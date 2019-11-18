Bumper Cars on Ice Come to Brooklyn, New York

Bumper Cars on Ice: Brooklyn, New York!

This holiday season you’ll be doing more than skating on the ice. Bumper cars have come to Aviator Sports, making winter activities even more exciting this year! Aviator Sports is the first to have bumper cars on ice in Brooklyn, New York. With a slippery ice surface, you’ll be able to bump, drive, and spin around the ice rink in your bumper car.

How it Works?

If you are 7 or older and at least 36 inches, you’ll enter your personal bumper car off-ice. Then, you’ll be seated in the middle of the car, between the front of the vehicle and the two joysticks to your left and right. With the joysticks, you can choose how fast, slow, and which direction you want to go — perfect for kids that want to go at their own pace if they are just starting off.

Make sure to get to Aviator Sports with plenty of time because they are a first-come-first-serve basis. However, if you rather not risk it, you can guarantee a spot for a fun-filled, icy day by reserving your session online. Regardless if you have a reservation or not, you’ll want to check-in 15 minutes early at the Customer Service area. Each session on the ice will last for 15 minutes.

So what are you ready for? Book your spot and get bumping!

Hours

Fridays: 7:50 pm – 10:50 pm

Saturday: 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm and 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Sunday: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Pricing