Discover Long Island with the Downtown Deals Travel Pass

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Discover Long Island. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

Whether a quick trip, family vacay or just a day in the city, we’re always on the lookout for the best deals. NY has some of the most delicious and IG-worthy food, extensive shopping, and endless kid-friendly activities. But when you’re bringing your family along, these things add up! That’s why, when we heard about Discover Long Island’s Downtown Deals Travel Pass, offering exclusive deals at popular small businesses, we knew we had to share.

Fall is the perfect time to explore a nearby area or plan a day trip. Both visitors and locals can take advantage of these amazing deals in over 10 of Long Island’s participating downtowns, including Greenport, Babylon, Farmingdale, Patchogue, and Riverhead. As a passholder, you’ll save at Long Island favorites: restaurants, breweries, hotels, museums, historic sites, boutiques, boat rentals and more fun for the whole family. But what exactly will you save? It could be anything from free milkshakes (right up our kiddos’ alley!) to 20% off at breweries to even BOGO deals.

What we love about the Downtown Deals Travel Pass is that we get to show our support for small businesses. The Travel Pass was developed in response to COVID-19, and it’s been thriving ever since. There are so many unique small businesses to discover in these charming downtowns, that your family will surely have a good time wherever you decide to explore with your Travel Pass.

So how does it work? It’s super convenient! Once you sign up for the pass online, you start getting these exclusive deals sent right to your phone. You can search for deals by participating towns or use the interactive map to see what’s nearby. When you’re ready to save, simply show your Travel Pass to the server or cashier and it’ll be automatically applied to your bill.

If you’re planning a family trip and looking for some inspiration about how and where to use your Travel Pass, Discover Long Island is here to help with pre-made trip itineraries. Explore trips by activities or region so that you can include everything that your family wants to do and where you want to do it! With the holidays coming up, our kids will have some time off of school. We definitely recommend a trip to Long Island over the next few months, not only for the savings, but the ease & convenience of planning your trip with these stellar itineraries that include oh-so-many fun things to do together.

Want to learn more about the Downtown Deals Travel Pass? Sign up now to start saving and browse more Long Island trip ideas!