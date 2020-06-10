Anti-Racism Books for Kids and Teens

With racism being at the forefront in the news these last few weeks, many families are having hard conversations on what being anti-racist entails with our kids. Books serve as one of the best tools to educate, and with the recent senseless killing of George Floyd, many of us are looking to broaden our understanding via storytelling.
How important are books on racial diversity for our kids? Very. Iman Powe-Maynard, a librarian with the Brooklyn Library Paerdegat Branch, shared, “Young children absorb information like sponges. The books we choose for them reflect what we want them to know about the world they live in. Reading and talking about racial diversity allows kids to be mindful and respectful of our differences, and teaches them important lessons on the dangers of inequality and injustice. Having these conversations are imperative in raising young, educated allies.”
Here Are 12 Books to Add to Your Family Library:
Psst…here are educational print outs that focus on racism-Free Printables and Lessons for Kids on Learning About Anti-Racism
-
The Snowy Day, by Erza Jack Keats
This award-winning book was first published back in 1962 and continues to be beloved by generations. The Snowy Days broke the color barrier in mainstream children’s publishing when it was first released and is the first picture book with an African American protagonist to win major awards. The book tells the story of a small boy named Peter as he experiences snowy days and reminds us of the importance of diversity in children’s literature. Ages 0- 3
When available, this book can be checked out as an e-book at Bklyn Library
-
Antiracist Baby, by Ibram X.Kendi
This baby book by New York Times bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi is available June 16th and couldn’t have come out at a better time. Mr. Kendi, who is the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, has written his first children’s book Antiracist Baby that educates the reader about race and racism at the earliest age. Visual artist Ashley Lukashevsky artfully illustrates the book. Ages 0 -3.
-
Shades of Black, by Sandra L. Pinkney
Recommended by the Brooklyn Library this book celebrates and shows the diversity and beauty of the African American heritage. The text shares the worthiness of each child; this is a perfect read for young children. Ages 0-3.
When available, this book can be checked out as an e-book Bklyn Library.
-
Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry
This charming book touches on hair and love. Notably, a black girl’s hair and a relationship between her and her father. Daddy gives his daughter a special hairstyle that helps build her self-confidence by embracing her gorgeous hair while nurturing their relationship. Ages 4-8.
When available, this book can be checked out as an e-book at Bklyn Library
-
B Is for Baby, by Atinuke and Angela Brooksbank
A sweet story about Baby and Baby’s big brother who on his way to the next village, has a curious stow away on his bicycle. The story of Baby’s adventures is told in “B” words as Baby and the reader travel and take in the beauty of Africa. Ages 3-7.
When available, this book can be checked out as an e-book Bklyn Library.
-
I am Enough, by Grace Byers
This popular book, accompanied by beautiful illustrations, is a lovely read that focuses on the beauty of black girls. Authored by activist and actress Grace Byers with essential messages written in uplifting affirmations is a positive read for all. Ages 4- up.
When available, this book can be checked out as an e-book at Bklyn Library
-
The Other Side, by Jacqueline Woodson
Brooklyn author and New York Times Bestseller Jacqueline Woodson’s shares a story on an interracial friendship that the reader can experience through the eyes of a child. A great book to discuss with your child about race, friendships, segregation, and more. Ages 5-8.
-
Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X, by Ilyasah Shabazz
Malcolm X, the human rights activist, and American Muslim minister’s name, is at the forefront of activists who fought for the civil rights of black Americans. He is a vital part of history, and this book written by his daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, touches on the early years with his parents and on how much they shaped him on who he was to become later in life. Ages 6-10.
-
Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness, by Anastasia Higginbotham
This book tells the story of a young white boy who sees police shooting a brown person whose hands were up on the TV. Concerned about what he sees, his family deflects what is happening, especially the rallies in response to the police shooting, stating that they simply, “can’t watch the news.” This book teaches kids about white supremacy, police shootings, racism that exists within society, and raises awareness about these matters. Ages 8 -12.
-
Resist: 35 Profiles of Ordinary People Who Rose Up Against Tyranny and Injustice, by Veronica Chambers
In a time of unrest, this is a beautiful read for teens to young adults on ordinary people such as Frederick Douglass to Malala Yousafzai, who stood up for what they believed in and became activists. This book by acclaimed author Veronica Chambers shares stories that will teach how one person can speak and rise to the injustices of the world. Ages 8-12.
When available, this book can be checked out as an e-book at Bklyn Library
-
The Hate You Give, by Angie Thomas
Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, this story is about a 16-year-old girl named Starr who lives in a poor neighborhood but attends a fancy prep school. One day, her friend Khalil was fatally shot when he was unarmed. After his death makes national headlines, some are calling him a thug and cops are intimidating Starr and her family. The real question that everyone wants to know is what exactly happened at the scene, and only Starr knows the truth. Starr is caught in the middle as she struggles for justice. For teen-young adult.
When available, this book can be checked out as an e-book Bklyn Library
-
March, by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell
This book illustrates to readers the life-long journey of John Lewis and his struggle for civil and human rights. Book One goes into depth about Lewis’ youth in rural Alabama, his memorable meeting with Martin Luther King Jr., the beginning of the Nashville Student Movement, and the battle for desegregation through nonviolent actions. For teen- young adult.