There is nothing quite like Christmas in the Big Apple, and no holiday trip to New York City is complete without a visit to Radio City Music Hall to take part in the iconic holiday tradition that is the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes© presented by QVC. This awe-inspiring production features intricate choreography and thrilling performances by the renowned Rockettes that will leave you with a sense of wonder and amazement. 

While the production is an annual tradition eagerly anticipated by both New Yorkers and visitors, each year’s performance also brings a fresh perspective to the timeless classics. This year’s production features classics such as “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” and “New York at Christmas” as well as new favorites. The newly reimagined scene “Dance of the Frost Fairies©” transforms the Rockettes into fantastical winged fairies as even more fairy friends fly high above the audience. 

The Christmas Spectacular runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. Audiences can experience the immersive magic at the iconic Radio City Music Hall, opening November 17th. Tickets are available at Rockettes.com. Make the most of the holidays with the Christmas Spectacular. This is Christmas in New York City! 

Sponsored Content by the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes©

 

New York Family November 2023

