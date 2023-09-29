Choosing a Middle or High School: helpful Tips & Guide

Your not-so-little ones are now navigating through middle or high school- setting the stage for their future college and professional success. Thankfully, New York offers many new and established middle and high school options, reflecting the diversity of educational approaches. From public institutions to private academies, charter schools, and beyond, the array of choices can feel overwhelming.

Recognizing the importance of finding the perfect fit for your tween or teen, we’ve taken the initiative to compile an updated guide of the different schools New York offers. Our guide covers a broad spectrum of institutions, taking into account the changing academic and career landscape. This way, you can make a well-informed decision for your family, ensuring that your kids are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the years ahead.

Public Schools

New York schools place a strong emphasis on equipping students for future success. From middle to high school, the focus remains on obtaining diplomas, pursuing a technical or college education, and building fulfilling careers.

Public schools offer many extracurricular activities, internships, and volunteer opportunities, allowing students to explore their interests and gain practical experience. The flexibility in scheduling encourages students to discover their passions. The commitment to diversity and inclusion ensures that every student can embrace their identity while benefiting from a supportive learning environment. Resources are in place to assist multilingual and special education learners, guaranteeing that no child is left behind.

As students progress through high school, they learn time management, balance between interests and requirements, college and career planning, and valuable life skills.

Private Schools

New York private schools provide middle and high schoolers with a wealth of options, from clubs and activities to meaningful projects. With spacious indoor and outdoor facilities, advanced technology resources, athletic teams, student publications, and summer programs, students have all they need to excel. The emphasis on individuality and responsibility empowers students to pursue independent interests and leadership roles, both in and out of the classroom. Smaller class sizes foster deep connections between peers and teachers, ensuring personalized support.

Boarding Schools

For a more independent educational experience, consider New York boarding schools. These institutions attract students worldwide, immersing them in a diverse and enriching environment.

Access to state-of-the-art facilities, including libraries, studios, and science labs, prepares high schoolers for university-level coursework. Leadership opportunities and college counseling resources pave the way for higher education success. Dormitory life offers a taste of independence and the chance to form lasting peer connections.

Charter Schools

Charter schools provide free education to all children, operating independently. Charter schools have the freedom to innovate, adapting to students’ needs and experimenting with different learning approaches. Extended school days and years are common, allowing for comprehensive education. These schools support special needs students and English language learners. Clear performance goals motivate charter schools to prepare students for college and careers through enhanced communication skills, effective time management, extracurricular engagement, and academic excellence.

Catholic Schools

Catholic high schools offer a nurturing environment rooted in religious values. Students gain a deeper understanding of self, God, and community. With impressive graduation rates, college acceptances, and successful career outcomes,

New York Catholic schools have a strong track record. Co-ed and single-sex options are available, each offering a unique atmosphere. Students aiming for Catholic high schools should prepare for the Test for Admission into Catholic High Schools (TACHS) exam.

Jewish Schools

Jewish middle and high schools blend education with traditional values, fostering a holistic learning experience. Through Torah study, observance of traditions, connection to Jewish history, appreciation for Israel, and engagement in social and political activism, students develop into thoughtful young adults. Jewish schools emphasize learning inside and outside the classroom, with clubs, religious observances, and field trips enhancing the educational journey. Co-ed and single-sex Jewish schools offer choices to suit each family’s preferences.

Reasons to Attend a Middle and High School Open House

If your child is in the process of applying for enrollment in a new school for the upcoming academic school year, attending as many open house events at prospective schools is extremely important – even if they are being held virtually. Here’s why these events are essential.

Meet the Faculty.

This is your opportunity for you and your child to meet their potential future teachers and principal. The principal, in particular, plays a major role in the school and consequently, in the lives of the students. It is very important that you feel comfortable with this person being at the forefront of your child’s education.

Be on the School’s Radar.

Schools often take note of which students attend their open house events and that could be factor in their decision to offer your child a spot. Always be sure to neatly write your child’s name on the attendance sheet so they know they were there.

Get a Feel for the Surroundings.

Ever hear of good vibes? That’s exactly what you should feel for a prospective school. The atmosphere, the staff, the location, the students – all of it should just feel right. If it doesn’t, trust your gut and cross that school off your list.

Assess Your Commute.

If the event is being held in person, it’s a good chance to do a practice run on the commute. You can see how far the school is from your home, how long it takes to get there, and what the surrounding neighborhood is like. At the open house you will also learn which transportation options are available.

Learn About Programs Offered.

This is often one of the most important deciding factors when selecting a school. At the high school open house event, you will be given an in-depth look at the programs and courses offered at the school. You can ask questions, meet the teachers heading up each program and learn about your child’s academic options.

Voice Safety Concerns.

Your child’s safety is crucial. At the high school open house, the school will address any questions or concerns you have about security measures, emergency procedures, possible crime statistics and more. This is your chance to express any health concerns you have and to learn the school’s Covid-19 regulations and preventive measures.

Learn About the School Day.

At the open house, you will find out what time school starts and ends, when your child will be eating lunch, what her daily schedule might look like, how the periods are structured and other information about the school day.

See Which Extracurricular Activities and Clubs Are Available.

Most schools offer after-school sports, academic clubs, and other programs your child might be interested in joining. A school that offers a wide variety of extracurricular activities might play a large role in his decision to apply.

Meet Current Students.

One of the best ways to learn about a school is from the students themselves. At the high school open house, students are often on hand to help describe the programs in which they are involved and what student life is like at the school.

Learn About The Application And Selection Process.

Some schools require tests or auditions, other schools screen applicants based on grades or other factors and some select students entirely at random. At the open house, you will learn what is required to apply to the school and estimate your child’s odds of receiving an offer. You can also ask questions or voice your concerns about the process to ensure you have all the information you need to help them apply for enrollment.

Click on your region to jump to schools near you!

Brooklyn

Bedford Stuyvesant New Beginnings Charter School

82 Lewis Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

718-453-1001

[email protected]

bsnbcs.org

Currently Serving Grades K-8 and expanding to High School for Fall 2024-2025. BSNBCS’s high school model will offer, through partnerships with local organizations and colleges, opportunities for students to earn college credits, local internships to apply the critical-thinking and social skills they will develop in community-relevant projects, and hands-on technical and artistic classes where students will be given the chance to discover crafts entrepreneurship. BSNBCS’s high school planning has four key design elements that are incorporated into the school’s model for grades K-12 and in its operational design: Data Driven Decision Making, Differentiated Instruction, Student Centered Learning and, lastly, Project Based and Experiential Learning Leading to a Self-selected Career Pathway.

Broome Street Academy

555 Broome Street, New York

929-285-3176

broomestreetacademy.org

admissions@broomestreetacademy

Broome Street Academy (BSA), a tuition-free public charter high school in SoHo, provides a dynamic environment, responsive to every student’s unique needs. Housed under the same roof as The Door, a youth development organization, BSA offers unique holistic resources—from arts, college, and career programs to no-cost health services. BSA’s social workers and 9:1 student-teacher ratio ensures individualized support. BSA also offers athletics; afterschool clubs; AP courses; and a National Honor Society. Now accepting applications for the 9th grade lottery through April 1, 2024 and transfers on a rolling basis.

Community Roots Charter School

Middle: 50 Navy St, Brooklyn

Elementary: 51 Saint Edwards Street, Floor 3, Brooklyn

Elementary: 718-858-1629

Middle: 718-522-2166

communityroots.org

[email protected]

Community Roots Charter Middle School is a rigorous public learning community serving grades 6 through 8 where education is embedded in meaningfulreal-world contexts and children are taught to see the connections between school and the world. Students will meet or exceed the Common Core Standards and be prepared to excel in the 21st century by becoming independent thinkers and working productively within a diverse group of learners. Here, students learn to combine curiosity with appropriate application, which leads to deep understanding and the confidence to become who they want to be.

Dominican Academy

44 East 68th St., New York

212-744-0195

dominicanacademy.org

[email protected]

Located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1897, Dominican Academy (D.A.) is the only all-honors high school for girls in New York State. D.A. is dedicated to academic excellence and community building through the four Dominican Pillars of Study, Community, Service, and Prayer. In the tradition of St. Dominic, the school’s intellectual and spiritual program guides and challenges students to seek truth and justice in their world and to make meaningful contributions to society. Each year 100% of D.A.’s graduates attend four-year colleges and universities. For more information, register to attend an upcoming Open House Event.

Explore Schools

Prospect Heights, Crown Heights, Flatbush, and Canarsie

718-989-6730

exploreschools.org

Explore Schools of Brooklyn has committed to the charge of providing students with the academic skills and critical thinking abilities they need to succeed in a college preparatory high school.They serve students in grades Kindergarten through 8 across central Brooklyn, NY. Their curriculum is aligned to the common core, and they are committed to creating a culturally responsive program, and provide special education services. Their academic program is strong, as more of their students perform proficient or higher on NYS Exams than other city and district public schools. Nearly 90% of their students have graduated to a college preparatory high school across New York City! Now enrolling.

The IDEAL School of Manhattan

5 Hanover Square, New York 10004

212-769-1699

[email protected]

theidealschool.org

The IDEAL School of Manhattan is New York’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school, now located at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District. IDEAL students thrive in a diverse and nurturing learning community where a robust academic program teaches them to recognize their potential to effect change, seek out difference, advocate for themselves, stand behind others, and know that a strong, diverse, caring community is the IDEAL.

Williamsburg Charter High School

198 Varet St., Brooklyn

347-217-6995

thewcs.org

[email protected]

WCHS unites youth, families, staff, teachers and the community at large in providing young people with the tools necessary to become citizens of the local and global community. Students at WCHS accomplish this through participation in a liberal arts education that includes language, literature, writing, science, history, mathematics, the visual and performing arts, technology and explorations in justice, independent thinking, respect and compassion for themselves and others as well as critical thinking, communication and research.

Bronx

AECI 1 – NYC Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering & Construction Industries

646 Brook Avenue, Bronx NY

646-400-5566

aecicharterhs.org

AECI offers an academic program that provides students with the necessary skills, knowledge and practical experience to pursue college and/or career in architecture, engineering or construction industries. The school offers a rigorous college preparatory program to prepare students for success in industry-recognized exams. All students receive double periods of math, and ELA in freshman year to prepare for success. Staff works to develop the whole child by supporting all academic, emotional and social development.

American Dream Charter School – MS

510 E. 141st Street, 4th Floor, Bronx

718-585-3071

American Dream Charter School – HS

403 Concord Avenue, Bronx

718-924-2809

theamericandreamschool.org/apply

The American Dream Charter School develops academic excellence in both Spanish and English for grades 6-12.The school cultivates a welcoming, encouraging environment for English language learners and immigrant students in the South Bronx. Through their dual-language program, they strive to maintain the scholars’ native language and develop their English language skills. They also strongly believe that through Project-Based Learning, their students are able to create projects that resemble real-life situations while hitting on the core standards required for success in high school, college and beyond. Now accepting applications for applicants.

Cardinal Spellman High School

1 Cardinal Spellman Place, Bronx NY

718-881-8000 x206

cardinalspellman.org

[email protected]

Cardinal Spellman High School is a coeducational, college preparatory, Catholic high school located on a 13-acre campus in the Bronx. Offering 20 AP and college-level courses, students can earn up to one year of college credit. Spellman has a 100% graduation rate and college acceptance rate. The Class of 2023 was awarded 54+ million in college scholarships. Spellman is home to 30 championship-winning sports teams and 50+ clubs and activities.

George Jackson Academy

104 St. Marks Place, New York, NY

212-228-6789

gjacademy.org

[email protected]

Celebrating 20 years of excellence, George Jackson Academy (GJA) is NYC’s only independent middle school for bright boys from all incomes, where 100% of families receive financial aid. They offer a rigorous curriculum and an engaging instructional classroom experience. High School Placement begins in seventh grade with test and interview preparation, essay writing, and an exploration of schools. Students go on to independent (day & boarding), parochial, and top public schools throughout the tri-state area. Email to schedule a visit and learn more.

The Montfort Academy

125 E. Birch Street, Mt. Vernon

914-699-7090

themontfortacademy.org

[email protected]

The Montfort Academy is a classical curriculum co-educational Catholic high school focused on students’ mind, body and soul. Montfort challenges students to write well, think deeply and speak confidently. Montfort has extensive club offerings, 16 athletic teams, AP courses, and college-level electives including Astronomy and Oceanography. Montfort offers a trip to Sicily where students encounter a Parade of Civilizations. 30% of class accepted into the top 1% of colleges. Rated A+ by Niche.

Mott Hall Charter Middle School

1260 Franklin Ave., Bronx

718-991-9139

motthallcs.org

Mott Hall’s mission is to prepare scholars in mind, body, and character to succeed in top high schools, colleges, and careers. Mott Hall offers access to community-based organizations focused on mentoring and college, adult civics and ESL classes, after-school and Saturday tutoring, engaging online platforms, music classes, and sports. Contact Erica Flores for more information.

Preston High School

2780 Schurz Ave., Bronx

718-863-9134

prestonhs.org

Preston High School has a longstanding tradition of academic excellence and commitment to empowering young women to become compassionate leaders for change. Offering a broad and challenging curriculum, Preston High School supports a diverse, faith-centered community and a commitment to Christian service. Their goal is to help students become women of dignity, honor, respect and compassion.

Saint Barnabas High School

425 East 240th Street, Bronx

718-325-8800 x20

stbarnabashigh.com

[email protected]

Saint Barnabas, an all-girls college preparatory school in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx, offers AP/Honors, 30 College Credits, Regents, Internships in medicine/health care, law, and education. Activities include: Sports – basketball, volleyball, track, softball, cross country, bowling and more; Clubs: several National Honor Societies, drama, dance, choir, chess, yearbook, literary club, and others. Learn in the state-of-the-art STREAM Center. Book your Shadow Day or a private tour now. Transfers welcome!

St. Catharine Academy

2250 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx

718-882-2882

scahs.org

St. Catharine Academy, grades 6 through 12, has been preparing young women in the Mercy tradition for college success, leadership, and engagement in the world since 1889. They offer a rigorous academic curriculum, including Advancement Placement Courses, Regents Courses, and Academic Honors. They have signature programs in STEM and Visual Arts. In 2023, their graduates earned nearly $37 million in college academic scholarships and grants. The school welcomes young women of all faiths and backgrounds.

St. Raymond Academy for Girls

1725 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx

718-824-4220

straymondacademy.org

St. Raymond Academy, a Catholic high school for young women in an urban setting, inspires students to reach their God-given potential in a safe, supportive and diverse environment. With a state-approved curriculum and extracurricular activities, they encourage students to seek value and truth. With an education of excellence, self-discipline, and Christian values, they challenge students to become successful and accountable in a dynamic society.

South Bronx Charter School for International Cultures & the Arts

164 Bruckner Boulevard

[email protected]

718-292-5737

sbcsica.org

SBCSICA implements an interdisciplinary curriculum that provides hands-on, active learning experiences for students to develop language proficiency in English & Spanish. Integrated across all content areas, it allows students to continuously build on language skills while learning content. The arts are essential for human development and academic success and for enriching our culture as a whole. SBCSICA Arts reflects the international school community, diversity and history.

Thornton-Donovan School

100 Overlook Circle, New Rochelle

914-632-8836

td.edu

A boutique-like school in a bucolic-like setting offers a wide variety of courses for high school students in all the common branches and numerous world languages. An integral part of Thornton-Donovan’s program each year are thematic courses all designed to reflect a theme as the school celebrates a different country, culture, or historical character. Then in the spring of the school year they visit, tour, and embrace the country, culture, or historical figure being saluted academically. Call to schedule a personal tour.

Zeta Charter Schools

716 226 -0192

[email protected]

zetaschools.org

Zeta Manhattan Middle School: 401 West 218th Street, New York, NY 10034

Zeta Bronx Middle School: 425 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10455

Zeta prepares students to be informed world citizens, leaders, and innovators. In addition to classroom learning, students participate in independent studies and long-term group projects that require them to balance newly acquired knowledge with high-level thinking. Learning also happens outside the classroom, as students explore a variety of experiences within and beyond New York City.

Zeta Middle Schools will serve children from 6th through 7th grade for the 2024-25 school year. Zeta continues to grow by a grade each year, to eventually serve students through 12th grade.

Long Island

Buckley Country Day School

2 I.U. Willets Road, Roslyn

516-627-1910

buckleycountryday.com

[email protected]

Buckley Country Day School is an independent, coeducational Columbia University; Teachers’ College affiliate day school providing a superior elementary education in grades Toddler through Eight. Buckley provides the foundation that enables students to achieve their full potential and excel as educated, ethical, and self-confident individuals. Buckley graduates are well prepared for secondary schools and beyond.

Friends Academy

270 Duck Pond Rd, Locust Valley, NY 11560

516-676-0393

FriendsAcademy.org

Friends Academy is the #1 ranked College Prep High School on Long Island with best-in-class Middle and Lower Schools. Their rigorous academic program and Quaker values help students become thoughtful, collaborative, and dynamic leaders. Friends Academy graduates possess the critical thinking and emotional intelligence that prepare them to excel in college and life.

The Green Vale School

250 Valentine’s Lane, Old Brookville

greenvaleschool.org

[email protected]

The Green Vale School is Long Island’s largest preeminent private school for Pre-Nursery (age 2) to 8th Grade. Since 1923, Green Vale has been deeply committed to providing a transformative and exceptional education that fosters a love of learning, nurtures creativity, instills a sense of leadership, and prepares our students to thrive in an ever-changing world. After a culminating middle school experience, GVS graduates go on to excel at top secondary schools and elite colleges.

Lawrence Woodmere Academy

336 Woodmere Blvd, Woodmere

516-374-9000

[email protected]

lawrencewoodmere.org

Lawrence Woodmere Academy is a college preparatory school for students, families, and educators who embrace quality education with shared priorities, passions, and commitment in an environment that values wisdom and nurtures personal, community, and global responsibility. LWA teaches and motivates students to seek, discover, embrace, and apply knowledge while exploring their artistic and academic talents in order to engage in life with a culturally respectful, civically responsible, and innovative entrepreneurial spirit.

The Long Island School For The Gifted

165 Pidgeon Hill Rd., South Huntington,

631-423-3557

lisg.org

[email protected]

For over 40 years, The Long Island School For The Gifted has provided an accelerated experience for gifted children in pre-kindergarten through ninth grade, in a nurturing environment where they will be both intellectually challenged and comfortable socially. LISG helps gifted students develop the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed for life. Emotional, and social needs of the gifted child are addressed whilst building strong character as part of the commitment to developing the whole gifted child.

Manhattan

Bard College at Simon’s Rock

84 Alford Rd. Great Barrington, MA 01230

413-528-7228

simons-rock.edu

[email protected]

This is the only college in the country specifically designed for students ready to enter college after 10th or 11th grade and begin working on their Bachelor’s degree two years early. Simon’s Rock hosts both world-class academics and a stunning natural environment with a 270-acre campus. The school was named a Top Producing Institution of Fulbright Scholars in 2022-2023. Find your place at Simon’s Rock. Accepting applications for Fall 2023 now.

The Dwight School

18 West 89th St., New York 10024

[email protected]

212-724-6360 x201

dwight.edu/newyork

Founded in 1872, Dwight is an internationally renowned independent school dedicated to igniting the spark of genius in every child, from preschool-grade 12. Attend an Open House to learn about this guiding educational philosophy, Dwight’s academically rigorous International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, athletics and arts programs, global network of Schools, and excellent college acceptances. Register for a Middle or Upper School Open House today and discover what sets Dwight apart from other private schools.

EF Academy

582 Columbus Ave, Thornwood

efacademy.org

Experience a high school that prepares you for the future and beyond. EF Academy is a private day and boarding school with students from over 60 nationalities – including the US. Choose from 100+ clubs, sports, activities and field trips, and a variety of courses in every subject, including the opportunity to study the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program. Prioritize your education with one-to-one university guidance, dedicated critical thinking courses, and global studies in every classroom.

Lyceum Kennedy International School

225 East 43rd St., New York 10017

212-681-1877

lyceumkennedy.org

Lyceum Kennedy International School offers two bilingual programs: French-American (Nursery through 12th) and Japanese-American (Nursery through K). Students receive rigorous, bilingual education in small, diverse classrooms with individualized support from teachers. Lyceum Kennedy provides a transformative dual-language education that promotes global citizenship and cultural competence. Additionally, Lyceum Kennedy’s 11th and 12th graders pursue the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, giving them opportunities to attend a variety of top-rated universities domestically and internationally. Join an upcoming French open house on November 4th at 10 am.

Rodeph Sholom School

10 West 84th St., New York 10024

646-438-8658

rodephsholomschool.org

Rodeph Sholom School, an Early Childhood through 8th Grade Reform Jewish independent school, inspires today’s curious learners to become tomorrow’s purpose-driven leaders. Located on Manhattan’s UWS, the school engages students in meaningful experiences and intellectual exploration through a curriculum infused with Jewish values while fueling their love of learning and sense of responsibility to themselves and society. Students and families of all backgrounds connect and thrive in Rodeph Sholom School’s welcoming and inclusive community.

The Windward School-Lower & Middle schools

212 E. 93rd St New York

212-222-8628

thewindwardschool.org

Windward School is a coeducational, independent day school located in NYC and White Plains for children in grades 1 through 9 with language-based learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Committed to helping students achieve their full potential in order to successfully return to a mainstream educational environment, Windward remediates students’ skill deficits through a proven instructional program—combined with opportunities for social and emotional growth—to enable students to understand their learning differences, build confidence, and develop self-advocacy skills.

Queens

Channel View School for Research

100-00 Beach Channel Drive

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

718-634-1970

cvsr.info

All Channel View School for Research students graduate as well-educated, involved citizens who have a love for learning that enables them to embrace their future with confidence. 99% of all students, including students with disabilities and English language learners, graduate in 4 years. Application Deadlines: Middle School – December 8, 2023 and High School – December 1, 2023. Application Codes: College & Career Readiness Program: Q97X; Research Technology & Robotics Program: Q97A; ASD Nest Program: Q97H and ASD Horizon Program: Q97Y.

Forte Prep

Middle School: 51-35 Reeder Street, Elmhurst

High School: 69-26 Cooper Avenue, Glendale

929-666-4430

[email protected]

forteprep.org

Forte Prep is a charter middle and high school open to students in grades 5-9. The school is driven by a philosophy of achieving excellence in all facets of life and learning with the belief that education can transform the lives of students from diverse backgrounds. NEW High School option this year for up to 140 9th graders! Through rigorous academics, creative & technological enrichment and leadership development, Forte Prep charter schools equip all students to become the next generation of leaders in Queens and beyond. Visit the website for more information.

Garden School

33-16 79th St., Jackson Heights

718-335-6363

[email protected]

gardenschool.org

Founded in 1923 to address the demand for a high-quality, independent school education in Queens, Garden School’s affordable tuition makes it a viable choice for many families. The student body mirrors the vibrant and diverse Queens community, and families have placed their trust in Garden School for a century.

The Kew-Forest School

119-17 Union Turnpike, Forest Hills

718-268-4667

[email protected]

kewforest.org

The Kew-Forest School, established in 1918, is the oldest independent co-ed, college preparatory school in Queens for students in Preschool through Grade 12. Learn more about their program and see if your child can benefit from the challenging curriculum, nurturing environment, and diverse community: Virtual Information Sessions on 10/12 (Lower School) and 10/26 (Middle & Upper School); On-Campus Open Houses on 11/11 (Lower School) and 12/2 (Middle & Upper School).

Holy Cross High School

26-20 Francis Lewis Blvd., Flushing

718-886-7250, ext. 524

[email protected]

Holy Cross High School, a Catholic college preparatory school in Queens, educates the hearts and minds of young men and women following the educational and spiritual vision of Blessed Father Basil Moreau, founder of the Congregation of Holy Cross. Graduates have a competitive edge in regards to scholarships and programs when applying to these colleges, as these schools are aware of the quality education students receive at Holy Cross.

Saint Demetrios Preparatory School

30-03 30th Dr., Astoria, NY

718-728-1754

sdprep.org

This school was established in 1956 by Greek-Americans who had settled in Astoria. Accredited by the NY State Department of Education (Board of Regents) and the Ministry of Education of Greece, the high school provides a college preparatory education while also promoting Christian values of service and charity to the community. A class size of approximately 15 students allows for individualized and personalized attention by the faculty. Synchronized remote learning is also available. Tuition is affordable and qualifying students may receive merit scholarships. Graduates are accepted to some of the finest colleges/universities.

Westchester

Blue Rock

110 Demarest Mill Rd., West Nyack, NY 10994

845-627-0234

bluerockschool.org

Blue Rock School has been fostering confident critical thinkers for over 30 years. They offer an educational approach based on hands-on experiences and real world problem solving. In small dynamic class settings, their challenging academic curriculum is infused with the arts, nature and play from Kindergarten through Eighth grade. By nurturing children’s love of learning and encouraging deep thinking, Blue Rock School prepares them for a changing world. Ask about their Kindergarten Play Date Saturday, Oct 14th at 10am.

The Chapel School

172 White Plains Road, Bronxville

914-337-3202

[email protected]

thechapelschool.org

Since 1947, The Chapel School (TCS) has engaged a diverse community of learners with challenging academics and personalized attention, encouraged explorers to take advantage of thriving extra-curricular activities, and empowered leaders to build character and serve others. Join TCS Family and give your child the opportunity to be their best!

French-American School of New York

320 E. Boston Post Road

Mamaroneck, NY 10543

fasny.org

914-250-0401

FASNY is the only school in the New York metropolitan area to offer both the French Baccalaureate and International Baccalaureate (IB). FASNY’s stellar college acceptances and 100% baccalaureate success place them among the top French-American schools in North America, with an IB Program ranked among the best in the US. At FASNY, students are active participants in their education with methods of teaching and learning based on mutual respect and a set of values that students and teachers follow.

John Cardinal O’Connor School

16 N Broadway, Irvington, NY

914-591-9330

johncardinaloconnorschool.org

[email protected]

JCOS empowers children to thrive academically, spiritually, emotionally, and socially in their supportive school community. JCOS faculty are NYS certified and committed to students with mild to moderate special education needs mainly centered around speech, language, reading, writing, math, attention, and social skills. This K- 8th grade private Catholic school is a great affordable choice in Weschester County. All faiths are welcome.

Iona Preparatory

255 Wilmot Road, New Rochelle

914-600-6154

ionaprep.org/discover

Westchester’s only all-boys, prekindergarten through 12th grade Catholic school, Iona Preparatory has been preparing young men for success for more than 100 years. Come see why Iona Prep is the premier choice for your son to begin or continue his college-preparatory journey, developing his moral character and leadership skills on a safe and suburban 37-acre campus. RSVP for one of our fall Open Houses or schedule your Gael-for-a-Day visit at IonaPrep.org/OpenHouse.

