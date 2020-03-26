5 Easy Crafts for Kids to Do at Home During Quarantine and Homeschooling

One of my favorite methods to craft, particularly now, is using what I have around the house. Craft projects are a great way to break up the day, especially with kids now being home and not having actual classes to attend.
Knowing that an art project is on the homeschool schedule will help them to look forward to the fun part of the day, especially now that mom (or dad) is also the teacher and asking them to be serious with their remote school work. When arts and crafts time finally comes around, they will know that it is time to release some of that bottled up energy and channel their favorite artist.
-
DIY Cardboard Projects
Since so many of us are having things delivered — lets put those cardboard boxes to good use. Time to build a fort! If you have a hot glue gun, you can get pretty creative. Cardboard can also make for fun costumes such as medieval armor, swords, and crowns. No glue gun? Masking tape will work!
You name it! There are so many fun and crafty ways to reuse those annoying shipping boxes. Since I am a bit serious about my box projects, I like to use this cardboard box cutter.
-
Fun with Sculpey
Sculpey will keep the kids entertained for hours, and if you are looking for an afterschool project (meaning you get a break), this is an excellent way for the older kids to keep busy and away from screen time. A favorite go-to site for crafts I often visit for my students is Meri Cherry Art Studio, and their Seven-layer Cake is a fun project for the kids. My kids love this machine for their Sculpey projects. If you have a pasta machine, you can also use this as well.
-
Reuse and Create Art with Cardboard
Another use for cardboard or old birthday party bags (turn inside out) is to use them as canvases! For paint, washables are best for the littles and acrylics for the older kids. I also like getting colors such as white, black, and some hot pink and have the kids make their colors.
-
Rosie Revere Engineer Book
I like to add reading to appreciate the art of invention, which Rosie is a problem solver who uses her wit and creativity to solve problems. A perfect read for kids from Kindergarten to 2nd grade.
-
Yarn and Sticks
A fun and easy craft project is to use a stick and yarn. Yarn can be any length — let the kids experiment with it — they’ll figure it out. It can also be cut shorter after it’s on the stick. And to tie it into a loop — make a “u” and pull the ends through.