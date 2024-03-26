Discover Central MA’s Wild Side This Summer

Central Massachusetts extends a warm invitation to visitors during the summer months, offering an array of outdoor adventures and animal encounters that will captivate and thrill. New England’s largest zoological experience, Southwick’s Zoo, is at the heart of the Blackstone River Valley. This expansive sanctuary is home to over 850 animal residents, providing an unforgettable journey through diverse habitats and up-close encounters with wildlife from around the globe.

Just a few towns away, Old Sturbridge Village offers a step back to the early 19th century. This immersive living history museum allows travelers to wander through a recreated village where sheep, pigs, oxen, and cows roam freely, giving a glimpse into the past’s agricultural practices and daily life.

In Worcester, the EcoTarium is a beacon of scientific and nature-based education. This innovative museum concept combines hands-on exhibits, outdoor exploration, and live animal habitats to inspire curiosity and learning in visitors of all ages. Even the pickiest of crowds can find something to delight in.

The natural wonders of Central Massachusetts are not confined to its animal attractions. Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts can explore the dramatic landscape of Purgatory Chasm, a state reservation known for its 70-foot granite walls and mysterious rock formations that date back thousands of years. The chasm offers a network of trails that provide both challenging hikes and leisurely walks, making it a perfect destination for adventurers of all levels.

Summer in Central Massachusetts also blooms with beauty at The Farm at SummitWynds. This picturesque location hosts workshops, retreats, and festivals celebrating its floral-covered grounds’ splendor. Visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant colors and fragrances of the season, participating in activities that connect them with the natural world.

The Ramble at the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill is a must-visit for families and young explorers. This 1.5-acre garden is designed to ignite children’s imaginations and foster educational opportunities in a naturalistic setting. With its winding paths, hidden nooks, and interactive elements, The Ramble provides a magical backdrop for discovery and play.

Central Massachusetts is a region that invites visitors to embrace their adventures, whether they’re seeking excitement or serenity. From the wild encounters at Southwick’s Zoo to the peaceful gardens of Tower Hill, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. As the summer season unfolds, the area’s attractions come alive, offering a unique blend of outdoor fun, historical insights, and natural beauty.

Discover Central Massachusetts is the perfect starting point for those looking to plan a trip to this diverse and welcoming region. The organization’s website, discovercentralma.org, provides a wealth of information on attractions, accommodations, and events, making it easy for travelers to create their ideal summer getaway. Whether it’s a family vacation, a solo adventure, or a group excursion, Central Massachusetts is ready to offer its warmest welcome and an unforgettable experience.

Plan your trip on discovercentralma.org

Psst…Substack Newsletters Written by Women Worth Following