

			

			

			

							

			

		

	



        

        

            


	




  







  







Directory


 New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations 

Search Directory


						


						New York Family March 2020

						

        

    


	

	
	

	  
	


 





	




  




 



	

	
	


 








	
    

	


	
	


	    
	
	
 

	
	

 	

 

	
	



    
	

	
			
				
				
			
	

	
		
			
		
	

	
		
			
		>