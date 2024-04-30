Brooklyn Summer Specialty Camps and Programs

Long Island Special Child New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
With summer approaching, you may be looking for that one camp that will satisfy both you and your child. We all want kids to forge unforgettable summer memories, but we also wish the camp to be exciting and something they connect to, whether a sport, art, science, or more. We have a curated pick of special camps and programs to make this summer one for the books!

Check out our curated list of camps in and near Brooklyn!

Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp

3159 Flatbush Ave.

718-758-7510

AviatorSports.com/summer-day-camps

[email protected]

Located in Floyd Bennett Field, Brooklyn, this expansive indoor facility boasts NHL-sized ice rinks, a gymnastics center, a rock wall, turf, and courts. Outside, two pools, turf fields, and pedal-karting offer thrilling adventures. With divisions for ages 4-15, campers enjoy diverse activities like arts, sports, and field trips to places like the Museum of Natural History and Laser Bounce. An unforgettable summer awaits amid thrilling experiences and enriching adventures. For added convenience, campers get a daily lunch and an afternoon snack. Regular camp hours are 9 am to 5 pm. Aviator Summer Day Camp offers flexible scheduling with early drop-off starting at 8 am, late stay until 6 pm, and bus transportation throughout Brooklyn and Queens.

 

PACE University
161 William Street | Financial District
617.997.6569

info@brooklyndebateleague.org

The Brooklyn Debate League brings together kids from across the city to speak their minds on important topics. Learn how to navigate arguments and convince people, then bring those skills to classrooms, interviews, or even in family dynamics.

If you’re the type to test yourself (and impress colleges) they will show you how to compete in tournaments against kids with similar interests. If you’re already competing, their staff of state and national champions will help take you to the next level.

Ages: Rising 9th – 12th graders

Camp dates: July 15 – July 26

Camp hours: 9am – 5pm

Costs: Between $500 – $2500 / 2 weeks (sliding scale)

 

Camp Level Up

48 Pocono Springs Way East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

[email protected]

camplevelup.com

Camp Level Up is a 1-week sleepaway camp experience for campers entering 4th to 11th grade who want to improve on their gaming skills, all while enjoying the traditional camp activities that a sleepaway camp facility can offer. Located and powered by the team at Pocono Springs – a premiere private sleepaway camp in the Poconos (75 miles from NYC), Camp Level Up offers a hybrid program of esports gameplay and traditional camp activities. Campers spend 50% of their day participating in competitive gaming, and the other 50% are immersed in an assortment of traditional camp activities, including sports, adventure, arts, and aquatics/lakefront. Campers of all gaming skill levels are welcome!

Campus Day Camp

2901 Campus Road, Brooklyn, NY 11210

718.691.6107

campusdaycamp.com

[email protected]

Campus Day Camp is located on the Brooklyn College Campus and offers programs for ages 5 thru 15. All campers attend up to 4 trips per week to some of the best locations in the tri-state area. Extended day trips and overnights are also part of the

program. They create an atmosphere where children make friends that will last a lifetime. On in house days campers participate in activities such as, swimming(off-site) dancing, yoga, computers, sports, karate, arts and crafts, ceramics, jewelry making and baking. Extended hours and transportation are available as well.

 

The Craft Salon Studio

625 Church Ave, Brooklyn

917-324-8290

thecraftsalonstudio.com

The Craft Salon is Brooklyn’s premier arts and crafts studio providing art enrichment in a super fun atmosphere. TCS serves kids from kindergarten to 5th grade. Inside this colorful studio you will find elevated projects that range from tie-dye and weaving to papier mache, machine and hand sewing, embroidery, printmaking, and pottery. TCS runs an after school program every weekday plus mini camps, weekend workshops, adult classes, and summer camp. Each of the staff are artists who foster each child’s creativity and imagination. Summer camp runs from July 1st through August 26th. Check out their gallery on their website or register at the link! #LETSMAKESTUFF

 

DNA Learning Center Summer Camps

1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor

[email protected], 516-367-5170

summercamps.dnalc.org

The DNA Learning Center is the world’s first science center devoted entirely to genetics education. They offer fun and challenging camps for science enthusiasts entering 6th–12th grades. Guided by experienced instructors, students use sophisticated laboratory and computer equipment to perform experiments several grade levels ahead of their peers. In-person summer programs at their facilities in Brooklyn, Sleepy Hollow, and Cold Spring Harbor, New York include hands-on labs that give learners the opportunity to use modern molecular biology techniques and tools. Their science camps are more than just fun activities. They incorporate technology used by real scientists in their experiments, allowing students to develop their understanding of biology and genetics concepts through lab investigations. The next scientific adventure starts at a DNALC camp!

 

FasTracKids NY

Sheepshead Bay

1605 Voorhies Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11235

[email protected]

718-891-5437

ftkny.com

At FTKNY’s STE(A)M and academics-based summer programs, children will explore the weeks’ enrichment adventure, interact with a SmartBoard Learning Station, engage in role play, do arts and crafts, conduct experiments, improve their math and literacy skills and have lots of free play time plus outdoor playtime with their friends! FTKNY programs ensure that your child has lots of fun while combating the summer brain drain each year when children are out of school. At FTKNY, kids have so much fun that they don’t realize how much they are learning!

 

NY Kids Club Adventure Summer Camp!

Brooklyn Heights:

182 Henry St., 718-866-4955

nypre.com/brooklyn-heights-ny-preschool

[email protected]

Cobble Hill:

299 Court St., 917-781-4809

nypre.com/cobble-hill-ny-preschool

[email protected]

Dumbo:

30 Pearl St., 718-831-6277

nypre.com/dumbo-ny-preschool

[email protected]

Park Slope:

125 5th Ave., 718-866-3009

nypre.com/park-slope-ny-preschool

[email protected]

nykidsclub.com/activities/camps

Summer 2024 is here, and it is time to head to Paris, France, to participate in the Summer Games Around the World. Campers will visit a different country each week, from Peru to Australia, Jamaica, Kenya, Greece, and Japan. Campers will celebrate and learn about different countries through thematic gymnastics, sports, science, art, theatre, dance, architecture, engineering yoga, music, and puppetry. Summer camp is an immersive theatrical experience that will keep campers moving, creating, laughing, and learning. Campers will develop new skills and new friendships, along with an appreciation for cultures around the world and the determination, confidence, and heart it takes to be a champion!

 

School of Wonder

53 Prospect Park W #4,  Brooklyn
917-864-7948

theschoolofwonder.com

The School of Wonder creates unforgettable nature-based adventures in Prospect Park that are rooted in immersive storytelling and imaginative play. This summer, they will offer 5 week-long camps designed to teach children (ages 5-11) about their planet while transforming them into the protagonists of a fictional narrative. Each camp explores a unique theme: Guardians of the Elements, Guardians of the Future, Guardians of the Wild, and more! During the camps, Wonder Kids will embark on mysterious missions left by Gaia, Mother Earth, that inspire them to follow maps to the most magical corners of the park, meet local artists, and build community through activities that merge the arts and sciences. Join the adventure at theschoolofwonder.com! Multi-week and sibling discounts are available.

Magic Day Camp

KTBYTE

Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp

