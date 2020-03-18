Virtual Classes for Kids While Schools Are Closed Due to Coronavirus

With schools being closed and everyone working on social distancing, parents are home trying to figure out what to occupy their kids’ time with. Even though kids might not have the opportunity to go out to their favorite play area or class, many companies across the country are switching to live streaming! We’ve put together a list of companies and resources that will be offering virtual classes for kids during this quarantine!

If you want your kids to continue their academic activities even though schools are closed, check out Free Resources and Subscriptions for Remort Learning and Home Schooling due to Coronavirus!

Cinema Kidz

Weekdays, Times vary per class

Continue to learn, create, and socialize while staying home! Cinema Kidz is offering classes in music video dance, scriptwriting, web design, storytelling, animation, and more. Classes are scheduled at various times through March 27 and offer private classes, remote play dates, and deliver to your door.

Edinboro Family Martial Arts Center

Weekdays, 10 am

With school being closed for the next couple of weeks, the Sensei at Edinboro wants to keep kids happy and active while being home. The dojo will be offering free martial arts lessons to anyone who wants to learn karate. These classes are offered to both adults and children and will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Karma Kids Yoga

Monday-Saturday, Times vary per class

Keep your kids active while they are at home! Karma Kids Yoga will be offering a wide variety of classes that you can get involved in from the comfort of your living room. Classes will be streaming on Instagram and their YouTube channel. Times of different classes vary and schedules will be posted each week on their website. The yoga company will also be offering Family Yoga and Partner Yoga classes on their YouTube channel.

LUNCH DOODLES With Mo Willems!

Weekdays, 1 pm

Grab a paper and pen, pencil, or crayon and have fun creating with Kennedy Center Education’s Artist-in-Residence! Mo Willems invites everyone to join him virtually in his studio to draw, doodle, and explore new ways of writing. Each episode will remain online to stream afterward for little artists to watch!

Science Mom

Monday-Friday 11-1 pm EST

Keep your child learning during their time at home through these 2-hour Livestream lessons! Science Mom and Math Dad will be putting up shows that feature math and science lessons, as well as crafts and games! The lessons are tailored to kids ages 7-12, but the show is family-friendly for both kids and parents!

Storytime With Author Mac Barnett

Weekdays, 3 pm

Children’s author Mac Barnett has written and published many books over the years and now you will have the chance to read along with him! Barnett will be reading one of his books out loud per day on Instagram Live. These streams will be available until he runs out of books to read.

Stories With Author Oliver Jeffers

Weekdays, 2 pm

The author and illustrator will be reading one of his books each day. While Jeffers is streaming, he will also be talking about what goes into making a book and his experiences creating it.

Taste Buds Kitchen

Tuesday and Thursday, 2 pm

Join the at-home cooking club and learn how to make delicious food during your kid’s time at home. Taste Buds Kitchen will be uploading new recipe videos each week that can be made with simple ingredients you hopefully have in your pantry. For every little chef that joins the online cooking club, TBK will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry to help children get the healthy meals they need.