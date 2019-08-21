Decorist for buybuyBABY: Easily Design Your Dream Nursery

We love collaborations because when two companies or people team up together, the possibilities are endless! Remember when Baked by Melissa collaborated with The Center NYC to create rainbow cupcakes for Pride Month? Or how about Ed Sheeran’s new album? He really had the right idea with No. 6 Collaborations Project, bringing together artists from different backgrounds and genres for one, amazing sound. Now, get ready for the collaboration of Decorist for buybuyBABY for the ultimate interior design experience, culminating in the nursery of your dreams (#nurserygoals)!

What Exactly is Decorist for buybuyBABY?

The two companies, Decorist and buybuyBABY have teamed up to create your dream nursery in a convenient, time-saving, and technologically-advanced way! Designing your baby’s nursery is such a memorable aspect of parenthood. You want to introduce your little one into a loving, caring environment from the start with a design that feels warm and welcoming. Yet, you also want the nursery to look aesthetically-pleasing with color coordination and complimenting patterns. But in the whirl of giving birth and with another hundred or so things on your mind about parenthood, work and the everyday happenings of life. How are you supposed to find the time and the energy to construct your dream nursery? Especially if you have other kids who crave your attention 100% of the time, you’d much rather spend quality time with them than hours in the shopping aisles, measuring and second-guessing whether the paint colors match. With Decorist for buybuyBABY, you become the interior designer as you shop designer-approved nurseries.



In this Jungle Kid nursery room, we love the way that colors, patterns, and animals are styled together! Photo courtesy of Decorist for buybuyBABY.

How it Works

To start the designing process, take the questionnaire to provide information about your room, budget, furniture needs, and style inspiration. Then, you’ll get matched with a Nursery Design Stylist. Share with them your ideas, style, and budget, all on your own time, at your own convenience. Decorist for buybuyBABY’s online messaging platform makes it so that you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home to conversate with your Nursery Design Stylist. Your Nursery Design Stylist will create two initial design concepts, which you can then rate, review, and refine. Next comes the fun part, when you get to actually visualize the nursery using Decorist’s 3D technology, Decorist Room Builder. See the size and scale of the nursery room with all of your decor and furniture inside to get a full picture. When you’re happy with the design, simply order your dream nursery or add it to your baby registry.



Check out the Decorist 3D rendering image of Organic and Earthy! Photo courtesy of Decorist for buybuyBABY.

Design Options

With 28 designer-approved nurseries, you’re sure to find something that catches your eye. It is also the perfect number so that you have enough options, but you’re also not overwhelmed with choices. When you design a nursery room by yourself, there are so many questions of where to start, where to buy your items and how to coherently bring together colors, patterns, and furniture. Using furniture and decor from buybuyBABY, Decorist created the nursery designs, covering many different styles. Choose from styles such as “Mini Modernist,” “Once Upon a Room,” “Tiny Transitional,” “Field and Farmhouse,” and “Budding Boho.” Each style has its own characteristic look and feel, complete with nursery must-haves, including cribs, changing tables, and rockers. The rooms also feature light fixtures, rugs, wallpaper, artwork, and paint. After you choose a design, you can customize your look by combining pieces from different designs and choosing certain items that you want.



Choose from 28 beautiful designs and customize until the nursery feels true to your style. We love this Desert Dreamin room decor. Photo courtesy of Decorist for buybuyBABY.

How Do I Know for Sure if I Like the Design Without Seeing it in Person?

You actually can see the designs in person by heading to buybuyBABY Chelsea! Unsure if the color of the wallpaper looks the same in person? Maybe you want to feel the material of the rug before you buy it? Shop the nursery designs in store to wash away any of your doubts and answer all of your questions. Decorist styled nine, in-store vignettes with their nursery designs and you can view the remaining designs in the Nursery Design Book. And remember, you get to experience your dream nursery in 3D on your computer or tablet to see how the nursery designs will look in your home. So even though not all of the nursery designs are brought to life at buybuyBABY Chelsea, the amazing 3D technology by Decorist Room Builder brings your designs to life, all without leaving your home.



View designs like Modern Hues in person at buybuyBABY Chelsea or simply use the 3D technology to get a full picture of the nursery! Photo courtesy of Decorist for buybuyBABY.

It Sounds Great and All, but How Much Does it Cost?

Unlike other expensive interior design companies, Decorist charges $199 per room. And when it comes to the items that you want to purchase for the room, your Nursery Design Stylist will work with you to stay within your budget. When you design a room on your own, purchasing products from multiple different stores, it’s difficult to know how much money you’re spending. With Decorist for buybuyBABY, you’ll know the cost going into the project and not have to worry about the numbers adding up with every individual purchase, as you do in DIY decorating. Save money and get your dream nursery room with Decorist for buybuyBABY, where interior design is affordable.



Who knew interior design could be so reasonably priced and accessible? Pictured above is Modern Farmhouse! Photo by Decorist for buybuyBABY.

Last Minute Decorist for buybuyBABY Pros

Avoid Mistakes

We’ve covered how this ultimate, interior design experience saves money, time, and energy, but the pros of using Decorist for buybuyBABY keep going. DIY decorating involves a lot of guessing and often returning. You might think that the wallpaper goes well with the furniture you’re purchased, but when you see the items together, you realize that they don’t match. Or when you’re running around, heading to different stores for paint, wallpaper, rugs, and furniture, you mistakenly buy the wrong paint color or the wrong rug size. Avoid all mistakes by working with your designer to create your dream nursery, and then simply ordering everything in the room! There’s way less stress, and much more security in knowing exactly how everything looks together, courtesy of Decorist Room Builder.

Personalization & Support

Finally, the personalization element is really key with Decorist for buybuyBABY. Receive one-on-one attention from designers who listen to your nursery room needs and concerns. With the help of your designer, you also get to become a designer, customizing your room to your heart’s content! Visualize, personalize, and conveniently design while sitting on your couch at home or commuting to work in the morning. Let your designer introduce you to new ideas that you have never considered, while simultaneously applying your own style and inspiration to pick out pieces and designs for you. Work with furniture that you already have or scrap it all and start fresh! It’s all up to you, and you have the foundational support and suggestions of your designer to guide you through the whole process.



Receive a personal, one-on-one experience with a designer to personalize your dream nursery. Photo courtesy of Decorist for buybuyBABY.

All parents want their little ones to feel special, whether they’re having their first child or fourth. With Decorist for buybuyBABY, you achieve just that.

To start your designing journey, book an appointment with a Nursery Design Stylist and take the questionnaire to let designers know more about what you’re looking for!