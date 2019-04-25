Need something to keep the kiddos busy as we run around with errands and finishing up deadlines? Sign them up for these awesome Brooklyn Day Camps for 2019

Our roundup of the top summer day camps in Brooklyn

A Montessori Summer

A Montessori Summer is for children ages 3.5-14 years. The program emphasizes outdoor actives, and each week provides the students with a day trip away from campus. Typical outings include museums, the aquarium, the beach, the park, a wildlife preserve and the botanical gardens. A Montessori Summer is the perfect place for campers to enjoy and share new experiences, a rich variety of activities including swimming instruction, athletics, visual and performing arts, and outdoor adventures. Half-day and full day sessions available.



Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights

Learn more: bhmsny.org

Alamander Camp at Brooklyn Free School

Campers ages 3 through 11 are kept busy exploring weekly themes at Alamander Camp. Younger kids (grades Pre-k and K) learn about earth, water, wood, wind, metal, fabric, and more through games, sensory activities, and arts and crafts. Children in Kindergarten and first grade spend sessions focusing on neighborhood locales such as the Toy Shop, Movie Theater, Community Garden, Book Store, Bakery, and more. Printmaking, Recycled Toys, and Animation are just some of the topics that grades 3 through 5 explore. Alamander also offers two, one-week specialty camps (Princess Camp and Superhero Camp) for ages 3 to 6.

Neighborhood: Clinton Hill

Learn more: alamander.org

AmeriKick

Park Slope’s AmeriKick Martial Arts’ summer camp teaches children of all ages the importance of self-discipline, confidence, respect, physical fitness and more through karate and other sports. Campers are kept encouraged and motivated by Sensei Alex and his staff of experienced coaches. Extended hours are available upon request.

Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: amerikickbrooklyn.com

Backpacks & Binoculars Summer Camp

What better way to explore Brooklyn than with Backpacks & Binoculars! Ages 2 through 12 are given everything they need for a memorable summer experience at the Camp’s Fort Greene location. Splash ground and pool visits, field trip days, and themed excursions make this camp a popular choice for kids and parents alike. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided. Aftercare is available upon request.

Neighborhood: Fort Greene

Learn more: explorerkids.us

Beansprouts Day Camp

Beansprouts Day Camp serves children entering the 2s program in the fall of 2019-20 through 5th grade. Here, they have weekly trips around the city, visit zoos, dive into swimming pools, and so much more! The “Intro Camp,” which operates as an extension of their regular nursery school lies down a foundation for the children to acclimate them to a camp environment. Early bird hours and late pickups are available.



Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: beansproutsdaycamp.com

Bonjour NY

Whether your child’s a beginner French speaker or fluent in the language, Bonjour NY has a camp for them! Ages 3.5 to 11 can enroll in up to nine weeks of half-day or full-day programming. Activities include hikes, archery, swimming, fishing, candle-making, pottery, cooking, field trips, and more. Extended care hours are available upon request.

Neighborhood: Boerum Hill

Learn more: bonjourny.com

Brooklyn Acting Lab

Brooklyn Acting Lab offers weekly theater programs for elementary and middle school-aged actors. There are different themes each week, so every experience is different! Campers are taught how to create a character, how to really pull off some convincing performances, and grow very comfortable on and off the stage. The Lab’s programs run through August 30 and include the creation of a Summer Musical – You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.



Neighborhood: Carroll Gardens, Park Slope

Learn more: brooklynactinglab.org

Brooklyn Arts Exchange

Children entering grades K-6 can get creative this summer at the Brooklyn Arts Exchange (BAX). The Exchange offers several day camp options based upon age. NanoBAXers (ages 5-6) explore weekly themes such as Mythical Mammals, Fairy Tale Fantastic, and Around the World in Five Days. MegaBAXers (ages 7-8) and GigaBAXers (ages 9-12) spend the summer engaging in disciplines such as art, theater, music, dance, podcasts, the circus, and more. All groups enjoy outside time in nearby Washington Park. Extended daycare is available.

Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: bax.org

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Does your child have a green thumb? If so, Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s summer camp programs are sure to please! Ages 2 through 17 can choose from an array of offerings geared specifically toward budding gardeners. During City Farmers, campers entering first through eighth grade will work garden plots, plant season veggies, cook, create crafts, and much more.

Neighborhood: Prospect Heights

Learn more: bbg.org

Brooklyn Boulders

Climb the highest heights during Brooklyn Boulders’ Summer Adventures Camp! Geared for ages 5 through 12, climbers learn life-skills such as self-confidence, problem-solving, and creative reasoning throughout nine weeks of climbing challenges, STEAM activities, and team-building exercises. Extended care and sibling registration discounts are available upon request.

Neighborhood: Gowanus

Learn more: brooklynboulders.com

Brooklyn Bridge Fencing Club

Learn how to fence this summer at the Brooklyn Bridge Fencing Club! During Mini-Musketeers Camp, ages 6 through 9 are taught conditioning and coordination exercises, blade-work, fencing tactics, and footwork. Beginner/Intermediate Cadets Camp for ages 10 through 18, is structured toward tweens and teens who have no previous fencing experience or who have taken group, private or school instruction. All equipment is provided. Early drop-off and late pickup options are available.

Neighborhood: DUMBO

Learn more: brooklynbridgefencing.com

Brooklyn Cultural Adventures Program Summer Camp

Ages 7 through 12 can experience NYC culture during Brooklyn Cultural Adventures Program’s (BCAP) Summer Camp. During a two-week session, campers visit two Brooklyn-based cultural institutions per day, where an annual theme will be explored through games, creative arts, experiments, and more. This summer’s theme is “Air, Earth, Water, Fire.” Participating institutions include the Brooklyn Public Library, Prospect Park Zoo, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Free early drop-off and extended care are available upon request.

Neighborhood: Prospect Heights

Learn more: bklynlibrary.org

Brooklyn Free Space Summer Camp

Ages 3 to 5 can explore the “Urban Forest” of Brooklyn this summer with Brooklyn Free Space! Campers enjoy weekly playground visits for sprinklers and picnics, and field trips to Governors Island, the New York Hall of Science, Prospect Park Zoo, the New York Aquarium, and more. A minimum enrollment of two consecutive weeks is required. Extended care options are available.

Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: brooklynfreespace.org

Brooklyn Friends Summer Camp

The Brooklyn Friends School (BFS) welcomes both BFS students and non-BFS students to its campus for summer camp fun! Camp is available to ages 4 through 7 and runs for three sessions. Teaching artists lead a variety of hands-on activities including baking, fencing, chess, swimming, sports and games, and Capoeira. Daily aftercare is available.

Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights

Learn more: brooklynfriends.org

Brooklyn Game Lab

At Brooklyn Game Lab, your child will have the chance to play chess against other competitive players along with cooperative and strategy games. They’ll be able to create their own games as well as change existing ones for the batter. The staff here gives merit to design, problem solving, and diplomacy skills, which reaches far beyond camp. Brooklyn Game Lab is for children ages 6-14 years. Book by the day or week. Runs until August 30.



Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: brooklyngamelab.com

Brooklyn Music Factory

Brooklyn Music Factory’s Summer Camp for ages 4 through 12 allows young musicians to jam with their own band. Camp begins with a morning drum circle, followed by three band rehearsals. Interspersed throughout the day is outdoor time in Thomas Greene Playground, lunch, and rock climbing at nearby Brooklyn Boulders. On Fridays, campers show off what they’ve been working on during the week at a live show for friends and family. Extended care in available.

Neighborhood: Gowanus

Learn more: brooklynmusicfactory.com

Brooklyn Preschool of Science

Curious preschoolers ages 2 to 5 have plenty of opportunities to create and play during Brooklyn Preschool of Science’s Summer Camp in Park Slope. This summer’s weekly themes include Superhero Science, Roar Roar Dinosaur, Don’t Bug Me and Ocean’s Blue. Structured and independent play through music and movement, science exploration, and more refine campers’ fine motor skills and language development.

Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: brooklynpreschoolofscience.com

Brooklyn Robot Foundry

Children in grades K-7 can build their own robots during Brooklyn Robot Foundry’s summer camp sessions! The Foundry offers both single-day and full-week programs throughout the season. Full-week camp options include Standard Robot Builders, Robot Coding, and Robot Inventors. All programming feature outside time in a nearby park, two daily projects, and extended care options.

Neighborhood: Boreum Hill

Learn more: brooklynrobotfoundry.com

Camp Yokey

Camp Yokey’s Technology and Art Summer Camps are designed to engage your tech-obsessed kids! Camp offerings include 3D Design, Hardware, Drawing for Video Games, Virtual Reality Art Studio, and more. All children spend a portion of the day outside and participate in daily outdoor activities. Early drop-off and aftercare options are available upon request.

Neighborhood: Boerum Hill

Learn more: campyokey.com

Carmelo the Science Fellow’s Summer Camp

Young scientists ages 5 through 11 are invited to spend the summer with Carmelo the Science Fellow! Weekly sessions are centered around different scientific subjects such as astronomy, physics, chemistry, geology, and biology. Hands-on experiments are conducted in a safe environment under the supervision of friendly and passionate staff members.

Neighborhood: Boerum Hill

Learn more: carmelothesciencefellow.com

CBE Kids Elementary Day Camp

Congregation Beth Elohim provides an Elementary Day Camp for children entering grades K-4. Programming is centered around Jewish values such as peace, friendship, community, charity, and acts of kindness, and Shabbat is celebrated every Friday. Activities include indoor swimming instruction, nature, sports and circus arts classes in Prospect Park, chess, cooking, gymnastics, and much more. Early drop-off and aftercare are available upon request.

Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: cbebk.org

Child’s Play NY

Child’s Play NY offers four, one-week long theater camps for ages 5 through 8. Kids engage in musical theater games, singing, and improv centered around the circus, NYC, and the ocean. All camps conclude with a final sharing of learned songs and skills for camp families.

Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: childsplayny.com

Children’s Academy Summer Day Camp at Long Island University Brooklyn

Brooklyn camp-goers ages 3 through 12 can take advantage of day camp at Long Island University Brooklyn. Three two-week sessions are held on the university’s lovely 12-acre campus over the course of ten weeks. Activities include instruction in robotics, Spanish, graphic design, ceramics, swimming, music, circus arts, chess, and video game design. Full-and half-day options are available.

Neighborhood: Boerum Hill

Learn more: liu.edu

Coding Space

Coding Space offers a few different options for a summer full of coding. The Park Slope Camp offers both the GirlCode and co-ed camp options. It’s not just sitting in front of a computer all day though – plenty of outdoor activities are built into the schedule. Past field trips have involved trips to Google, Facebook, Microsoft and other tech meccas! One-off days are also available.



Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: thecodingspace.com

Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance

Interested in learning all about African dance? Ages 3 through 8 can check out Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance’s Dance, Drum & Imagination Summer Camp. The Center offers two sessions devoted to movement, dance, percussion, and song. Session one will focus on the dances of Latin America while session two will explore those of South Africa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. Discounts and extended care are available.

Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights

Learn more: cumbedance.org

Curious Jane

Curious Jane’s summer camps for girls in grades K-6 are designed to foster hands-on learning through a variety of full-week sessions. Summer 2019 themes include Kitchen Chemistry, Miniature World, Sew Fun, Spa Science, Game Time, Spy Science, Wired 101, and much more. Multi-week discounts are available.

Neighborhood: Park Slope, Carroll Gardens, Gowanus

Learn more: curiousjanecamp.com

Dancewave

Young dancers ages 6 through 16 can dance the summer away during Dancewave’s Summer Dance Camp and Summer Dance Intensives. Ages 6 through 11 will learn the basics of balance, rhythm, coordination, flexibility, and muscle isolation in a fun and engaging way. Week-long programs for ages 11 through 13 focus on modern dance and ballet as well as strength and conditioning and an introduction to choreography. Afternoon electives for ages 13 through 16 include Hip-Hop, Jazz, and African dance workshops. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: dancewave.org

Girl Scouts

The Girl Scouts of Greater New York have a few different options for when it comes to summer camp. Urban Day Camp is for elementary-aged girls (2nd – 5th grades) to go out and explore the world and support environmental efforts. It also reinforces S.T.E.AM. projects! Campers hike, swim, garden, and so much more! Over 4,000 NYC Girl Scouts attend this camp every year across seven different locations throughout the city. City Summer Camp has been part of the Girl Scout tradition for over 100 years. Girls get outside and learn about the environment, so they can become advocates for the future!



Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights, Brownsville

Learn more: girlscoutsnyc.org

International School of Brooklyn

For students who are pre-K to 3rd grade, IBS offers French and Spanish Language Immersion programs. Through hands-on and creative activities, students of all language levels advance their skills, in group sizes of 12-15 children and 2-3 teachers. Themes of the week include fairy tales, starry night, science, around the world, and superheroes. Additional programs are available for older children, including a Counselor in Training program.



Neighborhood: Carroll Gardens

Learn more: isbrooklyn.org

Mark Morris Dance Center

Mark Morris Dance Center offers dancers ages 6 through 12 a two-week summer dance camp in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. During this multi-disciplinary half-day camp, participants study a variety of dance genres including ballet, jazz, modern, tap, and hip-hop. Stagecraft, music, visual arts, and theater are also incorporated into daily activities. Extended care options are available. See the Center’s website for dance experience requirements.

Neighborhood: Boerum Hill

Learn more: markmorrisdancegroup.org

Mathnasium Summer Math Camp

Mathnasium of Park Slope is committed to helping your child succeed in math throughout the year. The learning center provides a flexible summer program for children in grades K through 12. Don’t miss out on Game Hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays (from 3-4pm) during which students can challenge instructors to an hour of games! No scheduled appointments necessary; drop-ins are welcome.

Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: mathnasium.com

New York Kids Club

Join the NY Kids Club for an unforgettable summer that introduces children to so many different and new activities as well as expanding their social circles and developing new relationships. Highly skilled educators are part of every aspect at NY Kids Club to ensure your child learns the most they can while also having the time of their life.



Neighborhood: Multiple locations

Learn more: nykidsclub.com

Packer Summer Camp

The Packer Collegiate Institute hosts its own day camp for ages 4 through 12. Campers’ days are centered around activities such as sports, science experiments, theater games, swimming instruction, cooking, woodworking, and much more. Plus, the school’s first-rate campus features two spacious gyms, an Olympic-regulation-sized pool, a half-acre garden, and air-conditioned indoor spaces. Early drop-off and aftercare is available upon request.

Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights

Learn more: packer.edu

Park Slope Day Camp

The Park Slope Day Camp offers an array of options for campers to choose from. There’s the Pee Wee camp for Pre-K-kindergarten children, Junior Camp for K-1st grade, Middle Camp for grades 2-3, Senior Camp for 4,5,6 grades, On Wheels for 6,7, and 8 grades, Leadership Experience for grades 9-10, Sports Academy for grades 1-5, Cirque for Pre-K to grade 5, and Mini Camp for Pre-K to grade 8. All of these camps offer an immersive camp experience with outdoor time, developing friendships, and learning new skills.



Neighborhood: Park Slope, Carroll Gardens, North Slope, Windsor Terrace, Bay Ridge

Learn more: parkslopedaycamp.com

Pixel Academy

CAMP/pixel at the Pixel Academy provides supervised instruction in an array of digital technology topics. Ages 7 through 13 can learn the basics of or continue their education in game mechanics, game coding and design, stop-motion animation, video production for virtual reality, and more. All instructors are CPR and First Aid certified.

Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights

Learn more: pixelacademy.org

Prospect Park Zoo

Ages 4 through 12 can spend the summer amongst the animals of Prospect Park Zoo! The Zoo hosts a variety of camps that foster curiosity, critical thinking, an appreciation for nature, and animal conservation. All camp offerings include daily close-up encounters with animal ambassadors and zoo exhibits, nature-themed art projects, healthy snacks, games, and much more. Extended care is available upon request.

Neighborhood: Prospect Park

Learn more: prospectparkzoo.com

School of Creative and Performing Arts

Whether your teen is passionate about filmmaking, acting, photography, dancing, or music, the School of Creative and Performing Arts has a camp for them. Ages 13 through 18 can pursue their designated art form through classes led by professional teaching artists.

Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights

Learn more: socapa.org

School of Rock

Are your kids ready to rock out this summer?! Brooklyn’s School of Rock offers a variety of music camps and workshops for ages 7 and up. Offerings include Rock 101 Camp, Top of the Charts Camp, Rock, Hip Hop & Funk Icons Camp, Queen Camp, Classic Rock Camp, Timeless Jukebox Camp, and Best of 90’s Camp. Participation furthers the instruction of musicians of any skill level on the bass, keyboard, drums, guitar, and vocals. Plus, the majority of School of Rock’s camps conclude with a live concert performed by the campers.

Neighborhood: Boerum Hill

Learn more: schoolofrock.com

Steve and Kate’s Camp

Steve and Kate’s Camp conforms to kids, not the other way around! Instead of a rigid structure, they give campers choice. Instead of teaching kids the typical way, they give them tools and gentle guidance to help them become autodidacts, people who teach themselves. The difference is subtle–and it’s profound. You can buy a whole summer membership, or you can purchase as many day-passes as you want. Use the passes whenever. Didn’t use them? No sweat. They’ll give you a full refund for unused passes. And best of all, you don’t even have to tell them when you’re coming. Flexible drop-off and pickup is available any time between 7.30am and 6pm. Camps run through August 23.



Neighborhood: Cobble Hill, Kips Bay

Learn more: steveandkatescamp.com

STREB Summer Circus Camp

Ages 6 through 13 can clown around this summer during STREB’s Summer Circus Camp. Campers are taught on circus apparatus such as the tightrope, trampoline, and trapeze over the course of six weeks. STREB also offers a half-day, two-week Little Kid Camp for ages 3 through 5. No previous experience is required. A 10% off siblings and multi-week discounts are available.

Neighborhood: Williamsburg

Learn more: streb.org

Summer Music & Dance Institute at Brooklyn Music School

Young music lovers will delight in the summer programming at Brooklyn Music School (BMS). Ages 5 through 8 are provided with a broad introduction to music, the performing arts, and dance led by BMS’s talented faculty. Previous years’ programming has included classes in piano, violin, contemporary dance, guitar, and musical theater. Campers have also taken field trips to the Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park Zoo, the New York Aquarium, and the Museum of the Moving Image.

Neighborhood: Boerum Hill

Learn more: brooklynmusicschool.org

Summer STE(A)M Adventure at FasTracKids

FasTracKids keeps your child’s mind active during the summer with its STE(A)M Adventure camp. Children ages 2 through 14 can enroll in up to nine weeks of hands-on learning in a relaxed environment. Weekly themes include Architects, Aviation, Food Scientist, Chemical Engineers, and Future Doctors. Extended hours are available.

Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: ftkny.com

TADA! Youth Theater

Every week during the summer, kids aged from 4–12 at TADA! create and perform an original mini-musical…in just five days! Campers write, rehearse, and perform their original show based on weekly themes. Professional teaching artists direct scenes and teach related musical numbers from TADA!’s original family musicals and Broadway/Off-Broadway shows.



Neighborhood: Park Slope

Learn more: TADAtheater.com

Textile Arts Center

Textile Arts Center’s Summer Camp invites ages 5 through 13 to delve into the creative world of contemporary and historical textiles! Every camp session centers around a different hands-on project in Weaving Class or Textile Surface Design Class. Campers also go on weekly field trips to museums in and around NYC, enjoy daily free-play at parks and playgrounds, and more. Extended care is available upon request.

Neighborhood: Park Slope, Gowanus

Learn more: textileartscenter.com

The Co-op School

Check out the Co-op School’s Summer Camp for ages 2 through 6. Campers are treated to outside time and water/sprinkler play in the School’s two rooftop playgrounds and gardens. A half-day morning program is available for two-year-olds, and a field trip camp option is available for six-year-olds. Siblings receive a 10% discount. Early-bird and aftercare is available.

Neighborhood: Bedford-Stuyvesant

Learn more: thecoopschool.org

The Learnatory STEAM Summer Camp

The Learnatory at St. Joseph College in Clinton Hill is the place to be this summer for STEAM fun! Kids entering grades 2-10 focus on STEAM-based activities throughout the day under the guidance of The Learnatory’s dedicated staff. Summer 2019 themes include Fortnite Level Design, LEGO Engineering, Build Your Own Laptop, and Culinary Arts. Full- and half-day options are available.

Neighborhood: Clinton Hill

Learn more: thelearnatory.org

Trail Blazers Day Camp

Ages 4 through 10 who are intent on spending the summer outdoors are sure to enjoy Trail Blazers Day Camp. The Camp’s program revolves around day trips to its 1000-acre property in NJ, weekly swim time, and field trips to local city attractions. Children will learn important life-skills such as First Aid, sewing, meditation, orienteering, wildlife identification, and survival tactics.

Neighborhood: Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Park Slope, Crown Heights

Learn more: trailblazers.org

UrbanGlass

The glassmaking studio UrbanGlass offers several youth camps for ages 11 through 18. During Introduction to Glassblowing campers can learn the basics of blowing and manipulating glass. Other camp options include Introduction to Neon and Fusing and Beadmaking. All camps consist of five sessions and are taught by master artisans. All materials will be provided.

Neighborhood: Fort Greene

Learn more: urbanglass.org

YMCA of Greater New York

Serving kids 3.5-16 years old, YMCA Summer Day Camp operates out of 20 branch locations throughout New York City. With offerings ranging from Kindercamp for littlest ones to dedicated sports (basketball, soccer, tennis, and gymnastics) and arts camps, children can enjoy active and creative activities all summer long. Counselors may also bring campers to offsite facilities such as local parks and schools.



Neighborhood: Multiple locations

Learn more: ymcanyc.org

Young People’s Day Camp

Young People’s Day Camp provides a truly memorable summertime experience for ages 4 through 14. Programs are customizable in length and include special instruction in karate, swimming, Zumba, arts and crafts, and more. Campers will also have the opportunity to visit the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Central Park, the American Museum of Natural History, and the Bronx Zoo. Door-to-door transportation is included.

Neighborhood: Multiple locations

Learn more: ypdc.com

