Celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day at Tin Building

Your mother gave you an appreciation for the finer things in life. Tin Building offers a universe of ways to thank her this Mother’s Day. Whether treating her to a special meal or picking out the perfect gift of food or flowers, you’ll find it at Pier 17. Tin Building is Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s gift to New York, a 53,000 square ft. culinary marketplace with six restaurant options and a wonderland of food-related shopping choices.

This exciting new destination on the East River is in part a tribute to New York City’s status as a world city and a conduit for the global influences that have made the city great. It also pays homage to the role its seaport has played in the cultural and culinary life of New York, and, by extension the country.

Tin Building’s Exclusive Restaurants

Savor specially prepared menus created by Jean-Georges and his team with Mom in mind at these six restaurants.

Reserve a table at T. Brasserie , a classic French cafe with beloved brasserie items like escargot, pate, and Steak Frites.

Savor the sea-borne fare at the Fulton Fish Co . Indulgences include a raw bar, caviar, sea bass, and whole lobster.

Indulge in Chinese-inspired dishes served in a retro speakeasy setting at House of the Red Pearl . Selections include Octopus Carpaccio and Black Pepper Filet Mignon.

Appreciate the quiet elegance of Japanese fare at Tin Building’s sushi and sake restaurant Shikku . The black box design showcases fresh sashimi and maki, while appetizers include sesame shrimp cakes.

Honor Mother Earth and keep it sustainable, healthy, and delicious at Seeds & Weeds . Choices include innovative fare like walnut bolognese and chestnut sticky rice.

Revel in Italian food presented through an Alsatian lens at The Frenchman’s Dough . With choices that range from crispy calamari to truffle pizza to lobster ravioli, mamma will be pleased.

For those who wish to make a day of it, Tin Building offers a plethora of culinary experiences in addition to the main restaurants. These include a breakfast counter, a bakery, a coffee shop, a taqueria, several vegetarian options, and much more, including wine, beer, and cocktail bars.

Exciting Shopping Opportunities at Tin Building

If the heart of any home is its kitchen, the heart of Tin Building is its marketplace. Central Market is where you’ll find a continually refreshed selection of locally sourced meats, cheeses, produce, and ready-to-eat fare. There are also three main areas in the building, with each offering a strong selection of locally sourced and international food and home goods selections.

Mercantile is a dry goods shop boasting a range of Jean-Georges-branded products, including Vitzali Coffee, the world’s only zero-carbon roasted coffee. It offers an amazing selection of products, from the chef’s cherry mustard to his world-famous mushroom Bolognese.

Mercantile East is located adjacent to the Chinese-inspired speakeasy House of the Red Pearl. It’s impossible to miss with its distinctive scarlet lacquer. In it, you’ll find more than 500 items from Korean mugwort vinegar, bamboo salt, and teas from throughout Asia.

Spoiled Parrot fulfills every guest’s childhood fantasies with sweets from throughout the world from purveyor-partners Jacques Torres and Franz Knipschildt, as well as confectioners from four of the five boroughs. An ice cream bar provides an astonishing array of house-made flavors while a mirrored ceiling, pink walls, and globe lights emphasize the other-worldliness of it all.

If you can’t make it to Tin Building in person, you can still treat that special someone to lovingly curated, ethically sourced, creative gifts — delivered using best-in-class, environmentally friendly packaging whenever possible — from Tin Building Online.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY TIN BUILDING

Psst….Check out Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Events 2023