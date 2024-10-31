Dance Workshop: A Brand New Studio with a Classic Mission

Dance Workshop founder MaryAnn Grasso opened the doors of her Long Island studio back in 1979 with the mission to support, guide, and care for children, and dance has been the vehicle to do just that. Several decades of excellence later, MaryAnn and her daughter Nanci joined forces and established Dance Workshop New York City on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in 2016.

On the decision to open their second location together, MaryAnn says,“My daughter Nanci personifies what Dance Workshop is all about. Who Nanci is as a person is what contributes to the success of DanceWorkshop. Her passion, creativity, knowledge and ability to dream led us to open the New York City studio. She knew Dance Workshop had a place in the most beloved skyline and she was right!. Nanci was raised in my studio and working alongside her has been a blessing to myself, our staff, students and families.”

The mother/daughter team has devoted their lives to dance education, community and the development of children, raising dancers and sound human beings alike. Witnessing thousands of dancers pass through Dance Workshop’s doors over the years, they believe dance has the power to elevate and change lives. Their hope is that each dancer will build lasting confidence to walk through life with great strength, belief and appreciation for themselves. They have cultivated a staff in New York City and at their legacy studio on Long Island who are equally as passionate about the mission and vision of Dance Workshop. The staff feel more like family, yet have experience and a wide breadth of knowledge to share with their dance community.

Nestled in the heart of the Upper East Side for the last nine years, Dance Workshop is a community-focused studio committed to dance education in a loving, safe and nurturing environment. The studio offers classes in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip-hop, musical theatre and gymnastics for ages 2 and up. They also offer a pre-professional company track for dancers interested in taking their technique to the next level.

Dance Workshop New York City is set to open the doors to its new location at 30 East 60th Street. The new location is surrounded by legendary NYC eateries and upscale restaurants like Le Bilboquet Café, All’Antico Vinaio, Il Mulino and Philippe. Located at the cross section of designer fashion, world renowned landmarks and fine dining, their luxe new studio will offer boutique charm in a big city. The studio will offer everything from mommy and me classes to their pre professional company.

Dance Workshop dancers are exposed to community events, top competitions and conventions, and even jumbotron moments at NYC professional sports arenas. Dancers walk away with confidence, memories, and training that will translate on and off the dance floor.

In the nearly five decades since Dance Workshop began, its dance floors have given many young dreamers a place to imagine a life of dancing. One such ballerina is Fallon Kunz, a former Dance Workshop student who discovered her love of dance at just three years old at Dance Workshop Long Island. As a member of the Dance Workshop Company, Fallon trained in all dance genres but fell endlessly in love with ballet. Dance Workshop recently celebrated her bittersweet exit from the studio to dance with the esteemed American Ballet Theatre’s pre-professional program, a feat not many young dancers will accomplish.

“Watching Fallon perform at Lincoln Center is as good as it gets,” says Nanci. “She did exactly what she set out to do as a young dancer at our studio.”

Three years ago Dance Workshop Long Island moved into a gorgeous 6,000-square-foot loft space with sprawling floors and modern finishes, truly a place to inspire children and create artistry. The walls of the stairs leading up the lobby are adorned with some of the dance greats, just like how images of Barishnkov graced the walls of MaryAnn’s first 500-square-foot studio in 1979.

The art of dance has mostly remained the same throughout the years, but seems more important than ever. The dance floor is one of the few, rare places children and adults of all ages can truly disconnect from technology, school, work and social stresses. It allows – requires – students to be present with everyone in the room and to deeply connect with oneself through movement. The dance floor and the stage are some of the greatest places to lose and find yourself. Regardless of the style or even level of experience, dancing and moving in unison with a group of people is a profound experience only a dancer understands. That connection and experience lives within them forever.

“So many studio alumni have looked back and said dancing at Dance Workshop were some of the best moments of my life. It doesn’t get better than that,” Nanci remarks.

Dance Workshop’s new Upper East Side home at 30 East 60th Street between Park & Madison Avenues will be the next chapter for the mother/daughter duo. With 7,000 expansive square feet of space, the studio will now be able to offer new and interesting programming for children and adults of all ages. The Grassos are eager to embark on a new journey with their same 46-year-old mission, and they feel the opportunities are limitless.

Psst… Read the 2024-2025 Digital Fall Guide for New York Families