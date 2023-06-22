Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn Now Open

Live in Brooklyn and have an active kiddo? There’s some good news: Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn is finally open in Prospect Heights!

A family destination for all things sports-related, the new facility features a pool, Olympic-sized gymnastics center, two boarded turf fields and so much more that kids will love.

Think of it as a little gym for kids.

The new, 2.5-acre facility took about 3.5 years to build and is an outpost of the famous Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. It officially opened on June 17.

“We’ve done our research, and we feel strongly that this facility will meet the high demand for family-friendly sports programming Brooklyn,” general manager Erika White said. “Among the many activities offered are recreational classes, summer and school break camps, competitive teams, leagues, birthday parties, special events and private instruction for the whole family.”

Jessie Betts Dreyfuss, chief operating officer at the facility, described a few stand-out features that kids will especially love.

“Our two biggest attractions for kids are the warm-water pool and deep foam pits in the gymnastics center,” Betts Dreyfuss said. “The pool is four feet deep everywhere, so kids can feel comfortable and safe while they gain confidence in the water and learn the basics of stroke techniques. The deep foam pits in the gym are like a magnet for the little ones. Our pits are especially fun because you can launch into them from our tumble track, trampoline, vault, or our rope swing.”

What to Expect at the Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn

Chelsea Field House Brooklyn is located within TF Cornerstone’s Pacific Park development on Dean Street. It’s right next door to the Chelsea Piers’ fitness center.

Here’s what to expect when you go inside:

An 80-plus degree learn-to-swim pool (so warm!)

An Olympic-level gymnastics training center

Two boarded artificial turf soccer fields

A specialized ninja and parkour circuit

Several birthday and event spaces available for kids of all ages

In addition, the facility has a junior multi-sport center designed specifically for preschoolers to learn basketball, tennis, pickleball and tee ball. Everything gets rounded out with an amazing wrap-around viewing mezzanine.

The facility will also host weekly day camps and Saturday morning recreational classes for the summer. Full-scale after-school and weekend classes will launch in the fall. There will also be baby swim lessons, drop-in classes, individualized coaching programs and more.

Expert coaches and instructors lead programming in every sport offered, facility staff said.

The opening also marks the establishment of the Chelsea Piers Foundation. According to a press release, Chelsea Piers and its related companies have pledged $1 million over five years to support the Chelsea Piers Foundation and its commitment to social impact and youth development.

What You Need to Know About Going to Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn

Where is Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn located?

The field house is located at 601 Dean St., Brooklyn. (within TF Cornerstone’s Pacific Park development, between Carlton and Vanderbilt Avenues next to Chelsea Piers’ fitness center)

How much does it cost to attend?

The facility offers different programs at various price points. For specifics about programs and pricing, check out the website.

Is this a members-only facility?

No. All are welcome to sign up for any of its programs. However, family membership is available. For $50 per month, all members of the family can enjoy a 10% discount off programs, seven-day early class registration, exclusive access to weekly Family Member Open Swim sessions and a new member gift box.

Visit the website to learn more about programs, pricing and other information at Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn.

