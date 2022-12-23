Choosing the Right Pet For Your Family

Owning a pet is a great experience for many families. It’s a great way to bond as a family and can teach older children responsibility.

But choosing the right pet for your family is no small choice. The experience for both your family and your pet will be the most rewarding if you pick a pet that aligns well with your family’s lifestyle.

There’s a lot to keep in mind when picking a pet, but we’re here to help you out with the process. Here are some things to keep in mind when choosing a pet for your family!

Don’t Buy On Impulse

The prospect of getting a pet is exciting, and it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement. But don’t run out and buy a pet right away. Getting a pet is a huge commitment and a big decision– for you and the pet. Be sure to sit down, think through your choices and weight the pros and cons before you decide.

Think About Cost

As much fun as owning a pet can be for a family, it can get pretty expensive. Your pet will need things like food, grooming and veterinary care. Some animals, like birds or fish, will need special habitats, and setting those up is an investment of time and money.

Every pet requires some level of financial commitment, so research what your pet of choice typically costs to own and look at whether that’s something you and your family can afford.

Be Mindful of Allergies

People can be allergic to dander or saliva from dogs and cats. If someone in your family has one of these allergies, don’t worry: you can still get a pet. Some breeds of dogs and cats are considered low-allergen because they shed less. Or, you can opt for a pet with no fur at all, like a reptile or fish.

Match Your Pet To Your Lifestyle

Different pets have different needs, especially when it comes to things like exercise, feeding and companionship. If you’re a family that travels a lot or isn’t home during the day, it might be a good idea to skip a dog and look into a lower-maintenance pet like a fish.

Birds need lots of space to fly around, so they probably wouldn’t be happy in a tiny apartment. Pet turtles can live for decades in some cases: are you ready for that long of a commitment? Look into your potential pet’s size, exercise requirements, lifespan and temperament before making a final decision.

Check Your Housing Rules

Some landlords and apartment buildings have rules about the type or number of pets you’re allowed to have. Other towns, counties or cities may have ordinances about the number of certain types of pets you can have. Research what your landlord and local ordinances say before deciding what pet to get for your family.

Do You Already Have A Pet?

If you already have a pet and you’re looking to add another one to the mix, do some research beforehand. Make sure your current pet and the new pet you’re considering will get along at home. Your veterinarian can help you find an answer if you have any doubts.

Consider Adopting Instead of Shopping

When you adopt a pet, you’re giving a home to an animal that needs one. If you’re considering going the route of adopting a pet, here are some places around New York City to consider looking: