Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Health & Wellness

5 Essential Tips for Parents Coping with Sending a Child Off to College

By Posted on
College: tips for parents
Getty Images

5 Tips for Parents Coping with Sending a Child Off to College

One of the most exciting days in any child’s life is making the transition of going off to college and leaving the nest for the first time. While it may be exciting for kids, parents, on the other hand, have been sharing their struggles online, and it rings familiar for many if not all parents; there’s an overwhelming sense of anxiety and sadness having to watch your child head out into the world all on their own.

The feelings of anxiety and sadness are real and completely valid; it’s like, in the blink of an eye, they went from crawling to creating their schedule for their first semester of college. So, as a parent, how do you cope with these feelings without getting lost in them? We’re sharing a few tips on how to cope with the anxiety and sadness of sending your child off to college for the first time.

Psst here’s an extra tip for podcast lovers: check out The Best Mental Health Podcasts for Parents 2024

Validate Your Feelings

It’s crucial to acknowledge and validate your feelings. This is a new kind of grief, a significant change in your life, and it’s okay to feel the way you do. Recognizing that this is a life-altering moment and allowing yourself to express those emotions will undoubtedly make the transition easier. It’s also important to remember that these feelings will take time to process and go through; most specialists say these feelings take a few months to process. So, if you’re still feeling these heavy feelings after a few months, remind yourself that it’s completely normal, and remember to let those feelings out when you can.

Plan Ahead

All parents know that planning is a skill that comes with the full-time job of taking care of another human being, so let’s face it: you’ve got planning down to an art form. So maybe with a little more free time, whether things have shifted because there are no more kids at home or you have one less person to plan for, it’s time to start adding some “me time” to the calendar.

Plan for the days when there may be lulls. Join a class, meet up with fellow moms, or schedule some time to sleep because who doesn’t need that nowadays? Make a plan that keeps your mind busy with things that fill your cup, and that could also mean scheduling phone calls with your freshman to check in, which brings us to our next tip.

Check-In with Your Freshman (they need it too)

While your first-year students may be excited and probably equally as anxious, they will need reassurance. Regular check-ins, even if scheduled, can help alleviate the anxieties everyone may be feeling. It’s also a great way to remind them that you’re always there for them despite the distance. Most parents and specialists agree that regular check-ins while respecting their time and schedule, can positively impact any new college student’s experience and will help any parent cope with this new life transition.

Stay Positive and Trust in Your Parenting

One of the things that parents may struggle with in this transition is wondering if you’ve prepared them enough for heading out on their own. A major tip is to remember that you’ve gotten them this far. You will always play a significant role in your child’s life, but this is just doing things in a new way that means they are living life more independently, thanks to the hard work you’ve put in along the way. You have prepared them for this and will continue to support them and help them prepare for all of life’s following chapters.

Speak Up and Seek Support

This transition and the feelings that come with it do not have to be worked through, processed, or even felt alone. It’s completely valid and real to feel anxiety and sadness in these moments, and because these feelings are a universal experience, it’s likely that your partner, fellow mom friend, or another member of your family could be feeling the same way and the best thing all families and parents can do is speak up and lean on your chosen community to help cope with these feelings.

Another great way to help get through this time is by reaching out to a therapist or speaking to your therapist about how you’re feeling if you already have one. Keeping these things pent up doesn’t help, and it could help to hear that you’re not alone in these feelings. Speaking to a therapist is always great because they can help alleviate these feelings while giving you steps that fit into your specific daily routine to help process your feelings.

While these are just a few tips, the biggest thing we want moms and parents in general to know is that you are not alone. These feelings are valid, and we hope you take the time to prioritize your self-care and mental health during this new and exciting chapter.

About the Author

Thalia Fernandez

Thalía Fernández is an Associate Digital Editor for Westchester Family. She is a Westchester County native who enjoys supporting her community. Currently living in Yonkers, she loves exploring nature, photography, and all things social media/content creation.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Family Speech Center

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-b076e719-7fff-a614-1e03-7070c8fdb6f7&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Family Speech Center has been servicing children, adolescents, and adults since 2003. Our Speech-Language Pathologists are trained professionals who evaluate and diagnose adults and children to identify specific speech, language and swallowing difficulties.&lt;br /&gt;Once the communication difficulties are assessed and identified, our Speech-Language Pathologists develop and implement a therapy plan individualized to meet a client&amp;rsquo;s needs.&lt;br /&gt;Our staff has experience with many types of communication disorders and difficulties, including language delay and weak vocabulary skills, articulation/phonological disorders, myofunctional disorders, apraxia, language learning disabilities, auditory/language processing difficulties, fluency disorders, and pragmatic/social disorders.&lt;/p&gt;

FlexSchool

&lt;p&gt;Our mission is to provide an engaging&amp;nbsp;learning experience in a supportive environment where students are free to explore their&amp;nbsp;passions, embrace their challenges and find a community of teachers and friends who&amp;nbsp;understand and accept them as they are.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Academics:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;To meet the unique needs of gifted and 2e learners &amp;ndash; students who may have co-occurring&amp;nbsp;learning challenges along with their gifts &amp;ndash; we provide a gifted-level curriculum with built-in&amp;nbsp;scaffolding, developed by credentialed experts in both gifted education and special education,&amp;nbsp;as well as subject-area experts. Small, discussion-based classes ensure our students can&amp;nbsp;engage in stimulating conversation with intellectual peers while receiving individualized attention&amp;nbsp;and support.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Talent Development and Experiential Learning:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Central to our program is our strengths-based, interest-based approach to learning. All&amp;nbsp;FlexSchool students pursue personal passion projects and choose from a diverse menu of&amp;nbsp;enrichment activities and electives designed to support exploration and talent development. Our&amp;nbsp;signature FlexFriday experiential learning program provides essential connections between&amp;nbsp;classroom learning and the real world.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Executive Functioning and Learning Support:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All FlexSchool students have access to an extensive range of accommodations, including&amp;nbsp;breaks as needed, daily executive functioning support, flexible seating, extended time, assistive&amp;nbsp;technology and more. Learning Specialist support is available on every FlexSchool campus.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Social-Emotional Learning and School Counseling:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our caring team of certified school counselors, under the guidance of a consulting psychologist,&amp;nbsp;provide robust social-emotional learning and social pragmatics programming. Students are&amp;nbsp;welcome to visit the school counselor at any time &amp;ndash; no appointment necessary. FlexSchool&amp;nbsp;counselors also maintain a collaborative relationship with parents and outside providers.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Rolling admissions:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We understand that student needs don&amp;rsquo;t always neatly align with the academic calendar, so&amp;nbsp;FlexSchool admits students on a rolling basis. To learn more, join FlexSchool founder Jacqui&amp;nbsp;Byrne live via Zoom for a Virtual Open House. To receive a call from our admissions team,&amp;nbsp;inquire online, email us at [email protected] or call 908-279-0787.&lt;/p&gt;

Advantage Care Health Centers

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-db4b2459-7fff-adc1-4601-75b3690fc174&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #434343; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Advantage Care now offers in-person and Tele-Health services to all new and current patients through their secure online platform visit: &lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;text-decoration: none;&quot; href=&quot;https://advantagecare.doxy.me/&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #434343; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;https://advantagecare.doxy.me&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #434343; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; to see how it works.&amp;nbsp; Tele-Health Services for Children and Adults include the Following: Primary Care, Psychotherapy, Psychiatry.&amp;nbsp; Advantage Care continues to take proper measures to keep their patients, community, and staff safe during the pandemic. Advantage Care Health Centers are Long Island&amp;rsquo;s premier Federally Qualified Health Centers. They accept Medicaid, Medicaid Managed Care Plans, Medicare. The mission of their centers is to provide the highest quality comprehensive primary, dental, mental, and behavioral health care services.&amp;nbsp; They offer these services to all members of the community with a commitment to those who might otherwise be excluded from the health care system, while remaining cost-effective and efficient. Advantage Care specializes in providing services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles