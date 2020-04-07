7 DIY Easy Easter Egg Designs for Families

The good news is that there is so much we can do with what we have at home, so check out our favorite 7 DIY Easy Easter Egg Designs to do with the kids and get your craft on!
-
Painted Easter Eggs
Let the kids show off their inner Basquiat by using the paints you already have at home. Whether it’s rainbow or splashes of color, the kids will have fun making these creative (and edible) masterpieces! @ourrobinsnest
-
Food Coloring Easter Eggs
If you already have food coloring in your pantry, then you have everything you need for bright and colorful Easter eggs. We love this chart to use as a reference point on mixing colors; it is pretty impressive how many colors can be mixed up to create a plate of gorgeous hues. @andiemmitchell
-
Tattoo Eggs
If you have kid tattoos lying around, you can tat up organic or white eggs in minutes. For these eggs, a drop of food coloring was used to get the pale color, and eggs sat in water for only one to three minutes to achieve the pale color palette. @motherburg
-
Fun Mexican Fiesta Eggs
These eggs created by Lola Dweck may just be the best Easter egg craft I have seen in years, and they are total #goals for this Latina mama. The best part is that you only need a few supplies that you most likely have in your craft drawer. @lolascocina
-
DIY Natural Dye Eggs
Did you know red wine makes a pretty darn good-looking Easter egg? And there is plenty of red wine in my kitchen these quarantine days. Other ingredients that make natural dye hues are saffron, coffee (again, lots of this on hand!), spinach (check ✓), onions, beets, and more. We love this tutorial from Wholefoods. @greenifyme
-
Galactic Eggs
This is a bit of a rule DIY breaker as it is half DIY and half kit. For these galactic Easter eggs, I used this kit, but in the end, the eggs felt too bright, and my oldest and I were going for a more “realistic” galaxy palette. So we ended up darkening the colors and adding our spin with food dye to our creations. The kit is pretty easy if you would like bright eggs or try this tutorial, which is spot-on for making your out-of-this-world eggs. In the end, we did about 90% DIY so the kit is not necessary only if you would like help with the stars, but we also used our own star stickers and tissue to blot the dye so the eggs looked a bit “cloudy”! @motherburg
-
Sharpie Easter Eggs
Who doesn’t have a sharpie or a non-permanent marker if you plan to eat your eggs? Have the kids draw up or write inspirational words with pretty bordering. @landhaus_l.i.e.b.e