Sponsored: BASIS Independent Manhattan Expands Into Chelsea

This is a sponsored post carefully chosen from New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.

BASIS Independent Manhattan Expands Into Chelsea

We know that the school-search process can be very tiring and time-consuming, especially with all of the education options in NYC. You want to find a school where your kiddo will excel, learn, and grow, but it can be overwhelming to research an entire landscape of schools for the right fit. That’s why we’ve got the latest scoop on a high performing national network of PreK–12 private schools: BASIS Independent Schools!

What makes BASIS Independent Schools stand out is their stellar international student performance, ranking in the top 1% of U.S. schools and the top 3% of all schools in the world, on average in math, reading, and science*. BASIS Independent Schools are leaders in global education, as shown through The OECD Test for Schools that compares 65 participating countries using the Programme for International Student Assessment exam. That’s a lot of countries, and a whole lot of success for the BASIS Independent network!

BASIS Independent students in the chemistry lab

But the high performance doesn’t stop there, because students within the BASIS Independent Schools network also consistently excel on AP® exams, and we know how important these college-level courses are for our high schoolers. In 2019, 94% of BASIS Independent Schools students passed the AP exams, as compared to 59% in the US and 60% across all countries.

BASIS Independent Manhattan offers a variety of fine arts courses

We were so impressed by BASIS Independent Schools’ success that when we heard that a second campus was opening up in Manhattan, we knew we had to share! In fall 2021, due to an increase in demand, BASIS Independent Manhattan is opening an Upper School campus in Chelsea for grades 6–12. So if you’re looking for a high-achieving school that is repeatedly top-ranked internationally while providing a supportive, well-balanced environment where your child will learn and grow, then we’ve got you covered.

Rendering of BASIS Independent Manhattan Upper School, serving grades 6-12

BASIS Independent Manhattan was established as a K-5 private school in 2017 on the Upper West Side, and because their program was so successful, they’re now expanding into a separate middle & high school campus in Chelsea, while the UWS campus will remain home for grades PreK–5.

Students enjoy the spacious terrace at BASIS Independent Manhattan Lower School, which serves PreK-grade 5

What we love most about this Manhattan school is that they offer both academic rigor and joy in the classroom. We know that sometimes when choosing a school, it can feel like a tradeoff between high performance and a nurturing environment, but at BASIS Independent Manhattan, your student will get both. With teachers who are focused on your child’s individual growth, clubs and sports ranging various interests, values that emphasize self-advocacy and student autonomy, and the BASIS Curriculum that educates students at the highest international levels, your children will look forward to school each and every day.

We couldn’t be more excited for the new campus to open up in Chelsea next fall, and we hope you are too! Want to learn more about BASIS Independent Manhattan? Sign up for their interest list, or register for their upcoming Virtual Open House on Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 AM. They are currently accepting applications for fall 2021.

BASIS Independent Manhattan – Lower School (PreK–5)

795 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025

BASIS Independent Manhattan – Upper School (Grades 6–12)

556 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011

*2018-19 OECD Test for Schools (based on 2015 PISA comparison data)