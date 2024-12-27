Bird Flu Concerns Rise: 60+ People Infected, Big Cats and Domestic Cats Die, and Raw Pet Food Recalled

What parents need to know about bird flu

As flu cases surge in New York and people continue to catch COVID, RSV and other germs, especially after recent holiday gatherings, the bird flu is becoming an increasing concern as more humans and animals are being infected.

Here’s what we know so far:

Should Parents Be Worried?

“While the public health risk remains low at this time, the CDC is following the situation very closely,” says Dr. Magdalena Sobieszczyk, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

The bird flu has not yet been transmitted from human to human, but there have been two cases in people who didn’t have a known connection to infected animals.

“There is no reason for people to panic, but the general population should pay attention to developments as the situation is fast-moving and we do have to be prepared,” adds Dr. Marcus R. Pereira, medical director of the Transplant Infectious Diseases Program at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

However, the threat remains of the infection mutating and spreading more easily, “Every influenza pandemic in the 20th century has originated from animals, whether swine or bird, and the virus rearranges itself to then effectively infect humans,” says Dr. Pereira. “A recent study found that it only takes a single mutation in the H5N1 virus found in dairy cattle and birds to make humans susceptible to the virus.”

Symptoms of Bird Flu

Bird flu symptoms in humans can vary, ranging from mild to severe. Milder symptoms can include things like red eyes, similar to conjunctivitis, along with fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, and fatigue.

Dr. Sobieszczyk explains that in more serious cases, bird flu can lead to respiratory problems such as bronchitis, pneumonia, and even respiratory failure, where the lungs become so inflamed that they can’t process oxygen. The symptoms can be similar to regular flu, so getting the flu vaccine is recommended to help prevent serious complications.

How Bird Flu is Transmitted

You and your pets can catch bird flu if you’re in close contact with infected birds or animals, especially without protection. So far, it hasn’t spread from person to person.

One person in Missouri who became sick without direct contact with animals has since recovered, and there has been no further spread among those they were in close contact with.

How to Protect Your Family and Pets

Taking certain precautions can also help protect your family from the bird flu:

Make sure to only consume pasteurized milk and dairy products, as pasteurization helps kill harmful bacteria and viruses. It’s best to avoid raw milk, as it can carry risks of infection and contamination that pasteurization eliminates.

Be sure to wash your hands often after handling birds, wild animals, livestock, or spending time in places where they hang out. This includes petting zoos, farms, or areas with water where geese or ducks are around.

The American Veterinary Medical Association advises cat owners to not feed their cats raw food or unpasteurized milk, keep them away from wild birds, and prevent them from going outdoors.

Take your shoes off before entering your home if you’ve been in areas where birds are present. This helps prevent spreading bird droppings or anything else that might be contaminated with the virus inside your house.

