Beginner Music Lessons in NYC

Calling all junior musicians! If your little one is interested in playing an instrument, singing or performing like some of their favorite stars, check out some of these beginner music lessons around New York.

No matter what age, instrument or experience level you’re working with, there are plenty of options for you and your family.

NYC Music School offers beginners who are just starting out on an instrument as well as intermediate music lessons for students who want to pick up more skills on an instrument they’re already playing.

The classically-trained instructors have at minimum a Masters Degree from some of the best music schools in the world. Learn from one of their studio locations, in-home lessons in Manhattan or online lessons worldwide.

The 92nd Street Y is home to a School of Music that offers music lessons geared specifically towards children.

They offer lessons to learn the fundamentals on instruments like piano, guitar and violin, voice workshops and junior choirs and a teen jazz ensemble for older musicians. They also offer classes for adults if you want to get in on learning music alongside your kids!

There’s classes for everyone at the Bloomingdale School of Music! Get your kids started in music early with their early childhood music classes, including Mommy and Me class options. Older children and teens can take courses in music theory and participate in music lessons and music ensembles.

Founded in 1897 and housed in a five-story Gothic mansion, the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music offers classes for all ages and interests.

Sign your little one up for Instrument Adventures or Music Adventures, where they can learn about music and instruments from all over the world. Older kids can participate in unique ensembles and classes like Amy Winehouse Jazz Explorers, Composers Club and BKCM Blues Band.

The Lucy Moses School at the Kaufman Music Center offers a wide variety of music, dance and theater classes for children and teens. Your children can learn the basics of a new instrument, play musical games with other children or take voice lessons to sing like their favorite performers.

If you have a little rock star at home, check out classes and lessons at KeyLab in Brooklyn. KeyLab offers lessons in piano, guitar, bass, drums, voice and even music production. You’ll be ready for a family jam session at home in no time.

Thousands of New Yorkers have learned to play guitar with the help of teachers from NYC Guitar School, and your kids can be among them. NYC Guitar School offers guitar classes for all levels, including a class for absolute beginners.

As your child gets better at guitar, they can take classes like Songwriters Circle, Beatles Score Study and more.

The Harlem School of the Arts delivers music like only Harlem can, offering programs that lay a strong foundation for beginner musicians and polishing musicians that are already practicing.

They offer a variety of early childhood classes and opportunities for kids of all ages, including private and group instruction in strings, woodwinds, brass, voice, percussion and more.