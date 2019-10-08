Dylan’s Candy Bar in NYC: New and Exciting Happenings for Kids

Photo by Dylan’s Candy Bar

We are all like kids in a candy store at Dylan’s Candy Bar. The store is a curated, candy emporium with literally thousands of confections and candy-themed merchandise. It is great fun having the flagship right here in NYC, and now this family-favorite destination is offering new and exciting activities monthly as well as their usual parties and signature events.

There will be exciting candy activations like glitter tattoos, mad scientist shows, cookie decorating, special seasonal tastings, and more at these special activations and demos throughout the month. We spoke to their team to get the sweet scoop on what’s planned this fall for both free and ticketed events. Here’s what can give you a requisite sugar rush at Dylan’s Candy Bar!

Candy Tours

Everyone can enjoy an interactive Tour de Sweet of the NYC Third Avenue store. There’s also a new, free Mini Candy Sampling Tour every Tuesday and Thursday at 4 pm and 5 pm that lasts for 30 minutes. Visitors can just walk in and a tour guide answers candy questions, has samples, and concludes with a coupon to get terrific treats.

Dylan’s Candy Bar – 18 th Birthday Celebration

On Sunday, October, 13, Dylan’s Candy Bar will celebrate its 18th birthday and everyone is invited. Come celebrate their 18th year as the world’s largest confectionery emporium with free glitter tattoos from 12-4 pm, 18% off bulk candy, free samples, and gifts with purchase.

Halloween

Get excited for Halloween themed cookie decorating workshops with Sweet Dani B throughout the month (Note: this is a ticketed event for kids and adults) and enjoy more treats than tricks on Halloween at Dylan’s annual Trick or Treat event from 12 pm to close with various sponsors and sweet fun!

Photo by Dylan’s Candy Bar

Save the Date

Be sure to save the date for National Candy Day on Monday, November 4 and the signature holiday gingerbread event every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. More details to be announced soon.

For a full listing of free and ticketed events for October, visit dylanscandybar.com

These new offerings are sure to be a sweet sensation! Please reach out to [email protected] or 212-620-2700 x 4014 for more information.