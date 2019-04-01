Dreamy New Diaper Bags from Mark & Graham x Pottery Barn Kids

This month, the monogram mavens at Mark & Graham are launching a very special spring diaper bag collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids



Preppy-chic mamas rejoice! This month, the monogram mavens at Mark & Graham are launching a very special collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids.

The forthcoming limited capsule collection will feature upscale diaper bags and stroller blankets that sure to be perfect for the spring and summer seasons. Blending trendy details (think style-savvy camo print, bold color-blocked stripes, and high-end materials) with the classic sense of aesthetics and clean silhouettes that both Mark & Graham and Pottery Barn Kids are known for.

The best part is that shoppers can mix and match patterns, color accents, and monogram styles to customize the diaper bag of their dreams.

