Things To Do

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Events 2023

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Events 2023
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2023

Take part in the celebrations for Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month! Whether you are looking for a smaller ceremony or a bigger larger celebration with dancing and music, there are a ton of events and activities around NYC that the whole family will love.

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

COQUÍ CLUB: Honoring AAPI Month

El Museo del Barrio, 1230 5th Ave., East Harlem
Saturday, May 6, 9:30 – 10:30 am
Ages 3-7
Free
Advanced registration required

This Coqui Club will honor the influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans across cultures. Hear the book A Boy Named Isamu, by James Yang and learn about the artist’s amazing imagination and how he used it to create big, beautiful sculptures. 

Commemorate the Birth of Gautama Buddha

Asia Society, 725 Park Ave., Upper East Side
Saturday, May 6, 2 – 4 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $12; $7 students and seniors; free for children younger than 12 and members

The Buddha’s Birthday is a holiday for Buddhists to celebrate and reflect. This immersive event will include storytelling, a mindful meditation session, food tasting and demo, music, and arts & crafts.

Living History: Learning About Historical Korean Clothing

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side
Sunday, May 7, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $22; $17 seniors, educators, active military; $13 students; $6 kids 5-13; free for children younger than 5

Join the Museum as Jeff Cheon-Shik Yang, a traditional hanbok designer, interacts with families and shares with the history of hanbok.

Hanbok is traditional Korean clothing that has been worn throughout the Korean peninsula for over 2,000 years. Families will be able to see traditional hanbok worn and explore examples of other types of garments.

Family Sundays: Enlightening Leaves

The Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W 17th St, Chelsea
Sunday, May 7, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required

Shakyamuni Buddha (Siddhartha Gautama) is revered as a spiritual teacher who achieved enlightenment, or great understanding, while sitting underneath a bodhi (fig) tree.

To this day, Buddhists travel to the living descendant of the original bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, India, to meditate and find inspiration on their own paths to enlightenment.

In honor of that cherished tree, you will craft your own bodhi leaves, take part in a mindfulness-themed story time, a meditation specifically designed for little ones, and more.

Third Street Celebrates AAPI Heritage with Saung Budaya Dance

Third Street Music School Settlement, 235 East 11th Street, East Village
Friday, May 12, 5 – 6 pm
Ages 5 and older
Free
Advanced registration required

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and learn a traditional Indonesian dance! Tari Indang or Tambourine Dance is usually performed in ritual or ceremonial events.

Indang, which is the mini tambourine used in this dance, becomes the main rhythm with each dancer’s movement.

Explore This! Activity Stations for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St. New York
Saturday,  May 13, 1:30 – 4 pm
Ages 5 and older
Free
Advanced registration required

Explore art created by Asian and Asian American artists through drawing, writing, and movement activities. Choose the artworks and activities that interest your family and move at your own pace.

Bronx

AAPI Family Storytime and Activity

Clason’s Point LibraryIn Person, 1215 Morrison Avenue, Bronx
Thursday, May 4, 3 pm
Ages 3 – 12
Free

Join the Library for songs, rhymes, and favorite read-aloud books to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander month.

AAPI Heritage Month Movie Day: Raya and the Last Dragon

West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Avenue, Bronx
Thursday, May 4, 3:30 pm
All ages
Free

Come out for AAPI Heritage Month screening of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) where you’ll travel to the fantasy world of Kumandra for an exciting adventure.

Crafternoons (Asian American and Pacific Islander Month)

West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Avenue, Bronx
Tuesday, May 16, 3:30 pm
Ages 5 and older
Free

Children are invited to get creative and make fun themed crafts inspired by Asian American and Pacific Islander Month. All supplies will be provided.

Chinese Paper Lanterns

Belmont Library and Enrico Fermi Cultural Center, 610 E. 186th Street, Bronx
Tuesday, May 23, 3:30 pm
Ages 5-12
Free

Children will decorate their own Chinese paper lantern in celebration of AAPI Month.

Brooklyn

The Magic Brush

Macon Library, 361 Lewis Ave. at Macon St., Ocean Hill
Saturday, May 6, 11 – 11:45 am
Ages 4-8
Free

Celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander month with a thrilling tale that’s a feast for the eyes!

Join the Library to watch the Magic Brush—a classic Chinese folktale that tells the story of a young boy who acquires a brush, where everything he paints comes to life. This exciting work is presented with two artists and a giant pop-up book.

In-Store: Storytime with Cathy Linh Che, Kyle Lucia Wu & Michele Wong McSween

Books Are Magic Montague, 122 Montague Street, Downtown Brooklyn
Sunday, May 7, 11 – 11:30 am
Ages 1-10
Free

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with a double storytime featuring award-winning authors Cathy Linh Che and Kyle Lucia Wu reading An Asian American A to Z, and Michele Wong McSween reading Gordon & Li Li: Colors in Mandarin.

AAPI Heritage Month: Gordon & Li Li Storytime

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights
Thursday, May 18, 3 – 4 pm
All ages
$13; $12 grandparent.

Join BCM to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with author Michele Wong McSween at a special reading of Gordon & Li Li: Colors in Mandarin. This program offers a Mandarin lesson, book reading, and an interactive art project.

Queens

Pohela Boishakh Celebration

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing
Saturday, May 6, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $6; $4 students and seniors 62 and older; $2 children 4-12; free for children younger than 4 and members.

Celebrate Bengali New Year! People of all backgrounds are encouraged to share the joy and experience the customary performing and visual arts of Pohela Boishakh.

Join this New Year parade to usher prosperity for all. Special performances by the Bangladesh Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA) will mark the 30th Anniversary of this beloved cultural organization.

AAPI Heritage Month Silent Disco

Al Oerter Recreation Center, 131-40 Fowler Ave. Queensboro Hill
Saturday, May 20, 10 – 11:30 am
All ages
Free

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with movement and music at a special silent disco led by Shape Up NYC dance fitness instructors Masayo and Shizuyo.

Taste of AAPI Sweets

Poom! 43-50 12th Street, Sunnyside
Saturday, May 20, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Price TBA

Experience unique and delicious AAPI cuisine and baked goods, taste free samples, support AAPI-owned bakery businesses, learn about AAPI culture and traditions through interactive activities, and more.

Staten Island

Chinese Scholar’s Garden Stewardship and Tour

Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terr.
Sunday, May 21, 1-2:30pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with NYC Parks. Head to Snug Harbor’s Chinese Scholar’s Garden where you’ll tour the garden while helping to maintain the surrounding bioswales. Tools and gardening gloves will be provided.

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

