8 Romantic Date Night Ideas for Valentine’s Day in NYC



New Yorkers might be known for our tough side, but we have a softer side! In fact, we live in one of the most romantic cities in the world. With Valentine’s Day approaching it’s a good time to turn off some of that edginess and turn on the charm. So this February 14th, get a sitter for the kids and show your other half how much you love them by planning a romantic night out on the town. Here are some of our top picks for date night this Valentine’s Day in and near NYC!

Relax in a rooftop winter spa at The William Vale

111 N. 12th Street

thewilliamvale.com

Forget Netflix and chill; The William Vale is inviting you to detox and chill at their Scandinavian-inspired rooftop winter spa. The private, red cedar outdoor saunas are just the perfect size for you and your sweetheart, where you’ll melt your stress away while enjoying panoramic views of picturesque Williamsburg together. Each sauna has its own private changing area and access to a private hot tub. Finish off your spa date with dinner at Leuca, The William Vale’s southern Italian restaurant serving up delectable house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas and rustic dishes.

Catch a drive-in movie at the Skyline

1 Oak St, Brooklyn

skylinedriveinnyc.com

Drive-in movies have been a date-night favorite since before most of us were born. Double up on the romance with a beautiful view, and you’ve got the makings of a lovely evening. The Skyline Drive-In in Greenpoint offers showings of both classic and current movies amidst the stunning backdrop of the Manhattan skyline. For Valentine’s Day, they are offering packages the include VIP tickets, flowers, and even a special message on screen for your date.

Hit the ice 1,000 feet up high at the Edge

30 Hudson Yards, New York

edgenyc.com

Ice skating is another one of those classic date ideas that never goes out of style. This Valentine’s Day, elevate your date night, quite literally, at New York City’s newest and highest ice skating rink, Sky Skate by Edge at Hudson Yards, where you and your beau will glide together on the ice at over 1,000 feet in the air while taking in the sights of the city.

Go for a whirl at American Dream’s climate controlled ferris wheel

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ

americandream.com



You don’t have to wait until the weather warms up to ride the ferris wheel, arguably one of the most romantic spots in any amusement park. The Dream Wheel at American Dream consists of 27 climate controlled gondolas offering 360-degree views featuring the beautiful Manhattan skyline. After your 30-minute rotation, stop by their indoor carnival themed concession stand, aptly named Deep Fried Love.

Have dinner inside an igloo

46 Stone St, New York

route66smokehouse.com

If there’s one good thing that came out of the pandemic, it’s how fun outdoor dining can be in the dead of winter. Route 66 offers guests the opportunity to cozy up together in one of their igloos, or heated bubbles, along Stone Street. Watch the flakes fall around you while enjoying Chef Billy Kooper’s unique twist on beloved BBQ and American recipes.

See a romantic Broadway play

Scoring tickets to a Broadway play is the ultimate date night steeped in romance. It’s an intimate experience; You’re sitting close to your date in a darkened theater, watching the drama and passion unfold onstage. This February take your pick from any number of shows, but to kick up the romance factor a notch, try Phantom of the Opera (Broadway’s longest running show – ending soon – and touted as the most romantic), Aladdin, Hadestown, or The Lion King.

Check out the NYBG Orchid Show

2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx

nybg.org



The annual Orchid Show at the NY Botanical Garden starts the Saturday after Valentine’s Day, but it’s worth the wait for those who’d rather celebrate on a weekend anyway. View thousands of vibrant orchids by acclaimed artist Lily Wong, allowing you to reconnect with nature in all its beauty. Tour the stunning grounds of the NYBG for even more floral beauty – the perfect setting for an arm-in-arm, romantic stroll with your date.

Do Date Night at the Met

1000 Fifth Avenue, New York

metmuseum.org

For the cultured couple that loves to spend their days soaking up the many exhibits on display at the many museums NYC has to offer, The Met now hosts date night every Friday and Saturday night. Pairs can enjoy drinks, music, gallery chats, food and “5,000 years of art.” Date Night at the Met is free with museum admission, which is always pay-what-you-wish for NY residents.

