Park Shore Country Day Camp is Where Magic Makes Memories

Three generations of Long Islanders have fond memories of Park Shore Country Day Camp, the Dix Hills institution for ages 2 through 15 that opened its gates in 1959.

The camp opened its doors over 65 years ago to fulfill the needs of Baby Boomers’ parents for a safe and fun environment where their kids could spend their days during summer vacation.

Today, those needs are as urgent as ever, and Park Shore Day Country Day Camp continues to answer the call for parents and kids alike. “I am proud to say that our commitment to creating lifelong memories and fostering a sense of community remains unwavering. We look forward to welcoming campers to join us in celebrating the joys of summer for generations to come,” says current camp director Bob Budah.

Friendship, adventure, and personal growth have long been the pillars of the successful day camp experience, and today, those beliefs continue to inform the Park Shore experience. Through a variety of programs and experiences, Park Shore Country Day Camp prioritizes the following goals for each camper:

A screen-free connection with nature. Kids swap the online for the outdoors to foster a sense of wonder and adventure.

Friendships built for life. Free of everyday distractions, kids have a chance to meet and bond with new people in a way that goes way beyond the summer months.

Challenges that build character. Camp gives kids many opportunities to step outside their comfort zone and develop confidence and resilience.

A sense of tradition brought about by ritual. From Color War rivalries to summer’s first splash in the pool, camp rituals and traditions emphasize community and continuity.

A celebration of individuality. Campers are free to discover and invent new identities and interests, free from the expectations of classmates, teachers, and teammates.

Play as a way to learn valuable life lessons. From developing empathy for fellow creatures and other kids to learning how to cooperate and work as a team, camp gives kids an invaluable education that will stay with them for life

Now in its 66th year, Park Shore Country Day Camp continues to innovate. “Each year,” Budah says, “we add new facilities and activities. It’s why parents and campers look forward to what awaits them each year.”

Those facilities now include three heated pools and three pool slides, a baseball dream field, batting cages, pitching machines, a professional-sized soccer field, a bungee trampoline, a sky-trail ropes course, a rock wall – even an ATV off-road adventure course.

In addition to a full menu of sports, activities range from the extreme to the more cerebral, with arts & crafts, tie-dying, a maker space room, and Zumba among the most popular choices. All of these facilities and activities are anchored by a summer calendar that is as full as the summer itself. From talent shows to Caribbean Craze Week to Super Soaker Shootouts, the fully vetted counselors and staff of Park Shore Country Day Camp put their all into making sure kids have a great time.

This year, camp kicks off July 1 and concludes August 23. Enrollment is fast, easy, and available online. There are payment plans and sibling discounts, and families can choose between 2-8 weeks and 3-5 days. The camp provides transportation, a t-shirt, and before- and after-camp care, as well as towel service.

To learn more, request information, or request a tour of the camp, go to parkshoredaycamp.com.

