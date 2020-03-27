Easy No-Bake Oatmeal Energy Bites to Make With Kids

No-Bake Energy Bites

The weekend is here. Perhaps you have big plans to clean the pantry, organize that spice rack, or binge-watched your umpteenth Netflix series. A favorite destresser for my family is to spend our time cooking or creating fun snacks. An easy dish are these easy No-Bake Oatmeal Energy Bites the kids will be excited to participate in making. The best part is that there is no cooking required, just mix and place into the refrigerator.

Oatmeal Bites:

3 tbsp of flax

3 tbsp of water

1 ripe banana mashed

1/2 cup of peanut butter

1 tsp of cinnamon

1 tbsp of green powder but not necessary

3 tbsp of agave

Sprinkles (if you want)

Mash banana and add flax, water, cinnamon, green powder, peanut butter, and agave. Stir to combine.

Add oats, sprinkles, and scoop. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.