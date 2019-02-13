Celebrate World Whale Day 2019
Celebrate World Whale Day 2019 on February 16 with our whale of a gift guide for the whole family–it’s sure to make a delightful splash
Saturday, February 16, 2019, is a very special holiday: World Whale Day! This annual holiday was founded in Maui, Hawaii, in 1980, to honor humpback whales, which are known to swim off the island’s coast. Regardless of where in the world you are for World Whale Day, you can celebrate in style with our whale-sized round up of gifts, clothes, and treats for the whole family.
10 Whale Day Gifts for the Whole Family:
Pottery Barn Kids Blue Whale Plate & Bowl Set
Pottery Barn Kids Blue Whale Plate & Bowl Set, $24, potterybarnkids.com
Pehr Life Aquatic Whale Pint, Marine
Pehr Life Aquatic Whale Pint, Marine, from Maisonette, $28, maisonette.com
Shirley Lin Schneider Whale Series Three
Shirley Lin Schneider Whale Series Three, from Minted, from $100, minted.com
RH Baby & Child Chambray Whale Mobile
RH Baby & Child Chambray Whale Mobile, from $51, rhbabyandchild.com
Little Kid's Sperry x vineyard vines Chambray Seaside Slip On
Little Kid’s Sperry x vineyard vines Chambray Seaside Slip On, $45, vineyardvines.com
Tegu Whale Travel Pals
Tegu Whale Travel Pals, $19.99, tegu.com
Crate & kids Whale Rocker
Crate & kids Whale Rocker, $129, crateandbarrel.com
J.Crew Marketplace Girls' Wovenplay Whale Sweatshirt
J.Crew Marketplace Girls’ Wovenplay Whale Sweatshirt, $60, jcrew.com
aden + anais Seafaring Classic Dream Blanket
aden + anais Seafaring Classic Dream Blanket, $49.95, adenandanais.com
Coral & Tusk Humpback Whale Pocket Pillow
Coral & Tusk Humpback Whale Pocket Pillow, $64, coralandtusk.com