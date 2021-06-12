Corlears School: Reimagining Early Education in NYC

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Corlears School. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

The school search is a never-ending cycle for NYC parents. We’re always on the lookout for schools that are pioneering education for our kids. But with our on-the-go schedules, it’s easy to miss some exemplary choices. That’s why, when we came across Corlears School, a nonprofit progressive independent school located in Chelsea/West Village, we knew we couldn’t let you miss out on this one!

What we love about Corlears School is that it is one of few schools in NYC that focuses exclusively on the early years of education, toddlers through grade 5. Founded in 1968, Corlears School has been at this for a while, and they clearly excel in early education. If you’re looking for a school that believes in setting a strong foundation and building confidence early on, then Corlears School is definitely for you.

Besides its focus on early education, what truly makes Corlears School standout is its dedication to individualized learning. With multi-age classes, your kids won’t be tied down by grade-level standards. Instead, they’ll be placed in specific groups based on developmental learning and readiness. This means that your kids can learn and grow at their own pace, amidst an inclusive and fluid community. At Corlears School, students make their own discoveries, empowering them to dive in and explore, solve new problems, and apply their knowledge to real life experiences. Corlears even had the dedication and skills to remain open in-person throughout the pandemic, 5 days per week the entire school year.

Now at this point, you may be wondering who’s behind all of this intuitive development and strategy. Well, teachers at Corlears School certainly play a huge role in bringing out your little one’s inner self-confidence and creative thinking, but the Head of School, David Egolf, is also a leader in education here. After joining in 2014, David focused his passion for early education on improving the way Corlears School teaches young children, leading to the development of the school’s sophisticated elementary math program.

David is also committed to advancing the school’s social justice program, which was initiated under his leadership in 2015. In partnership with the Board of Trustees, faculty and staff, David paved the way for the inaugural role of Director of Equity, Inclusion and Community Life in 2019. We’re 100% here for Corlears School’s emphasis on a Social Justice Curriculum that highlights themes of identity, diversity, justice, and action.

It’s no surprise that Corlears School has three main areas of focus: Faculty and Staff Expertise, Equity and Inclusion, and Math Education. But outside of its educational pros, Corlears School knows how to have fun (and cultivate fun!) as well. Did we mention that they host Summer Day Camps? That’s right! Your kids will obsess over these outdoor, creative camps. Sign up soon because there are limited spots!

Convinced that Corlears School is right for your family? Ready to hop on the early education experience? Register for an upcoming event or take a virtual tour to learn more! To get the scoop on the application process, check out the website at corlearsschool.org/how-to-apply.