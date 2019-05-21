If you’re interested in sending your child to a private nursery school in New York, you’ve probably heard a lot of rumors about how competitive the process can be. However, as you prepare your child’s preschool application, don’t let yourself stress too much. It’s important to remember that most families are able to secure spots at schools they’re excited about. The key thing is to do your homework and really understand the landscape—and that’s where we can help. We’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to nursery and preschool programs across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and The Bronx to help you get started on your search. Good luck!

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Heights:

BROOKLYN FRIENDS SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

375 Pearl Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Quaker

In Their Own Words: “The Brooklyn Friends School Preschool program follows a curriculum that supports individual learning styles and developmental readiness. Our three and four year-olds meet increasingly complex challenges and practice social skills through hands-on, concrete experiences, and become curious, motivated, and competent learners.”

Noteworthy: “Community service is an important and inherent part of our Preschool education just as it is in every other division in our school. Service projects include collecting pennies, books, food, or clothing for various organizations with which the school has partnerships. Each class also takes a turn baking a special snack for a local women’s shelter.” brooklynfriends.org

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS MONTESSORI SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 8

185 Court Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our carefully designed environment encourages the student’s natural curiosity. We inspire a love of independent learning and foster critical thinking by engaging students in a challenging and meaningful curriculum.”

Noteworthy: “We proudly exist as the only preschool through eighth grade Montessori school in the NYC area fully accredited by both the New York State Association of Independent Schools and the American Montessori Society.” bhmsny.org

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS SYNAGOGUE PRESCHOOL



Ages 2-5

131 Remsen Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Housed in an inclusive, caring, Jewishly diverse community, our progressive Preschool encourages students’ young voices and all they have to share each year.”

Noteworthy: “With three teachers in every classroom, every child’s unique personality and learning style can be embraced. Children learn through play and project work as teachers guide children to explore their interests–children may complete a study of the firehouse, find out all about the farmers at the local green market, or invite an author to come hear them read their own class book.” bhsbrooklyn.org

GRACE CHURCH NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-4

254 Hicks Street

Philosophy: Holistic

Religious Affiliation: Nonsectarian

In Their Own Words: “We believe that meaningful learning situations, which provide the foundations of love of learning and respect for all peoples, encourage children to grow and flourish.”

Noteworthy: “The School’s music program seeks to inspire the love and joy of singing. Weekly classes include a diverse repertoire of songs celebrating many cultures, daily life in our city, and various holidays and celebrations that occur during the school year.” gracechurchschool.org

PACKER COLLEGIATE INSTITUTE



Age 3-Grade 12

100 Clinton Street

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At Packer the foundations and tools for the pursuit of learning are developed in interactive, child-centered, developmentally appropriate settings in which children work individually and in cooperative groups. Quantitative reasoning, the scientific approach, and literacy skills are fostered. Creativity, critical thinking, research skills and an appreciation for the collective knowledge of the human family are also developed.”

Noteworthy: “From their first days at Packer, the Pre-K Threes and Pre-K Fours work with the science specialist to harness their inherent curiosity through rich, sensory experiences and structured play activities that allow them to sharpen their skills of observation, communication, and discovery. The emergent science program uses the students’ own fascinations with the environment as a springboard for in-depth investigations.” packer.edu

PLYMOUTH CHURCH SCHOOL



Ages 2-6

75 Hicks Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Congregational Christian

In Their Own Words: “The Plymouth Church School philosophy embraces developmental principles that encourage each child’s social, emotional, intellectual, moral, and physical development. We believe that children learn through a multi-sensory approach that encourages asking questions, finding answers, and sharing discoveries.”

Noteworthy: “Children three and older attend a weekly community gathering called Chapel. Lasting fifteen minutes, Chapel includes music, stories, and discussion on such topics as cooperation and compassion. Religious and cultural holidays important to our school are recognized to affirm the diversity of God’s family.” plymouthchurch.org

SAINT ANN’S SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

26 Willow Place (Preschool building); 124 Henry Street (Kindergarten);153 Pierrepont Street (Lower School); 129 Pierrepont Street (Middle and High School)

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Preschool exists to celebrate each child’s verve and to strengthen the individual child’s connection to the world. By providing a joyful first school experience, the child’s hunger for knowledge grows. School becomes a secure environment in which to explore and experiment. To this extent, the Preschool is a celebration of imagination, of the surprise of discovery and the delight in epiphanies.”

Noteworthy: “Once a year, all the classes come together to collaborate on what has become known as the Preschool Opera. A dazzling display of imagination, this opera asks that the children choreograph dances, brainstorm ideas for set designs and costumes and suggest musical lyrics. For one day, the big room is transformed into a magical performance space. It is something to behold.” saintannsny.org

Caroll Gardens:

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF BROOKLYN



Age 3-Grade 8

477 Court Street

Philosophy: International

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We develop adventurers. Creative collaborators and intellectual risk takers who are inspired to think critically and seek answers. We create advocates. Passionate communicators actively connected to their community and the world. We shape leaders. Eager innovators dedicated to taking on challenges and exploring new ideas.”

Noteworthy: “In [nursery and pre-Kindergarten], 100 percent of the formal instruction is in the target language, French or Spanish.” isbrooklyn.org

Clinton Hill:

DILLON CHILD STUDY CENTER AT ST. JOSEPH’S COLLEGE



Ages 3-5

239 Vanderbilt Avenue

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Each child’s development is fostered in all areas — physical, social, intellectual, emotional and moral — as they follow a unique pattern in the predictable sequence of growth.”

Noteworthy: “Dillon, founded in 1934, is historically one of the first college preschools on the East coast.” sjcny.edu/dillon

DISCOVERY PITSTOP



Ages 4 months-4 years

467 Vanderbilt Avenue

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our curriculum is aimed at nurturing the whole child. We ensure that children in our care are safe, healthy, and engaged in appropriate learning tasks that promote academic and socio-emotional growth. Current research has proven that discovery learning paired with direct instruction, appropriate scaffolding, and feedback yields significant results. Our teaching philosophy at Discovery PitStop places the teachers in the role of facilitators as they set specific learning goals and work with children to meet these goals at their own pace.”

Noteworthy: “Each classroom at Discovery PitStop has a teacher that is fluent in Spanish. New vocabulary is introduced in both English and Spanish. Classrooms are labeled in both languages and libraries feature books in Spanish as well.” discoverypitstop.com

GREENE HILL SCHOOL



Age 4-Grade 8

39 Adelphi Street

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “GHS was founded by parents and educators who envisioned an engaged and socially responsible community of active learners. Greene Hill School has small class sizes and staff dedicated to supporting children as they become confident in their abilities to explore, learn, demonstrate compassion, and be inspired.”

Noteworthy: “At Greene Hill School there is a belief that the community plays an important role in the education of children, and therefore our thematic units come from our connection with our local communities. As children get older and can grasp concepts of time and space, our curriculum branches out to the larger communities of New York City, New York State, the United States of America and the world.” greenehillschool.org

Cobble Hill:

OPEN HOUSE NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-4

318A Warren Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We believe respecting individual differences is the way to create community. Through their Open House school experiences, young children learn that all people are valued and that all people can work together to make a better world.”

Noteworthy: “During this part of the day, children are offered an array of activities to choose from and are encouraged to play, explore and learn, while sharing their experiences and responding to the experiences of others. This approach allows children to be both self-directed and adult-supported.” openhousekids.org

Greenpoint:

GREENPOINT YMCA



Ages 2-5

99 Meserole Avenue

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Early Childhood Center at the Polish & Slavic Center focuses on the developmental needs of each child to foster intellectual, emotional, physical and social growth. Using play-based learning techniques, children can explore the environment as they experiment with hands-on activities. Learning takes place daily in science, math, literacy, dramatic play, art, and sensory centers.”

Noteworthy: “Physical development is a significant component addressed through swim lessons (for those 3 and up), yoga, structured gym activities, free play, and trips to local parks. Children are encouraged to move throughout the day as they become more and more confident in their motor control.” ymcanyc.org

Park Slope:

THE BERKELEY CARROLL SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

701 Carroll Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The goal of our vibrant intellectual community is to support the inventiveness, imagination, and creativity of our students on the path of discovering their passions and individual voices.”

Noteworthy: “Our Partial Immersion Spanish Program is a part of all Lower School classrooms every day.” berkeleycarroll.org

POLY PREP COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL



Age 3–Grade 12

50 Prospect Park West (Lower School building); 9216 7th Avenue (Middle and Upper Schools)

Philosophy: Whole Student Education

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Since character is a fundamental part of the school’s mission, our students learn about making good choices and helping others throughout the school day. Older students meet with younger ones to read, player and learn together in a buddy system.”

Noteworthy: “The Brooklyn Museum of Art, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, and the main branch of the Brooklyn Public Library are all within walking distance, and with Prospect Park as our virtual front yard, our Lower School students have wonderful resources available throughout the school year.” polyprep.org

RIVENDELL SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

277 3rd Avenue

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The environment of cooperation and respect we foster at Rivendell Preschool incorporates Maria Montessori’s belief that a more peaceful world begins by nurturing each child’s spirit so that kindness, compassion and love of learning may follow.”

Noteworthy: “Through classroom visits, check-in calls, twice yearly parent-teacher conferences, participation in family events and PTA activities that support the school, parents become active members of the Rivendell Preschool community.” rivendellnyc.org

Red Hook:

BASIS INDEPENDENT BROOKLYN



Age 3-Grade 12

556 Columbia Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our preschool is a developmentally appropriate and best practices program — and we believe that early learning should be expertly led by thoughtful, nurturing, creative, and passionate teachers. Our educators create a learning environment where learning is a joyful and rewarding experience that maintains the integrity of each child’s imagination and natural curiosity. The environment fosters an exposure to a thematic, hands-on, comprehensive, and content-rich curriculum.”

Noteworthy: “Mandarin is taught weekly by our Early Learning Specialists and provides children with a unique exposure to a second language early in their lives.” basisindependentbrooklyn.com

Williamsburg:

GUIDEPOST MONTESSORI



Ages 1-6

717 Driggs Avenue

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At the heart of our school is our belief that children thrive when given freedom and responsibility in Montessori environments prepared especially for them. Our bright, beautiful classrooms and caring staff members will nurture your child’s joy for learning. Your child will love gardening in our engaging outdoor play spaces, which are filled with native plant species and designed to encourage your child to explore.”

Noteworthy: Optional Spanish Immersion Program for toddlers: “Our immersion classrooms feature lead teachers (“guides”) who are not only Montessori-trained, but are also native Spanish speakers, and the daily classroom experience is conducted fully in Spanish. This constant exposure to native Spanish allows children to learn the language with a native accent and natural intonation. Spanish-speaking lead guides give Montessori lessons in Spanish, and they conduct daily conversations and classroom management in Spanish as well.” guidepostmontessori.com

THE MOUNT CARMEL EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER



Ages 2-5

10 Withers Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Words: “At Mount Carmel, each child’s curiosity and creativity is nurtured as they actively explore their environment. In bright, beautiful and recently renovated surroundings, children will experiment with a variety of open-ended materials, and engage in large and small group activities with teachers, friends and on their own.”

Noteworthy: “Rather than a teacher-directed study of “concepts in isolation” (letter of the week, color of the day etc.) our teachers integrate these concepts in child-centered themes or projects. Activities related to these themes support the learning of foundational skills and meet State Standards in math, language and literacy, science and social studies in a more meaningful way.” themountcarmelecc.org

THE WILLIAMSBURG NEIGHBORHOOD NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-4

54 South Second Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Williamsburg Neighborhood Nursery School was founded on the belief that a good early childhood program should provide children and their families with a bridge between the worlds of home and school.”

Noteworthy: “WNNS actively opposes the targeted marketing of products aimed at children. The classrooms are free of branded materials, images of television or movie characters or advertisements of any kind.” wnns.org

WILLIAMSBURG NORTHSIDE SCHOOLS



Age 2-Grade 8

70 Havemeyer Street (Infant + Toddler Center); 152 North 5th Street (2s & 3s program); 299 North 7th Street (Pre-Kindergarten)

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Through both child-directed and teacher-facilitated activities, children are given the opportunity to fully explore the world around them. A multi-sensory approach is used in order to meet the varying learning styles and developmental needs of each child. Children will engage with and express themselves through a variety of media, including, but not limited to, paint, clay, collage, music, dance, storytelling, blocks, natural materials, and recycled materials.”

Noteworthy: “To support young children’s natural motivation to invent, all Prekindergarten classrooms feature Maker Tables as part of our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) initiative. Here, students can independently design structures, solve problems and put together recycled materials into new creations with working parts.” willnorth.org

Multiple Locations in Brooklyn:

BEANSPROUTS NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 1.9-9

339 8th Street

421 7th Street

410 6th Avenue

446 6th Avenue

454-456 6th Avenue

506 6th Avenue

Philosophy: Cooperative

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our classrooms belong to the children and our teachers serve as guides and mentors. It’s a place to share in children’s experiences, celebrate their families, and reflect their interests. Beansprouts teachers guide our children with insight, skill and enthusiasm. Our thoughtfully selected faculty provides a safe, caring and supportive environment to help children flourish. We believe in building children’s authentic self-esteem, both through the mastery of problem solving and communication skills, and through the development of friendships in a warm community setting.”

Noteworthy: “We make excellent use of our community’s resources and visit the local firehouse, post office, public library and pet shop. In addition, our 4s visit the Botanical Gardens, Prospect Park Wildlife Center, Prospect Park, the Big Apple Circus, museums and children’s theater.” beansproutsnurseryschool.com

BROOKLYN PRESCHOOL OF SCIENCE



Ages 2-4

Cobble Hill: 11 Wyckoff Street

Park Slope: 65 Park Place

Brooklyn Heights: 78 Amity Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our integrated science-based curriculum embraces children’s innate curiosity, and provides a foundation for meaningful math, language, and literacy development. We believe in the lifelong benefits of early experiences with STEM, and we believe in fostering a joyous love of learning.”

Noteworthy: “School locations feature a giant living wall and a 300-gallon fish tank. We have blue tongue skinks, crested geckos, bearded dragons, gerbils, hamsters, giant millipedes, stick bugs, and Madagascar roaches in the classrooms. We incorporate this sampling of the vastness of the natural world into several months of our ‘Living Things in the Neighborhood’ units of study.” brooklynpreschoolofscience.com

Manhattan

Chelsea:

AVENUES: THE WORLD SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

259 10th Avenue

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Avenues’ Early Learning Center focuses on the whole child and provides an environment rich in hands-on opportunities to grow socially, emotionally, physically and cognitively. The program focuses on providing developmentally appropriate experiences in math, science, language and literacy concepts as children learn to express their creativity and ideas while building the skills needed for later learning.”

Noteworthy: “Beginning in Nursery (3s) children will spend half of their days in either Mandarin or Spanish immersion. They will continue the language immersion through the Lower School with the goal of fluency.” avenues.org

CHELSEA DAY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

319 5th Avenue, 2nd Floor

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The children at Chelsea Day School play. They play to make sense out of their world, to learn more about themselves and each other, to develop language and to express themselves. Rules foster physical and emotional safety. Discipline is valued as a teaching tool, and adult intervention is supportive rather than punitive or moralistic.”

Noteworthy: “Arts Alive is an after-school program that is offered Monday through Thursday from 3-4:30pm [for Chelsea Day students]. Children will have a snack and play time along with the afternoon’s activity. Some activities offered include play-acting, art and nature, creative movement and cooking.” chelseadayschool.org

CHELSEA PIERS KIDS PRESCHOOL PROGRAM



Ages 2.7-5

Pier 62–23rd Street and Hudson River Park

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The mission of CP Kids is to create a learning environment in which young children learn through play, actively developing their language, cognitive, social/emotional and motor skills. At CP Kids, children are given concrete experiences to encourage interaction with the world around them and exploration of new ideas and materials.”

Noteworthy: “Once a week, students participate in a micro-sports class led by a Chelsea Piers professional coach. These classes are included in the CP Kids tuition and provide students with a unique introduction to different sports. Children learn basic rules, movements, and how to follow directions and work as a team. Additionally, sports classes provide further opportunity to develop both gross and fine motor control.” chelseapiers.com

CORLEARS SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 5

324 West 15th Street

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The curriculum at Corlears reflects our strongly held belief that young children are natural learners, curious about the world around them and learn and grow from experiences that are meaningful and relevant to them. It provides an organizing framework for instructional practices and serves as a catalyst for a dynamic process that encourages students to be actively engaged in their own learning.”

Noteworthy: “Students have a chance to discover, practice and revisit concepts both as novices during their first year in a classroom and as mentors during their second. Younger students are inspired to take intellectual risks as they observe their older classmates and understand what comes next. Older students develop confidence as they are challenged to support their younger peers by sharing their knowledge in clear and concise ways.” corlearsschool.org

THE KID’S KORNER PRESCHOOL



Ages 2-5

247 West 24th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our child-centered approach to learning enables each child to explore and discover their world through first hand experiences in our classroom centers: reading corner, science, blocks and puzzles, computer, housekeeping, art, drama and music. Children also play everyday in our secure playground.”

Noteworthy: “As an extension to our community inspired curriculum, several field trips are planned during the school year at which time parents are welcome to participate with their children. Monthly trips are planned to the library as well as school trips to the zoo, natural history museum or just short walks around the neighborhood.” thekidskornerpreschool.com

LITTLE RED SCHOOL HOUSE & ELISABETH IRWIN HIGH SCHOOL



Age 4-Grade 12

272 6th Avenue

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Simply put, progressive education works with a child’s natural inquisitiveness and desire to do, to experiment and to be involved. Progressive education asks students to truly understand a topic and to demonstrate and to defend their understanding. It asks them to think beyond the page, beyond the ‘right answer.’”

Noteworthy: “There has never been a more critical time for critical thinkers. When answers can be Googled in the tap of a finger or click of a mouse, asking the right questions is what counts. Living by core values is what counts. Our progressive program equips students with the confidence to discern fact from slant, and to contribute to society in a meaningful way.” lrei.org

East Harlem:

ANN, THE PERSONAL SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 8

314 East 110th Street

Philosophy:Academic

Religious Affiliation:Catholic

In Their Own Words: “At St. Ann, The Personal School we believe God calls each child by name. Our community prepares students to take their place in the world, because every child has a special purpose in life. Our mission is to help them find it. This exploration begins in preschool, through joyful play that engages their minds and hearts, and center-based learning that prepares them for their academic career. Individualized lessons in math, literacy, and STEAM and a child-centered curriculum are part of our award-winning Blended Learning program.”

Noteworthy: “The Personal School is our daily call to action, and a reminder of why we are a special community in East Harlem. We take great pride in our 90-year history and we are especially gratified when former students enroll their own children at St. Ann.” stannschoolnyc.org

East Village:

14th ST Y PRESCHOOL



Ages 2.4-5

344 East 14th Street

Philosophy: Inspired by Reggio Emilia and Bank Street

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We believe that young children learn through active involvement in a warm and nurturing environment that builds self-confidence and fosters curiosity and enthusiasm for learning. Our professional, enthusiastic, and nurturing staff engages families in a trusting and dynamic learning partnership. Weaving together Jewish values and traditions within an age-appropriate and all-inclusive setting, our pre-kindergarten program celebrates diversity in every way.”

Noteworthy: “The 14th Street Y has been lucky to have Eve Chwast teaching preschool art. Our Atelier (Art Room) is a studio for exploring and expressing ideas in various media and languages. Eve helps children to express themselves creatively through child centered art projects such as self-portraits and group painting projects, using a number of different mediums and techniques.” 14streety.org/preschool

GRACE CHURCH SCHOOL



Age 4-Grade 12

86 Fourth Avenue

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

In Their Own Words: “Our stimulating and integrated curriculum enables children to become self-confident learners in their new environment. Creativity and individuality are carefully nurtured and encouraged. As students begin to discover the joy and satisfaction of learning, they also come to appreciate how cooperation, respect and fairness are valued throughout the school community.”

Noteworthy: “Junior Kindergarten and Kindergarten children have many opportunities to share experiences with the entire school community. They eat lunch in the dining room and attend regularly scheduled classes in the library, art room, science lab, music/dance studio and the Early Childhood gymnasium.” gcschool.org

NORD ANGLIA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, NEW YORK



Age 2-Grade 8

44 East 2nd Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

Noteworthy: “Our school curriculum draws from the English National Curriculum, which is respected and recognized around the world. Year groups are separated into different ‘key stages,’ in which children pick up the skills and knowledge they need to take the next step in their learning. It gives students the freedom to learn at the pace that is right for them, and one that gives them a solid foundation for learning, wherever life may take them.” nordangliaeducation.com

SARA CURRY PRESCHOOL OF LITTLE MISSIONARY’S DAY NURSERY



Ages 2-4

93 St. Mark’s Place

Philosophy: ART (Accept, Reflect, Teach)

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We validate a child’s feelings and give him the name for what he is experiencing. If we say to a child: ‘Yes, you miss your mommy, I know you are feeling lonely,’ then we are giving him a name for what he feels. Being accepted by an empathic adult lets a child feel he is understood, and so he will come to understand himself.”

Noteworthy: “Our days are structured enough to provide the children with a sense of security and order, but relaxed enough to allow for individual children to grow at their own pace. We encourage membership in the group and direct children to each other for help, so that they will become interdependent community members who seek help from and give help to each other. These skills are important social skills that will help them throughout their academic life.” lmdn.org

THIRD STREET MUSIC SCHOOL SETTLEMENT



Ages 12 months-4 years

235 East 11th Street

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Third Street Preschool is a school within a school. Music is part of the daily preschool language, enriching many aspects of children’s preschool experience and opening doors to new learning. It’s heard in the hallways, sung and played in the classrooms. In addition to an active, inquiry-based curriculum, preschoolers enjoy movement and music classes, Instrument Intros and Family Sing-Alongs.”

Noteworthy: “Each month, through direct and hands-on participation, children learn about instrument families. They enjoy interactive mini-concerts presented by esteemed Third Street music instructors, and learn to identify and respond to the distinguishing qualities of each instrument family.” thirdstreetmusicschool.org

Financial District:

BATTERY PARK CITY DAY NURSERY



Ages 1-5

215 South End Avenue

Philosophy: Hands-on

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Developmentally appropriate activities with a “hands-on” approach make school fun…We offer many choices within a structured day and help children acquire skills that enable them to deal with a variety of situations. By gathering information and ideas, we help them see relationships which will lead them to better understand their world.”

Noteworthy: “Combining movement, drama, and music, [a Creative Play] program provides a broad range of creative interactive experiences. Children use rhythm instruments, listen to music, sing songs, and dance…Children act out stories, explore motions, experiment with expressive body movement, play games, and learn body awareness.” bpcdaynursery.com

THE BLUE SCHOOL



Ages 2-14

241 Water Street

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We carefully observe and assess each child’s individual interests and needs, then use this information to guide our teaching. Because we know that learning comes most naturally when driven by children’s interests, we adapt instruction to the learning styles of each child, while mindful of our shared goals.”

Noteworthy: “We believe that creative expression is a basic human need. We are dedicated to connecting children with their ability to create and to express themselves. By helping them access their innate creativity and expression, we believe children will become intrinsically motivated to learn and more fully engaged in life.” blueschool.org

THE DOWNTOWN LITTLE SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

15 Dutch Street

Philosophy: Accommodating

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At the Downtown Little School we offer a pre-school program for young children that emphasizes social and emotional growth, while giving careful attention to cognitive and physical development. We offer an individualized program that supports the strengths and responds to the needs of each child and family.”

Noteworthy: “At the Downtown Little School we promote a strong bridge between home and school, starting with a home visit for children new to the school. We provide a workshop series on topics including bedtimes, mealtimes, toilet training, and managing difficult behavior.” downtownlittleschool.com

LÉMAN MANHATTAN PREPARATORY SCHOOL



Age 16 months-Grade 12

41 Broad Street

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Léman Manhattan Preparatory Lower School is a vibrant, creative and joyful place. With strong focuses on personalized learning and internationalism, our curriculum helps students develop critical thinking skills that prepare them for the global society.”

Noteworthy: “The PK3’s are engaged in Mandarin through stories, games, songs, and music. Total Physical Response (TPR) is used to reinforce meaning through body movements. Themes we cover include counting from 1-10, primary colors, animals, and body parts.” lemanmanhattan.org

MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF MANHATTAN



Ages 2-6

2 Gold Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our beautiful, sun-filled classrooms and highly experienced Montessori-certified teachers, create a joyful, warm and nurturing environment where each child is specifically challenged to the highest level of his or her own unique abilities. MSM students enjoy an educational experience that enhances self-esteem and fosters an ever-increasing curiosity about the world, affording our graduates consistent acceptance to New York’s most competitive schools.”

Noteworthy: “In addition to our traditional Montessori curriculum, MSM students participate in Second Language, Performing Arts, Music, Yoga, and Visual Art Study programs. First-time visitors to MSM are impressed with the self-discipline, confidence, and academic talents of even our youngest children.” montessorimanhattan.com

Gramercy/Flatiron:

THE ACORN SCHOOL



Ages 2-4

330 East 26th Street

Philosophy: Hands-on

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The educational approach at The Acorn School provides children with an exciting learning environment that is both integrated and self-stimulating. With guidance from our teachers, the children engage in both independent and collaborative exploration. The learning and growth process is encouraged via ‘hands on’ experiences that foster a child’s innate sense of creativity and curiosity.”

Noteworthy: “Parents may volunteer to become a class parent and have the opportunity to observe their children during the school year. Open Houses (in the older children’s classes) and seasonal newsletters are offered to help keep parents informed of classroom activities.” acornschoolny.com

BEGINNINGS, A TODDLER PROGRAM AND NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

130 East 16th Street

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We aim to create a nurturing and stimulating environment in which children’s curiosity is respected, creativity valued, and collaborations supported.”

Noteworthy: “Each class begins with a phase-in schedule that suits its particular age group. Teachers visit each child’s home before school starts, and every class begins in half-groups and works up to a full day schedule… It is a slow gentle process, with the pace of separation determined on an individual basis. This phase-in period usually lasts between six to eight weeks, and parents and caregivers remain in the room to support children until they are ready to separate. Teachers assess when they think a child is ready for separation, discuss it with parents and together work out a plan that is gradual and nurturing.” beginningsnursery.net

BROTHERHOOD SYNAGOGUE NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

28 Gramercy Park South

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Because independence is an outgrowth of trust, we maintain small classes and high teacher to child ratios. In this environment children can feel safe and encouraged to explore both a variety of materials and their relationships with peers and adults. Children feel important and valued when others listen to them, seek out their ideas, and allow them to express themselves.”

Noteworthy: “Our curriculum is full of opportunities to eat, taste, touch, and sing about the rhythms and cycles of the Jewish year when the holidays make their appearance throughout the year. At Brotherhood, we imbue daily life with Jewish values, informed by the traditions of our ancestors.” nursery.brotherhoodsynagogue.org

CHILDREN’S INTERNATIONAL WORKSHOP AT UNION SQUARE



Ages 2-5

17 East 16th Street

Philosophy: International

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “It is important to us that each child and family feels that his or her language and culture brings a wonderful addition to our program. We believe children, through this rich international environment combined with art, music, dance, yoga, readiness and play, will develop their social, emotional and physical skills fully and become prepared for the global world we live in.”

Noteworthy: “Every month the children study the countries they come from. This is done through music, songs, dances, books and learning words in different languages. Artwork reflects a celebration of all the nationalities. We introduce the children to food from a variety of countries.” childrensinternationalworkshop.com

ÉCOLE INTERNATIONALE DE NEW YORK



Age 3-Grade 8

206 Fifth Avenue

Philosophy: International

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “EINY students are immersed in French and in English, but the goal isn’t just to teach French and English. These languages are also the means by which we teach math, science, reading, geography, history, art and physical education. Therefore, our students learn French and English by studying in French and in English.”

Noteworthy: “Our school is the reflection of the society in which we live, where many cultures and languages coexist to create a stimulating and multicultural environment that nurtures each child. Each student studies one or several foreign languages while developing his/her own global identity through a myriad of child-centered activities and educational projects.” einy.org

EXPLORE + DISCOVER EARLY LEARNING CENTER



Ages 0-5

444 2nd Avenue

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Explore + Discover offers the highest quality education and care for infants and toddlers in a social setting that encourages exploration, play, friendship and artistic expression as pathways for learning and self-discovery.”

Noteworthy: “Designed for guided sensory learning, our space allows teachers and children to create experiences of sight, sound and touch. Explore + Discover also works to connect students daily to the natural world by introducing natural elements such rocks, sticks, flowers, and leaves.” explorediscover.net

THE JACK AND JILL SCHOOL AT ST. GEORGE’S CHURCH



Ages 2.5-5.5

209 East 16th Street

Philosophy: Eclectic

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

In Their Own Words: “Acknowledging children’s efforts encourages the development of the inner motivation within each child. The ability to persevere and work through challenges, to have patience and appreciate the hard work of practice and repetition is visible in all children do, whether building in the blocks, completing a puzzle or learning to write their name.”

Noteworthy: “Each classroom organizes its curriculum around various topics or units of study. This creative and integrated curriculum allows children to spend time gaining understanding of various concepts while working on small motor, dramatic play and art projects. Children can enter the topic through an avenue which suits them most comfortably and then expand their experiences over time.” thejackandjillschool.org

Greenwich Village:

ACADEMY OF ST. JOSEPH



Age 3-Grade 8

111 Washington Place

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “The Academy of St. Joseph empowers and challenges students with a curriculum based on the arts, sciences, and the humanities integrated with the values of the Catholic Church. The Academy fosters the intellectual, spiritual, social, emotional and physical development of students, while instilling in them the highest standards of character, competence, and compassion in a joyful, welcoming community. The Academy creates a strong foundation for students to become life-long learners, responsible citizens and effective leaders as they embrace and improve the global society.”

Noteworthy: “The Academy of St. Joseph is committed to a set of core beliefs which define and bind the community together to create an enriched, vibrant and balanced educational experience for all students. We believe that by working together we can develop students who will embody our mission as people of character, competence, and compassion.” academyofsaintjoseph.org

BARROW STREET NURSERY SCHOOL AT GREENWICH HOUSE



Ages 2.3-5.3

27 Barrow Street

Philosophy: Eclectic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We believe that [play] is the basis for developing meaningful social interactions, creative problem solving skills and a wide range of communication and physical abilities. Our teachers value the diverse backgrounds of their students and provide opportunities within the curriculum for the expression and the sharing of family traditions and culture.”

Noteworthy: “Our rooftop playground features a jungle gym, play house, and garden. Now not only can our students build and refine their gross motor skills while enjoying fresh air, but they can learn how to grow plants and vegetables.” greenwichhousepottery.org

CITY AND COUNTRY SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 8

146 West 13th Street

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Believing that education is fundamentally a social process, we strive to create a vital school community that supports each child’s innate passion for learning while also expanding his or her understanding of communities and cultures that exist beyond school and home.”

Noteworthy: “Children are natural-born learners. They are relentless scientists, performing experiments of trial and error everywhere they go. By the time they attend school, they have already figured out how to walk and talk and communicate their needs to their parents and caregivers. We believe an educator’s greatest challenge isn’t to teach children, but rather to create an environment that keeps their inherent curiosity intact.” cityandcountry.org

THE DOWNING STREET PLAYGROUP



Ages 2-4

32 Carmine Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Downing Street Playgroup provides a nurturing and unique preschool experience for 2-4 year-olds in a cooperative setting where parents are actively involved in the classroom experience and the functioning of the school, while forming strong and meaningful relationships with the teachers.”

Noteworthy: “It began with a group of local moms, over 40 years ago, who saw the need for a low-cost preschool option in the neighborhood, and where they could contribute directly in their child’s first school experience. Art, music, and creative play are emphasized in the curriculum. Children can take charge of their learning through play-based child-led explorations in the classroom, where learning is fun, shared, and valued.” downingstreetplaygroup.org

THE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5.6

12 West 12th Street

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: Presbyterian

In Their Own Words: “The Nursery School follows the progressive educational philosophy of ‘developmental interaction,’ with inspiration from the Reggio Emilia preschools. The ‘Reggio approach’ reminds us to look at children’s competence and potential rather than their limitations. Focusing on what children can do (instead of what they cannot do) leads to higher levels of thinking and performance.”

Noteworthy: “The First Presbyterian Church Nursery School recently launched Project APPLE (an acronym for A Place for Planting, Learning, and Eating), transforming our rooftop playground into a vertical garden that is tended to and used by our students.” fpcns.org

LUKE’S SCHOOL



Age 4-Grade 8

487 Hudson Street

Philosophy:Academic

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

In Their Own Words: “St. Luke’s is a traditional school, in that it has a strong academic curriculum, high standards, clear and consistent boundaries and expectations. Within that structure, we emphasize freedom. We use varied educational approaches and techniques to help stimulate independent thinking—to free the children to question, challenge, explore, and pursue truth wherever it leads.”

Noteworthy: “St. Luke’s School is growing from tiny to small, allowing our school to offer more individualized instruction and expand our programs as we maintain the sense of community that has nurtured our students’ growth for generations…We are thrilled with the opportunity to welcome more students and families into our community as the school grows.” stlukeschool.org

UNIVERSITY PLAZA NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

110 Bleecker Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our teachers create a nurturing atmosphere where children play and explore a variety of open-ended materials. We consider social and emotional growth to be some of the most important aspects of learning. Our curriculum is tailored to the developmental needs of each child.”

Noteworthy: “The school asks each family to contribute at least four to five hours of volunteer work each month, or about 45 hours per year. Every family is responsible for one job throughout the school year and one major group set-up or break-down activity at the beginning or end of the year, in addition to fundraising activities and providing snacks for their classroom.” universityplazanursery.org

VILLAGE PRESCHOOL CENTER



Ages 2-5

136 West 10th Street

Philosophy: Eclectic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “All of our teachers have been hand chosen for love of children and the ability to empathize with them. Children who love their teachers perform better in all areas of preschool life. In our teaching approach, therefore, how a child feels is just as important to us as how s/he is mastering the academic component of our curriculum.”

Noteworthy: “Our teachers’ list of qualifications must include a ‘silly gene’ in addition to their academic degrees: children thrive on laughter and fun. Our teachers must also have the gift of compassion and empathy, so that they can relate to what it feels like to be a young child who is relying on them to take the place temporarily of their parents.” villagepreschoolcenter.com

WEST VILLAGE NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-4

73 Horatio Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “A curriculum is planned for each group that includes art, dramatic play, block building, cooking, outdoor play and music and movement (led by a music specialist). Based on the children’s interests and abilities, themes are developed that incorporate the skills that form a basis for reading and math.”

Noteworthy: “We have found that young children respond positively to their parents’ active involvement in school affairs. When parents are directly involved in the classroom, children become acquainted with many warm and caring adults outside their immediate family. Consequently, at an early age they begin to build a picture of the outer world as safe and friendly.” westvillagenurseryschool.org

Kips Bay:

THE BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF NEW YORK



Age 3-Grade 8

20 Waterside Plaza

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Preschool Early Years classrooms at BISNY are designed around an innovative program where children learn through inquiry. They are taught thinking routines, organizational strategies and problem solving, helping them to become independent, confident, globally minded children. We believe in teachable moments and differentiating our curriculum to meet the needs of each child as an individual learner.”

Noteworthy: “We maintain print rich, stimulating classroom environments which nurture the creative and enthusiastic nature of our children. Come and see what our students have created: Pirate World, Rapunzel’s Tower, and the Pizza Pizza Restaurant; and you’ll find out how our inquiry-based curriculum leads to well-rounded children with a love of life-long learning.” bis-ny.org

Lower East Side:

EDUCATIONAL ALLIANCE PRESCHOOL AT MANNY CANTOR CENTER



Ages 0-4

197 East Broadway

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Teachers and children work collaboratively to co-construct a curriculum that draws inspiration from the children’s interests. Families are our partners, joining together with the children and teachers to create a seamless connection between home and school. Exploration, play, open ended questions, and beautiful spaces provide an excellent framework for learning.”

Noteworthy: “The curriculum incorporates Jewish values that are universally relevant, such as the values of gratitude and respect for our environment. We strive to create a culture in which the classrooms are collaborating and engaging children and families to create a shared community of meaning.” mannycantor.org/edgies-preschool

ELEMENTS PRESCHOOL



Ages 3 months-4.9 years

99 Suffolk Street

Philosophy: Nature-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Drawing inspiration from nature, we offer an environment rich in artful materials and experiences. Staying aware that children’s brains are like sponges and incredibly receptive, our goal is to stretch their minds. We do this via outdoor play, natural materials, art, music, movement, dance and yoga, cooking and drama. We also grow our own vegetables, and cook with them, introducing children to the farm-to-table philosophy, as also to newer tastes and cuisines.”

Noteworthy: “Daily adventures into natural spaces build valuable skills such as observation, creativity and organization, while allowing for both individual capabilities and collective sharing. Children’s outdoor discoveries also provide great subjects for all manner of creative and vocal expression, while the outdoor efforts, movement and yoga inculcate early habits of physical fitness.” elementspreschool.com

MY LITTLE VILLAGE



Ages 2-5

383 Grand Street

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia and Forest Kindergartens of Europe

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our daily schedule allows plenty of time for both independent and teacher directed play. At My Little Village each child is viewed as a unique individual whose physical, emotional, intellectual and social growth are supported and nurtured in order to help them become happy, creative, well rounded human beings.”

Noteworthy: “Amy W. Kraus is the school’s Owner/Teaching Director and has over ten years of teaching experience. She is a graduate of the Bank Street College of Education, with a Masters of Education in the field of Administration and School Leadership.” mylittlevillagepreschool.com

Midtown East:

CENTRAL SYNAGOGUE MAY FAMILY NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2.4-5

652 Lexington Avenue

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Our goal is to nurture the development of the intellectual, social and emotional, language and physical skills that will establish a strong foundation for each child as an eager and curious learner throughout his or her life, and shorter term, will ensure a successful transition to kindergarten.”

Noteworthy: “Our children have the opportunity to explore gardening and learn how plants grow in our Second Floor Terrace and Garden. Each class has its own garden plot, and throughout the year will plant seeds, nourish them, watch them grow, harvest and then eat their produce!” centralsynagogue.org

THE FAMILY SCHOOL



Ages 1.6-12

323 East 47th Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Family School, founded in 1975, was established in an effort to provide diverse populations with a warm, inclusive, Montessori environment that fosters independence, creativity and tolerance.”

Noteworthy: “Through interacting with younger and older peers, our students develop leadership skills, self-confidence, and grace and courtesy. They experience a true academic environment in which they are also exposed to a wide variety of Specials, including Chess, Yoga, Martial Arts, Drumming, Art, and five Foreign Languages weekly, giving them the opportunity to find their passions, while developing a wide fund of knowledge.” 212-688-5950

THE KAPLAN NURSERY SCHOOL OF SUTTON PLACE SYNAGOGUE



Ages 1.11-5

225 East 51st Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Within the context of play, our balanced program includes both structured and open-ended activities enabling children to build the skills and self-assurance needed to become confident, joyful and life-long learners.”

Noteworthy: “We are committed to sharing the value of Judaism by integrating the celebration of Shabbat and Jewish holidays into an age-appropriate program, and our school is an integral part of the vibrant and long-standing Sutton Place Synagogue community. Family members, the most important people in the lives of young children, participate in the nursery school experience in a variety of meaningful ways.” spsnyc.org

LYCEUM KENNEDY FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

225 East 43rd Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We provide our young children with opportunities to maximize their full potential and to prepare for later grades. Our ultimate goal is to help our children become independent and to make their first years at school a wonderful experience that fosters a love of learning that will last a lifetime.”

Noteworthy: “In each class, our teachers work together to create an atmosphere that is warm, nurturing and supportive. Our comprehensive curriculum promotes mastery of basic reading, writing, and math skills. It allows the teachers to recognize each child’s strengths, interests and abilities.” en.lyceumkennedy.org

MANHATTAN JEWISH MONTESSORI



Ages 2-4

336 East 53rd Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Manhattan Jewish Montessori is a small, intimate Jewish preschool in East Midtown whose mission is to provide a warm and nurturing environment where children can grow and develop emotionally, cognitively and physically. Based on the knowledge that the formative years of early childhood are vitally important, each child is viewed as a seed that we nurture with the utmost care.”

Noteworthy: The school offers a weekly Baby Loves Shabbat class, “a gentle, musical introduction to Jewish songs and traditions, centered around a Shabbat party just for the littlest learners! Enjoy music and instruments, parachute play, candle lighting, and Challah baking each week in our beautiful preschool classroom.” manhattanjewishmontessori.com

THE MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL



Age 2-Grade 8

347 East 55th Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The uniqueness of each child is emphasized and fostered in our well-prepared classrooms, which are designed to promote the development of emotional, physical, intellectual and social needs. One of the most distinguishing features of the Montessori method is its extensive use of manipulative items.”

Noteworthy: “Most modern research suggests that people have a far greater ability to learn foreign languages during the first six years of life. We take advantage of this and introduce children to French and Spanish.” montessorischoolny.com

BARTHOLOMEW COMMUNITY PRESCHOOL



Ages 2.6-5

325 Park Avenue

Philosophy:Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

In Their Own Words:“St. Bart’s educational philosophy is based on fostering a love of learning, while celebrating and embracing each child’s uniqueness. We are committed to providing an environment where children’s curiosity is encouraged.”

Noteworthy: “Once a year, the school focuses on a week-long International Studies theme including music, food, art, and dancing from other countries and culture. This culminates in a school wide International Day celebration on the Friday of that week, ending with an international feast for all!” stbarts.org/preschool

VANDERBILT Y EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER



Ages 6 months-5 years

224 East 47th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our program is committed to providing a safe, supportive living and learning environment for young children. It offers a nurturing, yet challenging program for children who are enrolled on a full-time basis, as well as an early group experience for children who attend part-time. Teachers create a warm and loving atmosphere while covering a developmentally-based, engaging curriculum, where children can play, discover and learn.”

Noteworthy: “Social development is at the core of our program. We want our children to feel they are liked, respected and an integral part of the life in the classroom. The Vanderbilt Y’s Early Childhood Program functions as a close-knit community of teachers, children and families. Each child develops a strong sense of community and belonging.” ymcanyc.org

Murray Hill:

ALEPH BET PRESCHOOL OF MURRAY HILL



Ages 2-4

133 East 29th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “All children learn best when learning is fun, interesting and meaningful. The philosophy of Aleph Bet Preschool is based on play. Children develop physically, emotionally, and socially through the manipulation of objects and toys in their environment.”

Noteworthy: “This community minded preschool has also fostered lasting friendships among many of the parents. Parents who have sent their children to Aleph Bet NY will proudly tell you that they felt like their child received first class care and attention! The director is very involved and extremely approachable. The teachers are professional, experienced, attentive and available even after school hours.” alephbetny.com

MARYEL SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 6

28 East 35th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our philosophy is based on the idea that every child has a gift or a unique talent which they express in a special way.”

Noteworthy: “The mission of Maryel School is to provide a dual language of Spanish and English education for children ages 2 through 12 in a warm, responsive, and supportive atmosphere that will allow each child to begin his or her social and academic journey through life. At Maryel, we deeply believe that when young children are exposed to different languages, they are taught to be more tolerant and respectful of other cultures and traditions, which enables them to become more responsible and active citizens of the world.” maryelschool.org

Tribeca:

JEWISH COMMUNITY PROJECT



Ages 2-5.5

146 Duane Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “The Preschool provides children and their families the opportunity to explore their Jewish culture and offers the seeds for establishing Jewish identity which is defined differently for each of us. The program emphasizes a sensory approach to cultural Judaism and the Jewish holidays, as this is a wonderful way for children to appreciate their heritage and their community.”

Noteworthy: “The JCP Arts Appreciation Curriculum connects children’s natural curiosity to interactive experiences with professional artists. The curriculum provides guided inquiry and first-hand exposure to professional art and artists across varying media within the visual and performing arts. Children think critically, imagine, exercise curiosity, respect varying points of view, and find ways to express themselves and their ideas.” jcpdowntown.org

THE PARK PRESCHOOL



Ages 2-5

275 Greenwich Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Mixed age groups of two through five year olds learn how to care, help, work, play and cooperate with each other. Children learn from one another as they interact in a school setting…The older children help the younger ones with various problems and activities which allows the younger children to become more independent and not to rely totally on adults.”

Noteworthy: “The children can participate in the various activity centers in their classes. For example, children can read in the library area, paint in the art area, build a beautiful structure of blocks, work with puzzles in the language arts area, observe and categorize shells in the science center or become firefighters or teachers in the dramatic play area.” theparkpreschool.org

READE STREET PREP



Ages 18 months (Preschool Prep)-3.5 years (Full-day)

77 Reade Street (East Campus Preschool)

104 Reade Street (West Campus Enrichment)

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Reade Street Prep curriculum centers around ten thematic units. Determined largely by teacher and parent input, each of these highly engaging topics is rife with content area knowledge. We weave academic, social-emotional, and behavioral benchmarks into the monthly themes, and in doing so, ensure that all students are making age- and language-appropriate progress in the areas of early literacy, mathematics, science, critical thinking, public speaking, socialization, conflict resolution, and more.”

Noteworthy: “Reade Street Prep is proud to offer all programs in English, Spanish immersion, and Mandarin immersion.”

rsprep.com

THE WASHINGTON MARKET SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

55 Hudson Street (ages 3-5)

134 Duane Street (ages 2-4)

Philosophy: Eclectic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our program blends the creative educational experience of an open classroom with the supportive guidance and structure of a challenging Montessori-based curriculum, timetable and drive to learn about life. It combines engaging materials and activities with the individual freedom, social experiences, and adult guidance necessary for each child to fulfill his/her own developmental needs.”

Noteworthy: “Children are encouraged to depict their understanding through one of many symbolic languages, including drawing, sculpture, dramatic play and writing. Documenting the children’s schoolwork is a significant aspect of this approach to learning. Through writing, photographs and video, teachers capture and interpret the different learning experiences in the classroom.” washingtonmarketschool.org

TRIBECA COMMUNITY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

22 Ericsson Place

124 Hudson Street

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Children are engaged in experiences that are tailored to their natural curiosity about the world using such tools as music, art, drama, science, and the surrounding neighborhood. Programs are designed to cultivate students’ cognitive, intellectual and social skills through long-term inquiries based on the children’s and teachers’ interests. These investigations emphasize collaboration, documentation of the children’s work, problem-solving and the involvement of parents and the community.”

Noteworthy: “Through the use of painting, sculpting, music, science, storytelling, theatre, and other forms of self-expression, children are taught to give voice to their thoughts and ideas, as well as share their newfound discoveries and understandings.” tribecacommunityschool.com

Roosevelt Island:

ROOSEVELT ISLAND DAY NURSERY



Ages 3 months-5 years

405 Main Street

4 River Road

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At the core of our beliefs is the importance of play in supporting children’s healthy, overall development. It is through play that children learn to make sense and gain mastery of the world around them. Play provides opportunities for discovery and exploration and concrete hands-on experiences with engaging materials such as blocks, drawing materials, paint, collage, clay and sensory materials such as sand, water, and cooking projects, which are at the core of our curriculum.”

Noteworthy: “In addition to rich experiences in and out of the classroom, children at both sites have Music Together classes and movement classes with two different specialists. These classes provide children with the opportunity to joyfully express themselves through singing, dancing and playing musical games.” ridn.org

Upper East Side—60s:

CHILDREN’S ALL DAY SCHOOL AND PRE-NURSERY



Ages 6 months-5 years

109 East 60th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Ask our pre-schoolers what they are doing, and they will happily declare that they are ‘playing’… and so they are. But, with our certified teachers’ guidance, this play is carefully designed to promote early learning. Reading and math readiness activities seem like entertaining games and enjoyable discussions that help children approach more difficult concepts.”

Noteworthy: “They begin as infants learning to crawl up and down stairs and complete their education here playing chess in Pre-K. Our teachers understand the individual child and how to help them reach their potential in all domains. We care about the emotional and social health of each child as they learn and grow in our school.” childrensallday.org

CHRIST CHURCH DAY SCHOOL



Ages 2.3-5

524 Park Avenue

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Teaching takes place at CCDS with a developmentally-based awareness of the differences in each age we serve. The importance of understanding the developmental process is vital. We do not put children in conflict with what is appropriate for their age. Instead, we allow children to experience the successes they need to grow and thrive.”

Noteworthy: “Our music curriculum is Dalcroze-influenced; singing and movement activities are at its base. During each session, we sing songs with and without words, do rhythmic chants, dance and play singing games. We play pitched and non-pitched rhythm instruments and echo tonal and rhythmic patterns.” christchurchnyc.orgl

THE EPISCOPAL SCHOOL



Ages 2.5-5

35 East 69th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Judeo-Christian

In Their Own Words: “Our program provides opportunities for each child to grow and learn through a variety of structured activities and free play experiences. The activities are individualized to meet the needs of each child at his or her own stage of development. The age-appropriate curriculum allows children to explore ideas and develop skills through art, music, dramatic play, creative movement and cooking. Field trips, interactive science experiences and readiness activities in reading and math further enhance the program.”

Noteworthy: “At Chapel, Bible stories are told to reinforce the children’s awareness of the Judeo-Christian heritage and traditional values. Sharing, honesty, responsibility, concern for the feelings of others, and respecting differences are all subjects for Chapel discussions.” episcopalschool.org

FRENCH INSTITUTE ALLIANCE FRANCAISE PRESCHOOL



Ages 2.5-4

22 East 60th Street

Philosophy: International

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The FIAF Preschool combines French and American teaching methods in a multicultural environment. While French education programs are built on learning through structure, the American approach stimulates creativity through positive reinforcement. The mix of these two approaches cultivates curiosity, encourages expression, and allows children to reach their full potential. Our highly-trained teachers draw from different educational philosophies to address the needs of different types of learners.”

Noteworthy: “Children enjoy daily physical activities, including free play and structured exercise such as yoga or movement, which improve balance and spatial awareness. First steps to handwriting are taught through drawing and painting. Kids draw, paint, and discover the visual arts while studying different artists in class and through museum visits. Artists exhibiting at the FIAF Gallery will occasionally lead special workshops at the Preschool. Children discover new sounds and rhythms at music sessions with an instructor. Weekly cooking activities introduce children to new flavors, table etiquette, and cooking techniques.” fiafpreschool.org

THE MADISON PLAYGROUP



Ages 2-4

226 East 60th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Madison Playgroup is a unique program where every child and parent receives individual attention throughout the year they attend the Playgroup. We guide parents through the very stressful nursery school admissions process and offer advice every step of the way. We work together to find the perfect school for every child. For over 30 years, every graduate of the Madison Playgroup has found a home in nursery schools across the city. The Madison Playgroup believes that a child’s first school experience should be a happy one. The Playgroup provides an environment where young children learn that school is a safe and exciting place.”

Noteworthy: “The children in the playgroup talk, paint, draw, glue, play, make friends and giggle. We have everything children need to learn and have fun. We have blocks, a water table, manipulative toys and games. Our space comes equipped with a housekeeping area and a transportation area. We do science & cooking, music & movement, dramatic play, stories & puppets and art & holiday projects.” madisonplaygroup.com

RABBI ARTHUR SCHNEIER PARK EAST DAY SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 8

164 East 68th Street

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “All of our students, especially the very youngest, learn by doing. Students learn to use their five senses to make sense of the world. They create order from the chaos that surrounds them and become independent thinkers. They learn to trust, to follow directions and to communicate verbally.”

Noteworthy: “All learning is interdisciplinary, centered around the Jewish holidays, Shabbat, Israel, and the calendar. Our children learn Hebrew language and Jewish culture. Children learn about Israel in a variety of ways—including Torah stories, famous places, holidays, fairs, and charity drives- in order to make cultural connections between the American Jewish community and the state of Israel.” parkeastdayschool.org

RENANIM PRESCHOOL AND NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 20 months-5 years

336 East 61st Street

Philosophy: Piaget

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Piaget believed that an appropriate environment enhances a child’s inherent motivation to investigate, understand, learn, and overcome the cognitive and physical hurdles that he or she encounters. This self-study equips the child with adequate tools to cope with the surroundings of his daily life.”

Noteworthy: “In Hebrew ‘Renanim’ means happiness. We offer an excellent preschool education in an atmosphere of happiness and joy for children 20 months to 5 years old. We started in Israel and now operate in Manhattan and in Riverdale. With over 45 years of experience, we have a lot to offer your child.” renanimmanhattanpreschool.com

ROCKEFELLER UNIVERSITY CHILD AND FAMILY CENTER



Ages 3 months-5 years

1230 York Avenue

Philosophy: Developmental Interaction

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We believe a child’s learning and growth depend upon her interactions with the physical surroundings and with the social environment of peers and caring adults. Enjoyment through active participation is the cornerstone of our program. This approach assumes that a child learns best when developmentally ready for new experiences and when those new experiences are built on earlier ones. Teachers and caregivers introduce new activities based on the interests and abilities expressed by the child and the group, as well as on their own observations. In this atmosphere each child learns at his own pace and is encouraged, but not rushed, through the early years of exploration.”

Noteworthy: “Helping children to form new relationships and say good-bye to their parents is a key component in the program. For this reason, we ask parents to spend time with their child at the CFC during the first weeks each year, helping their child to establish trusting relationships with their new teachers. During this phase-in period, children come in small groups for increasing periods of time until at the end of the phase-in, they are staying for the whole day. Parents spend time in the classroom playing with their child, assisting their child with daily routines, and helping the child establish relationships with the teachers.” rockefeller.edu

TEMPLE EMANU-EL NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

10 East 66th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Temple Emanu-El’s Nursery School provides a warm, comfortable environment in which children can develop emotionally, cognitively and physically. Our goal is for each child to have a positive first school experience. We support and work with our families for the benefit of the child.”

Noteworthy: “Our facilities include two sunny, outdoor playgrounds; an indoor playroom; a library; and a kitchen…We work with each child individually according to the child’s interest and abilities. The children engage in a wide range of activities at every age level. Major Jewish holidays are observed with the children. However, we welcome children from diverse ethnic, racial and religious backgrounds.” emanuelnyc.org

Upper East Side—70s:

THE CATHEDRAL SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 8

319 East 74th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Nonsectarian

In Their Own Words: “We believe that Pre-Kindergartners learn best when an intriguing, fun and welcoming environment surrounds them. It is a time for curiosity, discovery and growing self-awareness. The Pre-Kindergarten program focuses on social and emotional development through exploration and thematic units including literacy, guided reading, handwriting and pre-math activities.”

Noteworthy: “The development of literacy is the central focus. Children are introduced to early concepts of print and provided with direct instruction in letter recognition, letter and sound knowledge, and sight words that are building blocks for developing strategic readers. We augment the literacy curriculum with a rich array of age appropriate academic subjects including writing, mathematics, science, religion and ethics, and social studies. Our Kindergartners develop numerical understanding by means of counting and manipulating objects and by acting out and drawing solutions to problems. We follow the Singapore Math Curriculum as the foundation to mathematical learning.” cathedralschoolny.org

CHABAD PRESCHOOL



Ages 2-4

419 East 77th Street

Philosophy: Creative

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Chabad Preschool is a small intimate Jewish preschool. Our mission is to provide a warm and nurturing environment where children are introduced to Jewish values and traditions, discover the joys of learning and are gently acquainted with formal education.”

Noteworthy: “Chabad Preschool also has a special needs program called the Friendship Circle. The Friendship Circle was established to extend a helping hand to Jewish families who have children with special needs and involve them in a full range of social and Judaic experiences. The Circle’s unique formula introduces teenage volunteers to the children and their families. The Friendship Circle also offers an after school program for children 5-10, called the Children’s Circle. Financial Aid is available.” chabaduppereastside.com

THE CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY DAY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

1393 York Avenue

Philosophy: Emergent

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “One of our goals is to offer NYC parents a down to earth refreshing alternative to the notion that the NYC preschool process has to be stressful and intense. The welcoming, small-town feel of our intimate school setting offers UES parents a respite from the overwhelming whirlwind of the rat race.”

Noteworthy: “One of the first things I [Head of School Jackie Klein] did when coming on board as director of the school was to significantly decrease the cost of tuition. I want our fabulous program to be accessible to as many people as possible. We have a long way to go but I am proud to say we are now one of very few schools, which offer a ‘full day’ preschool program for under $20,000.” cedsnyc.org

EPIPHANY COMMUNITY NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

510 East 74th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The curriculum is flexible and recognizes the importance of each child as a distinct personality, developing at its own pace. However, there is a regular, constant sequence of daily activities and a clear order in arrangement of materials and equipment to help the child gain self-confidence.”

Noteworthy: “[ECNS also offers] a pre-nursery program for those little ones that are ready for a gentle classroom experience but are too young to make the 2s cut-off… Since for most children this will be a first-time separation experience, a gradual separation protocol will be followed. Additionally, to ensure a smooth transition, each class will have a low teacher-child ratio.” ecnsnyc.org

LYCÉE FRANCAIS DE NEW YORK



Age 4-Grade 12

505 East 75th Street

Philosophy: International

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The preschool at the Lycée Français de New York (LFNY) prepares our youngest students for learning in a bilingual English-French environment throughout their schooling at the LFNY. The children learn in French every other day, alternating with English. Classes have a maximum capacity of 15 students with two teachers (one native French and one native English speaker).”

Noteworthy: “Since 2012 we have implemented social and emotional learning (SEL) in the classroom from Pre-K to Y5. SEL is a process for helping children learn the fundamental skills they need to handle themselves, their relationships with others effectively. These skills include recognizing and managing our emotions, developing caring and concern for others, establishing positive relationships, making responsible decisions, and handling challenging situations constructively.” lfny.org

MADISON AVENUE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH DAY SCHOOL



Ages 4 months-5 years

921 Madison Avenue

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation; Presbyterian

In Their Own Words: “We believe children are inherently competent; that they are born with all the potential capabilities they need in life to learn, to aspire, to love—to succeed as human beings. We also believe that children’s intellect is expressed not just verbally but in many non-verbal ways, including music, art, and materials construction and through manipulation of elemental sensory materials such as sand, water and earth.”

Noteworthy: “Sensory exploration—without an adult planned outcome—is the finest, most natural way for a child to discover what these visually, tactilely appealing things can do (‘Oh—it drips!’), how they can control them (‘I made a mark!’) and what they can create (‘My red and yellow turned orange’).” mapcds.org

RESURRECTION EPISCOPAL DAY SCHOOL



Ages 2.9-6

119 East 74th Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

In Their Own Words: “[Children] between the ages of 2 and 5 are ready for and, indeed, thrive in an academic environment. Within a sensibly structured classroom and under the encouraging guidance of trained Montessori teachers, each child is given the freedom to learn at an individual pace, allowing his/her abilities to emerge and flourish.”

Noteworthy: “REDS has a beautiful playground with brightly colored structures designed specifically for the ages of our children and a safe surface on which to run. This space provides daily opportunities for children to develop physical coordination especially upper body strength and spatial awareness. In addition, the playground fosters a special time for social interaction and imaginative play.” redsny.org

RUDOLF STEINER SCHOOL



Age 6 months-Grade 12

15 East 79th Street

Philosophy: Waldorf

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We strive to develop the mind, body and spirit of the child, encouraging, in the process, the child’s spiritual freedom and growth. As in every Waldorf School, our teaching works toward this aim by drawing on the insights into human development pioneered by Rudolf Steiner.”

Noteworthy: “The goal of the Rudolf Steiner School is to reflect the diversity of the city of New York. Our students represent a wide range of ethnicities, creeds, nationalities and family structures. Our families are from Armenia and Brazil, from Caribbean nations like the Dominican Republic, from Egypt, Israel, Korea, and Norway. Students come from throughout the boroughs and the periphery.” steiner.edu

JEAN BAPTISTE TODDLER PLAY GROUP



Ages 18 months-4 years

184 East 76th Street

Philosophy:Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Roman Catholic

In Their Own Words: “This child-centered facility is a warm and inviting space where parents/caregivers and their children, together with the Play Group’s director, Pauline Reenock, play, sing, do arts and crafts projects, dance, and have circle time and snack. Through these activities the children, learn, explore and develop their social skills in a supportive play-and-learn environment.” stjeanbaptisteny.org

TEMPLE ISRAEL EARLY CHILDHOOD LEARNING CENTER



Ages 2.4-5

112 East 75th Street

Philosophy: Bank Street

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “The Early Childhood Learning Center, like Temple Israel as a whole, approaches Judaism as a tradition and heritage to be celebrated by everyone who wishes to participate. Friday mornings include a brief ‘Shabbat’ ceremony, with the rabbi present to teach traditional blessings and songs.”

Noteworthy: “Each light, airy classroom is tailored to the size and needs of its students. All rooms open onto a common hallway in the middle, with a terrace playground on either side, each appropriate to the size and skills of the children.” templeisraelnyc.org

TEMPLE SHAARAY TEFILA NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2.5-5

250 East 79th Street

Philosophy: Emergent

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “The caring sense of family and community that is so central to the Temple is also central to the Nursery School. The school incorporates the strong traditions and values of Judaism in a nurturing environment, where children enjoy learning with their friends in a well-equipped physical space. Our school has a multi-faceted approach to learning with a very rich and child-driven curriculum.”

Noteworthy: “We have an Early Childhood consultant who is at school each week. She visits all of the classrooms regularly, meets with the Nursery School staff, holds occasional group talks on topics of interest to families with young children, and is available to meet privately with parents to discuss any areas of concern.” shaaraytefilanyc.org

THE TOWN SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 8

540 East 76th Street

Philosophy: Emergent

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Town builds on children’s natural curiosity and creativity, helping them discover and celebrate their strengths. In our nurturing and supportive environment, we challenge each student to take risks and persevere. The program enables students to experience success, increase self-confidence and develop individuality.”

Noteworthy: “Much of the learning is organized around concrete themes that have relevance and meaning for young children—school and family life, transportation, nature—enabling them to better interpret and find their place in the world. Engaging them in developing these themes, children are able to connect books, songs, discussions, artwork and excursions, and to apply their growing skills.” thetownschool.org

THE WILLIAM WOODWARD, JR. NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2.3-4

435 East 70th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We moved to our beautiful new space in July and are greatly enjoying it. The inherent philosophy, curriculum, individual attention to each child, and nurturing and stimulating learning environment remain the same but continuing all of this in this space is very joyful. The staff is making incredible use of it in enhancing the school experience.”

Noteworthy: “We now offer yoga in addition to our creative movement noon class. These classes take place in our multipurpose room which also houses an extensive library, and where our regular music and movement classes, indoor activities, and special events take place.” williamwoodwardns.org

Upper East Side—80s:

ALL SOULS SCHOOL



Ages 2.3-5

1157 Lexington Avenue

Philosophy: Eclectic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “When children use a block to represent a phone, they are beginning to understand that symbols can represent ideas in a similar way that letters represent sounds when learning to read. They are taking steps toward the abstract from reality and engaging in non-literal thinking.”

Noteworthy: “A strength of All Souls School is its community. Teachers and children work together to create classroom communities. Parents, the administration, and teachers work to create a school community with events that bring us together as classes and a whole school. The active Parents Association sponsors activities for the whole family as well as just for parents. Children, and their parents, can make friends for life here!” allsoulsschoolnyc.org

THE CAEDMON SCHOOL



Age 2.8-Grade 5

416 East 80th Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: Lay Catholic

In Their Own Words: “Loving learning is the most important mission to which we aspire. Faculty members describe graduates as students who bring whimsy and rigor to work and play, can envision multiple routes to a solution, construct imaginative ideas and innovative alternatives, and problem solve confidently. Our curriculum offers classes in music, violin, art, Spanish, Latin, technology, physical education, library, yoga, and science.”

Noteworthy: “Nothing could be more exciting than teaching readers how to crack the code! The reading instruction at Caedmon is multi-faceted. Using both the leveled reading system of Fountas and Pinnell and the multi-sensory techniques of Orton-Gillingham, we empower our readers by providing interesting stories, knowledge of phonics rules, and attainable goals.” caedmonschool.org

MARYMOUNT SCHOOL OF NEW YORK (EARLY CHILDHOOD PROGRAM)



Age 3-Grade 12

1026 Fifth Avenue

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “Within a structured yet creative environment, the children learn to explore their world, communicate, make choices, and develop independence. As they grow in awareness of their own abilities and needs, they learn about the needs and abilities of others. The students begin to understand their role as members of a community based on mutual respect, sharing, and love.”

Noteworthy: “Art is an integral part of the Nursery program, designed to offer children experiences that promote creativity, expression, and experimentation. Through a wide variety of experiences, the children develop increased fine motor skills, spatial perception, and the ability to use their language skills to describe their artwork. The year culminates with an interdisciplinary theme unit, “I Am Special,” that includes the creation of self-portraits.” marymountnyc.org

THE MERRICAT’S CASTLE SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

316 East 88th Street

Philosophy: Inclusion

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Merricat’s Castle School’s three classes are filled with adventure, discovery, tenderness, and joy, and encourage children to reach their full potential intellectually, emotionally, socially and physically. Through carefully constructed goals, purposeful planning, age-appropriate resources and ongoing evaluation, Merricat’s curriculum has been thoughtfully designed to promote optimal growth.”

Noteworthy: “Art, creativity and experiential media begin in the Sunshine Room and continue to play a big part in our lives every day in Merricats. In New York City we are fortunate to be surrounded in some of the world’s most famous museums. Spring term in the Rainbow Room (our pre K classroom) we explore art and artists from splatter painting and collage and finish with a class trip to the Museum to see the work of the painters we’ve had fun getting to know.” merricats.org

PARK AVENUE METHODIST DAY SCHOOL



Ages 2.9-6

106 East 86th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “When the school was founded, our play-based model was virtually the only form of early childhood education. Other educational approaches have been introduced or developed since then, but we have never strayed from our original play-based model, which interestingly is enjoying a massive resurgence in popularity.”

Noteworthy: “We want to put the ‘pre’ back into preschool and feel that early education is not merely a smaller version of later education with workbooks, drills and computer technology, but rather a preparation for later education. Happiness, creativity and active imaginations are all much more important for later academic success than early acquisition of automated information.” pamdayschool.org

PARK AVENUE SYNAGOGUE EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER



Ages 2.6-5.6

50 East 87th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Our educational philosophy is that the learning process of young children is an active, creative one. We strive for a balance between teacher-directed and child-initiated activities. The underlying structure in the classroom, combined with a flexible curriculum, enhances the development of children.”

Noteworthy: “The staff consists of teachers trained in Early Childhood Education. In addition to the three teachers in each class, music and movement specialists, an occupational therapist, a speech and language consultant and a school psychologist support the program.” pasyn.org

RAMAZ SCHOOL



Ages 3-Grade 12

125 East 85th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Our educational program is child-centered, play-based, and allows children to explore, manipulate, and interact with their environment. We work in small groups to allow for questioning and learning by using all the senses, and to give the teacher a sensitive understanding of how each child learns.”

Noteworthy: “The holidays are a significant part of our curriculum and each one sets the stage for a great variety of learning opportunities. For example, at Chanukah, students fry latkes and make scientific discoveries related to oil. During Purim, the children write their own plays, learn about shapes, and investigate the science of sound using ra’ashanim.” ramaz.org

SAINT DAVID’S SCHOOL



Age 4-Grade 8

12 East 89th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “The mission of Saint David’s School is to educate boys to fulfill their potential through rigorous academic pursuit, deliberate moral introspection, and critical analysis of ideas and issues. The classical tradition of balance has guided the school since its beginning. The school seeks to engender intellectual curiosity, appreciation for the arts, skill and sportsmanship in athletics, and an enduring love of learning.”

Noteworthy: “In the pre-primary grades, the curriculum introduces a vast array of topics and disciplines that aim to foster a love of discovery while cultivating the skills necessary for continued academic achievement. By following the Golden Rule, boys learn to work and play together while taking their first steps toward independence.” saintdavids.org

IGNATIUS LOYOLA DAY NURSERY



Ages 2-5

240 East 84th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Roman Catholic

In Their Own Words: “Self-confidence and self-esteem are integral to effective learning. The goal of the Day Nursery is for children to develop an understanding of their uniqueness, a sense of mastery, and an excitement about school that remains with them for life.”

Noteworthy: “St. Ignatius Loyola Day Nursery is a home away from home where faith, love, and knowledge form the cornerstones of a rigorous child-centered curriculum. In a bright, safe, beautiful townhouse on East 84th Street, children develop a strong sense of self, an abiding respect for others, and a lifelong love of learning.” ignatiusdn.org

THOMAS MORE PLAY GROUP



Ages 2-5

65 East 89th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Rudimentary socialization skills are an important emphasis in our program, but not at the expense of the child’s sense of self or overall happiness. Individual differences and ‘stages’ are quickly perceived and respected. Our program and facilities provide a rich environment for learning and growth. A wide variety of activities and materials encourage the child’s emotional, intellectual, social and physical development. Individual and group projects spark curiosity and stimulate the children to observe, experiment freely, become problem solvers, and acquire basic skills without the fear of failure.”

Noteworthy: “An active Parent Association acts as a liaison between home and school and encourages parent involvement in school functions and fund-raising activities.” stthomasmoreplaygroup.org

YORK AVENUE PRESCHOOL



Ages 2-5

1520 York Avenue

Philosophy: Integrated

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Children learn through their exposure to the multi-faceted program, providing them with skills and competencies that create the foundation for future academic success. York Avenue Preschool is a private independent school chartered by the Board of Regents of the State of New York, licensed by the Department of Health, Bureau of Daycare of the City of New York and a member of the Independent School Admissions Association of Greater New York (ISAAGNY).”

Noteworthy: “A cross-collaboration of specialties such as sign language, French, art, music, library, gym, yoga and movement, and cooking are integrated into the daily experience.” yorkavenuepreschool.org

Upper East Side—90s:

92ND STREET Y NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2.6-5

1395 Lexington Avenue

Philosophy: Hands-on

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “We believe children learn best in a clearly structured program which emphasizes creative expression through ‘hands-on’ experiences, provides opportunities for play and encourages respect for others. Our goal is for children to become responsible members of their classroom community and develop the confidence and independence needed to fulfill their potential.”

Noteworthy: “We are committed to building a strong sense of community between parents, teachers, and children. We firmly believe that communication between parents and the school is essential in fostering young children’s growth. Celebrating Shabbat and Jewish holidays teaches children the joy of Jewish culture and heritage.” 92y.org

ARC EN CIEL



Ages 2-5

1656 Third Avenue

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Arc-en-ciel is a bilingual French/English pre-school. Our inquiry-based curriculum, inspired by the French “maternelle”, focuses on learning in a creative, nurturing, and innovative environment. Our classes are art, music, math and science/inquiry based. French speaking and English-speaking teachers help our children thrive in a bilingual setting.”

Noteworthy: “Our vocabulary-rich curriculum helps our students develop vocabulary in a stress-free environment. While building a second language our students are eager to communicate and apply what they have learned in class into their everyday lives and routine. At Arc-En-Ciel, we make learning FUN! Our children’s well-being, happiness, academic and language development are at the foundation of our learning model.” arcencielny.com

THE BRICK CHURCH SCHOOL



Ages 3-5

62 East 92nd Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Judeo-Christian

In Their Own Words: “Our mission speaks of play as the work of children, and the importance of striking a balance between skill building and project work while being mindful of children’s different learning styles. It also speaks of the need for balance between teacher direction and children’s choice. Every aspect of our educational program is designed to attain these balances and provide children with play-based learning opportunities to further their learning and help them reach their highest potential.”

Noteworthy: “Cooking is a satisfying experience for children and provides a vehicle for teaching math, science, language, social studies and more, all with a delicious opportunity to enjoy the results of their labor as a shared snack or meal.” brickchurchschool.org

CONVENT OF THE SACRED HEART



Age 3.2-Grade 12

1 East 91st Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “The Lower School academic program emphasizes academic rigor, is designed to develop competency, higher-order thinking, encourage creativity and promote independence in each student. Language and culture, and an understanding of people and events are integrated into every aspect of the program.”

Noteworthy: “The Convent of the Sacred Heart is New York City’s oldest independent school for girls, established in 1881 by the Society of the Sacred Heart. Part of a worldwide network of over 150 schools committed to the mission of Sacred Heart education, the school was originally housed in a brownstone on Madison Avenue at 54th Street.” cshnyc.org

DILLER-QUAILE SCHOOL OF MUSIC



Ages 2-2.6

24 East 95th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Diller-Quaile’s mission is to develop the innate musicality in each individual, inspiring participation for a lifetime.”

Noteworthy: “What makes Diller-Quaile’s Early Childhood Program unique is our attention to the development of each individual child within an unparalleled artistic environment. Key to the Diller-Quaile approach is the creative and social collaboration among teachers, students and families which creates a unique child-centered musical environment within each class session.” diller-quaile.org

GILLEN BREWER SCHOOL



Ages 2.8-5

410 East 92nd Street

Philosophy: Accommodating

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “As special education teachers, they [the founders] saw the overwhelming need for a school in New York City where families with children who have significant special needs would be welcomed, educated and supported. The founders believed that a knowledgeable and informed family was invaluable to each child’s overall education.”

Noteworthy: “Gillen Brewer’s facility, in The Henry B. Schacht Learning Center, provides a state-of-the-art, handicap-accessible facility. The new facility houses nine classrooms, ten therapy rooms, two sensory gyms, a quiet room, a library, a computer lab, an art studio, a music and science room, a roof top play terrace, and administrative offices.” gillenbrewer.com

HORACE MANN SCHOOL–NURSERY DIVISION



Age 3-Grade 12

55 East 90th Street

Philosophy: Hands-on

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Horace Mann School Nursery Division is a language-rich learning environment that supports and fosters healthy growth and development through meaningful experiences. Children dedicate time to work and play, classroom jobs, circle time discussions, and exploration and discovery.”

Noteworthy: “One of the goals of the Nursery program is to prepare children for the transition to the Lower Division in Riverdale. Visits to the Riverdale campus begin in 4’s and extend into kindergarten with weekly classes in physical education. This opportunity to ride the school bus with their classroom teachers helps to prepare children for the experience of commuting to school as well as to build an early connection to the Riverdale campus.” horacemann.org

INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF NEW YORK



Age 2-Grade 4

4 East 90th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We understand that play underpins learning at this stage of development. With this as our basis, we aim for our students to learn through activities that are structured and purposeful. Through our Language Immersion Program, which commences in Pre-Nursery, our very youngest are exposed to two languages, in an environment that is stimulating and exciting.”

Noteworthy: “At IANY, we expect all our students to be fluent in either Mandarin Chinese or Spanish by the age of 11. To achieve this, language learning permeates the curriculum and the child’s daily class activities and starts in preschool from age 2. Every preschool class has two teachers: A class teacher and additionally a native Mandarin Chinese- or Spanish-speaking language teacher. With this, our students can develop accurate pronunciation, intonation, and fluency.” ianyc.org

LA SCUOLA D’ITALIA



Age 2.8-Grade 12

12 East 96th Street

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Following the best Italian preschool tradition and best practices, the preschool curriculum is focused on the development of the child’s identity, autonomy and competence and incorporates the Reggio Emilia philosophy. To this end, the curriculum is articulated into five so called ‘Campi di Esperienza,’ which can also be considered pre-disciplinary educational areas.”

Noteworthy: “At La Scuola, this program presents a special and unique feature: in a bilingual environment, the young children are guided to acquire the ability to understand and communicate in two languages, Italian and English, thus laying the building blocks for the bilingual competence required in their further studies.” lascuoladitalia.org

TOWN HOUSE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

1209 Park Avenue

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We teach children to explore their interests and create a sound foundation for lifelong learning. The language, science, math and arts programs incorporate a multicultural perspective. Learning experiences are enriched through circle time, discovery, creative activities, music and movement, drama, arts and crafts, and reading.”

Noteworthy: “At T.H.I.S., our experienced faculty and staff value the active involvement of our parents. Our partnering approach to education fosters a strong bond between parents, students and teachers. Chaperoning a class field trip, volunteering to be a guest reader or participating in the many special classroom events are just a few examples of how our parents participate and enjoy their children’s years at T.H.I.S.” thisny.org

Upper West Side−50s:

ESTHER ASHKENAS CENTRAL PARK EARLY LEARNING CENTER



Ages 3-5

450 West 56th Street

Philosophy: Accommodating

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “A significant portion of our population are students with developmental delays. A majority of our students come to us through the Board of Education evaluation process with individual education plans. The goal of Central Park Early Learning Center is to provide an educational environment with supportive services to ensure children are ready for kindergarten.”

Noteworthy: “Our goal in placing children is to look at a child’s strengths and provide services and instruction for developmental areas that need support. Our motto is that all children should be challenged but not overwhelmed in our learning environment. Throughout our day we incorporate activities in pre-academic areas along with alternating motor activities such as bikes, wagons and scooters, and obstacle courses.” schools.ahrcnyc.org

Upper West Side—60s:

THE ABRAHAM JOSHUA HESCHEL SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

30 West End Avenue

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “We stimulate children’s curiosity and encourage them to ask questions, take risks in learning, and solve problems. We also support the children’s developing social skills and their emerging independence. We create an atmosphere that invites children to observe, to be active, and to make choices.”

Noteworthy: “We develop our most powerful themes from Jewish and American holidays, family and community, and nature. During the year, additional themes emerge which reflect the interests of a class. In this way we combine cultural identity, fields of knowledge, and an expanded view of the world.” heschel.org

THE DAY SCHOOL AT CHRIST & ST. STEPHEN’S



Ages 2-4

122 West 69th Street

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

In Their Own Words: “It is our goal to provide children with skills that will push them beyond traditional learning and promote dynamic thinking that results in children who don’t want to just know that something happens; they want to know how it happens, why it happens and when they can apply it and experience it for themselves.”

Noteworthy: “Chapel is led by the parish clergy and is held weekly in the side chapel of the church. Chapel services focus on the unique worth and beauty of each child as a creation of a loving, empowering God, as well as the ethical and moral values that flow from that belief. Diversity and inclusiveness, hallmarks of our Episcopal tradition, are part of Chapel services and an appreciation of other faith traditions is fostered.” thedayschoolatcss.org

DWIGHT SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 12

144 Riverside Boulevard

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At Dwight, we believe that every student is unique. Our goal is to create world leaders through academic excellence but also to develop every student’s passion through an individualized strategic approach. We are committed to providing personalized learning for all of our students, allowing them to immerse themselves in a comprehensive range of subjects.”

Noteworthy: “Dwight’s Early Childhood Division offers the Primary Years Program (PYP) of the International Baccalaureate. The PYP is a rich and stimulating curriculum that is designed to generate an enthusiasm for lifelong learning. Children are challenged to think, create, ask questions, take risks, and discover new things in a happy and nurturing environment.” dwight.edu

ETHICAL CULTURE FIELDSTON SCHOOL



Age 4-Grade 12

33 Central Park West (Lower School)

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Progressive education is rooted in experiential, hands-on learning where the classroom functions as a laboratory and New York City serves as a classroom… At ECFS, we recognize and celebrate the importance of critical thinking and inquiry in addition to the acquisition of knowledge.”

Noteworthy: “Academic excellence is evidenced in the daily expectation that children do their best and take responsibility for their own work. We help our students develop goals that acknowledge their strengths and weaknesses and give them encouragement to compensate for the latter while building on the former.” ecfs.org

HUDSONWAY IMMERSION SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 5

175 Riverside Boulevard

Philosophy: International

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At a young age, students begin to learn a second language naturally through routines and social and emotional skills development. This early exposure creates a solid foundation in listening comprehension and speaking, enabling ever higher fluency levels as elementary students.”

Noteworthy: “Starting in fall 2014, we will enable students entering grades 1-4 without prior exposure to Mandarin an opportunity to transition into our mainstream immersion classrooms through the Elementary Integration Program. This curriculum provides additional individualized and dynamic support to ease the integration throughout the year.” hwis.org

THE NURSERY SCHOOL AT HABONIM



Ages 2-6

103 West End Avenue (at West 64th Street)

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “The goal of the Nursery School of Habonim is to promote the well-being and development of each child. We wish to foster self-esteem, confidence, basic trust, and a strong sense of community. We believe that children learn best through an early childhood curriculum that is based on creative and constructive, child centered, developmentally appropriate activities and purposeful play.”

Noteworthy: “The school recently moved to this brand new, bright, airy, location on West End Avenue. There is a warm, welcoming atmosphere that you will feel as you walk through the door. They do a school-wide assembly every Friday called “Rock Shabbat” including the Cantor, Rabbi, and Nursery School Director on guitar and drums. There has also been an expansion of the program activities to include babies and toddlers in Movement, Music, Soccer, and Yoga.” habonim.net

STEPHEN WISE FREE SYNAGOGUE EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER



Ages 1-5

30 West 68th Street

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “We take an interdisciplinary approach to learning, where children’s interests are integrated into all areas of the curriculum. For example, a class that is interested in trees might be encouraged to paint pictures of trees they have seen in Central Park, read books about trees that grow in the rainforest, sway like trees in the wind during movement time, plant seedlings in the rooftop garden and cook with fruit that grow on trees.”

Noteworthy: “Jewish identity is important to our philosophy. We work to infuse Jewish values into everyday life as well as finding meaningful ways to celebrate Shabbat and holidays.” ecc.swfs.org

WEST SIDE YMCA CO-OP NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2.5-5

5 West 63rd Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At the Co-op Nursery, we value each child’s unique personality and temperament. Children need time to explore, experiment and play in their own way. Our daily program includes free-choice activities, outdoor play, group time, story time and music time. In addition to plenty of open-ended play, there are several special projects or activities daily including cooking, science, art and field trips.”

Noteworthy: “Children and parents enjoy recreational and educational opportunities throughout the YMCA, including use of one of the two pools, which are kept at a temperature comfortable for children; and gym, music and science classes. The children play outdoors on the rooftop playground or in Central Park.” ymcanyc.org

Upper West Side—70s:

BEIT RABBAN DAY SCHOOL



Ages 3-5

15 West 86th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Children learn to respect a multiplicity of interpretations and recognize how the ideas of others can enrich their knowledge and religious experience. A child’s ability to appreciate personal strengths, challenges and accomplishments are cultivated and encouraged- whether it is navigating social dynamics, unique approaches to learning and problem solving or just discovering their own voice.”

Noteworthy: “In response to the growing Jewish Day school tuition crisis, Beit Rabban launched a pioneer program called Tuition Affordability Initiative to take effect for the 2014-2015 school year. Under this program, families can enroll multiple children with a tuition cap at 15 percent of the household’s adjusted gross income, regardless of how many children are enrolled.” beitrabban.org

THE CALHOUN SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

160 West 74th Street (Lower School)

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Calhoun’s approach to learning embraces the individuality of our students while helping each child develop emotionally, socially and cognitively in a safe, nurturing environment. Teacher-directed activities are balanced with free-choice time, reflecting the value we place on play and socialization in a child’s development. A wealth of concrete materials supports language acquisition, pre-literacy and pre-math skills, augmented by outdoor play and gym time, theater/movement and music.”

Noteworthy: “The preschool program, housed in Calhoun’s Lower School building with 3’s-1st graders, features a gym, outdoor play terrace, theater and outdoor gardening space. Families can select the half or full-day program; options include early drop-off, extended day care, and after-school care.” calhoun.org

MANHATTAN DAY SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 8

310 West 75th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Manhattan Day School is an Orthodox Yeshiva with Torah as the foundation of its philosophy. Education consists of developing intelligence, acquiring knowledge, mastering skills, and forming character. It is the role of both the teacher and parent to cooperate, to guide, and to assist in the development of the whole child, academically, intellectually, emotionally, spiritually, and socially.”

Noteworthy: “The MDS model of experiential Jewish education serves as the building block for your child’s Jewish identity. Through song, dance, tefillah, Shabbat and holiday celebration, and Parsha programming, we begin to nurture your child’s early relationship with God, the Jewish people, and the land of Israel.” mdsweb.org

PARK CHILDREN’S DAY SCHOOL



Ages 2.2-5

4 West 76th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “PCDS has a developmental philosophy which is play-based, instilling a sense of self-esteem and confidence in the children who attend. Teachers provide age appropriate materials and activities, but it is the children who use their own imagination to create the artwork that adorns the walls and hallways of the school.”

Noteworthy: “The PCDS faculty and administration believe that every young child learns best in a well-organized environment in which he or she is encouraged to verbalize, experiment and move about freely in appropriately equipped and organized classrooms. Each group has its own schedule of activities and age appropriate curriculum. Being a part of such a daily routine fosters feelings of security in the child and aids in teaching the child how to best organize his or her activities and time.” parkchildrensdayschool.org

THE SAUL AND CAROLE ZABAR NURSERY SCHOOL AT JCC MANHATTAN



Ages 2-5

334 Amsterdam Avenue

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “The Saul and Carole Zabar Nursery School at The JCC in Manhattan is a progressive preschool that embraces families from all backgrounds and cultivates a connection to Jewish values and tradition. Teachers work collaboratively to create environments and experiences that spark wonder and creativity, build confidence and skills, allow children to explore materials, and encourage a questioning mind.”

Noteworthy: “Daily reflections, journey binders, small booklets, visual narrations on the walls and videos provide windows into the world of the children at school. This documentation helps teachers, parents and children understand and deepen the learning at school, as we think collaboratively about children’s learning.” nurseryschool.jccmanhattan.org

Upper West Side—80s:

THE BROWNSTONE SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

128 West 80th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Daily schedules offer a broad range of structured and unstructured activities and provide children with the security of a routine. Working independently and in small groups, the children learn through hands-on exploration of selected materials. Dramatic play, children’s literature, puppets, games, puzzles, blocks, artistic media, music, creative movement, outdoor activities, water play, cooking and manipulatives promote the development of pre-reading, pre-writing and pre-math skills as well as foster understanding of scientific concepts.”

Noteworthy: “Through American Sign Language, the students at Brownstone acquire a second language! With weekly classes with Lora Heller, the children engage in signed songs, stories, and games, developing new vocabulary each week. Learning sign language can provide children with improved literacy skills, spatial reasoning skills, and motor coordination. It also allows our students and teachers to utilize a silent language during transitions, and in support of their classroom routines. Social skills and friendships flourish–children are able to more fully communicate with their peers and teachers as everyone is learning to sign.” brownstoneschool.org

COLUMBUS PRESCHOOL



Ages 2-4

606 Columbus Avenue

Philosophy: Emergent

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The program draws from the child’s natural curiosity to bring about self-confidence and the skills for independent learning. In addition to the ever-evolving emergent curriculum that guides daily free choice times, teachers incorporate literacy and math games/activities into the class schedule to ensure our students are more than prepared for kindergarten.”

Noteworthy: “Recognizing that play is the work of children, we provide them with materials to explore such as sand, water, clay, paint and blocks. Explorations with concrete and open-ended materials encourage children to think, to plan, to question, to problem solve, and to recreate, thereby making sense of their world.” columbuspre-school.com

MANHATTAN COUNTRY SCHOOL



Age 4-Grade 8

150 West 85th Street

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Reflecting the vision of the civil rights movement, Manhattan Country School teaches students in a community with no racial majority and broad economic diversity. Our goals for students are academic excellence, intellectual freedom, social awareness, self-confidence, and first-hand knowledge of the natural world.”

Noteworthy: “One of the most significant parts of our school’s academic experience takes place at our award-winning farm in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York. At the Farm, students learn invaluable lessons about community and interdependence, nature and the sustainable production of food, energy and fiber. Many alumni credit their time at the MCS Farm as the most important and eye-opening experience of their young lives.” manhattancountryschool.org

METROPOLITAN MONTESSORI SCHOOL



Age 18 months-Grade 6

325 West 85th Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At a very young age, children instinctively seek to care for themselves, their homes, and their natural environments. They want to feed themselves, sweep the floor, rake leaves, pour milk into their cup. What Dr. Montessori called ‘practical life’ is a valuable component of the MMS Primary program.”

Noteworthy: “Children participate in a range of activities that build independence, self-reliance and a love of learning. They prepare their own snack, help water plants and care for classroom pets, and mop up spills, all with child-sized tools. The nurturing teachers closely observe each child’s development, identifying strengths, learning temperaments and helping to establish the skills needed for first grade.”mmsny.org

RODEPH SHOLOM SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 8

10 West 84th Street (2s-K)

168 West 79th Street (Grades 1-8)

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Children in our Twos and Threes programs learn how to move through a school day, how to develop positive and satisfying relationships with others, and how to function within a group. We also expose our youngest students to a wide range of learning materials and give them chances to explore and make sense of the world around them.”

Noteworthy: “Each morning, students initiate social play through learning and work centers where children select what and with whom they will play. Their interactions with adults and peers grow positively as they learn to modulate their words to communicate wants, needs or ideas.” rodephsholom.org

TREVOR DAY SCHOOL



Age 2.8-Grade 12

1 West 88th Street

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Inquiry-based learning engages students in activities and investigation in order to drive true understanding. Rather than reciting facts or showing a clear path to a solution, teachers guide and mentor students through a process of discovery and reflection via well-crafted questions and problems. In an inquiry-based learning environment, the teacher is both a facilitator of learning—encouraging higher-order thinking— and a provider of information. This dynamic approach encourages students to ask questions and actively participate in their learning, thus building knowledge from experience and process.”

Noteworthy: “The building blocks of literacy are developed using fun and engaging exercises during the writing workshop. Dynamic projects, such as student-made mini-books, help to establish a love of written expression. While engaging with pattern blocks or Cuisenaire rods, children actively learn mathematical building blocks such as counting and estimation. Aristotle’s concept of Eudaimonia translates to “the state of having a good indwelling spirit.” And to follow this spirit constitutes the best activity of which a human is capable. At Trevor, we recognize this spirit as one’s good genius–the limitless potential inherent within a child. We believe it is our responsibility and privilege to invoke the good genius that exists in every student.” trevor.org

Upper West Side—90s:

ALEXANDER ROBERTSON SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 5

3 West 95th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Success for every learner is ensured by our ability to tailor instruction to each individual child’s needs. Our teachers and administrators work collaboratively to develop and maintain a wide-ranging curriculum that both inspires and challenges our students and reflects their diversity in backgrounds, needs, and aspirations.”

Noteworthy: “Our small size also enables us to be nimble and creative in our curricular offerings. ARS is the first school in New York City to adopt the Smithsonian Science Education Center’s Science and Technology Concepts curriculum. Our Pre-Kindergarten students will be immersed in this seamless Pre-K through grade 5 curriculum that encourages critical thinking and ‘scientific habits of the mind.” alexanderrobertson.org

BASIC TRUST



Ages 3 months-5 years

127 West 94th Street

Philosophy: Emergent

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Basic Trust (BT) is a not-for-profit childcare center committed to providing a safe and loving environment for infants, toddlers and preschool children. Each child is nurtured and supported in a home-like setting with mixed age groupings. We let the children into our lives and together we explore the world as part of a rambunctious family.”

Noteworthy: “We know we’re being given the most valuable part of your family. We have enormous respect for each child and a commitment to know them. When babies first start at BT, we talk to the parents a lot about their schedules and their needs.” basictrust.org

BRIGHT HORIZONS EARLY EDUCATION AND PRESCHOOL



Ages 16 months-5 years

103 West 96th Street

Philosophy: Eclectic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “This is an exciting stage in your child’s early education, and our talented team of caring teachers is here to inspire learning, encourage confidence, and nurture your child’s growth and development. Our World at Their Fingertips curriculum features an arts program that sparks creativity, a language program that fosters an interest in reading, a science program that stimulates curiosity, and more. There’s always something new to explore.”

Noteworthy: “At Bright Horizons we believe that environment is the key to creating a joyful place for childhood; and we put a great deal of thought and care into creating those joyful places. In keeping with Reggio Emilia and Montessori philosophies, our designs consider not only what children need in a space, but how they will use it. We know our centers will form an integral part of a child’s earliest learning; and with that in mind, we carefully curate high-quality materials for every center to create beautiful environments with rich, open-ended experiences that nurture development and inspire learning.” child-care-preschool.brighthorizons.com

CHABAD EARLY LEARNING CENTER



Ages 2-5

166 West 97th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “In early childhood, the seeds of learning, Jewish identity, curiosity and caring are planted. Our program spans a period of intense personal, social and academic growth. Young children develop at different paces. Our teachers are sensitive to the wide range of abilities and developmental levels within this age group.”

Noteworthy: “Preparing and celebrating Shabbat is a special time at Chabad. Challah baking is the first activity of the day followed by a warm and joyous Shabbat celebration. Parents are often invited to join their child’s class for this meaningful weekly event.” chabadelc.com

COLUMBUS GRAMMAR AND PREPARATORY SCHOOL



Age 4-Grade 8

5 West 93rd Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Pre-K students learn how speaking and listening are translated into writing and reading. They study families, various cultures, and holiday traditions. Students are introduced to beginning math concepts such as counting, patterns, graphing, cooking and classification. The study of science includes hibernation, migration, animals, weather patterns, and the environment.”

Noteworthy: “One of the most important aspects of Pre-Kindergarten development is when children recognize that a series of printed letters creates a word that has meaning. To encourage this recognition, students dictate their own picture captions and stories. In this manner, they discover that their words can be translated into print as they watch teachers write what they describe.” cgps.org

GENEVA SCHOOL OF MANHATTAN



Age 2.5-Grade 8

138 West 90th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Christian

In Their Own Words: “The Geneva School of Manhattan believes that a child’s early years provide the best opportunity to cultivate an enduring love of learning. Our youngest students are immersed in a nurturing environment within the structure of the classical Christian education model.”

Noteworthy: “Shorter learning periods interspersed with periods of music, physical playtime, learning centers, French, and outdoor exploration allow our students to flourish intellectually and emotionally. Most importantly, our students are taught biblical principles such as honesty, perseverance, and love and respect towards others, which foster the development of a vibrant character.” genevaschool.net

LA ESCUELITA DUAL LANGUAGE PRESCHOOL



Ages 2-5

225 West 99th Street

Philosophy: International

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our curriculum is designed to provide developmentally appropriate, culturally sensitive experiences for children. At La Escuelita we begin with the understanding that young children: learn multiple languages best at an early age; learn through independent play, real-life experience and teacher directed activity; respond well to caring and attentive adults; feel secure when there is structure and predictability to their day.”

Noteworthy: “Children in the 2-year-old classes will be taught primarily in Spanish, while the children in the programs for 3 and 4 year olds will be taught in English and Spanish with an emphasis on Spanish. This maximizes exposure to Spanish while transitioning them to a 90/10 dual language model, to be followed in the program for the older children.” laescuelitanyc.org

MONTCLARE CHILDREN’S SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

747 Amsterdam Avenue

Philosophy: Balanced Approach

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Montclare Children’s School is an enriched preschool, engaging children in a joyful and dynamic environment. We inspire lifelong learners by cultivating collaboration, creativity, and independent thinking. Our balanced pedagogical approach establishes a durable educational foundation, bolstering the skills children need for Kindergarten and future learning. Montclare’s teachers scaffold certain activities to stimulate deeper learning, encouraging teacher-guided and unstructured play, children build confidence and independence, becoming more willing to take appropriate risks while creating meaningful friendships. Furthermore, both in and out of the classroom, fine and gross-motor physical development are integral parts of each day. Specialist-led activities include movement, yoga, physical education, and gymnastics as well as art, library, and music. Our facility includes a library, music room, art studio, rooftop play-space, two gyms, climbing wall and 13 classrooms. Financial aid is also available.”

Noteworthy: “Exciting field trips are planned throughout the year to reinforce and bring to life what our children are learning in the classroom. Trips and workshops have included apple-picking, Victorian Gardens, Farm Trip, walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, NY Botanical Gardens, visiting the local Public Library and Firehouse, Central Park Zoo, Farmers Market, Nature Walks in Central Park, Writopia, Community Helper Visits, and ABT. Beyond being well-stocked with all the essential components and manipulatives of an early childhood classroom, Montclare’s 3s and 4s classrooms are equipped with interactive whiteboards and/or smart boards as tools to support our creative, multifaceted curriculum.” montclareschool.org

POPPYSEED PRE-NURSERY



Ages 0-3

424 West End Avenue

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “As a ‘first classroom’ experience, Poppyseed aims to help children develop the comfort and confidence to be ready for socializing in nursery school and activities with peers, while bonding with their special loved one, enjoying creativity in the arts together.”

Noteworthy: “Popppyseed’s Lead Teacher was awarded the Blackboard Award for Outstanding Nursery Teacher and she was also spoken of highly on “The Today Show” by co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, mother of daughter who attends Poppyseed.” poppyseedprenursery.com

RIVER PARK NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

711 Amsterdam Avenue

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The primary goal of River Park is to promote a positive sense of self in each child. Interpersonal relationships and a loving and nurturing environment set the stage. It is necessary that each child feel positive and important. Each child has a contribution to make.”

Noteworthy: “Relationships with the community are also a strong focus of the program. Once a child’s positive sense of self has been established, that child can then respond appropriately to the needs of the community. The emphasis is on working together in a cooperative, non-competitive environment.” riverparknurseryschool.com

THE STUDIO SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 8

117 West 95th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Studio School educates the hearts and minds of children as we nurture the unfolding of their authentic spirit and character. Our students learn to value intellectual and creative ideas, and to take pleasure in the process of discovery. We seek a deep and lasting academic excellence, one that is achieved when children are motivated to embrace for themselves the journey of learning.”

Noteworthy: “Open-ended materials and guided activities stimulate creativity and thinking. In Work Period, with a teacher’s deft guidance, each student has the experience of taking a project from start to finish. Children build with wooden unit and large outdoor blocks daily and trips are planned so that they can bring their new observations about the world into the classroom.” thestudioschoolnyc.org

WEST SIDE MONTESSORI SCHOOL



Ages 2-6

309 West 92nd Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “By encouraging their [children’s] natural curiosity in an atmosphere of respect for self and others, we help children build a lifelong love of learning and a strong foundation for becoming self-directed learners, flexible thinkers, creative problem solvers, resilient individuals, and empathic citizens of the world.”

Noteworthy: “As part of our commitment to continually improve, each year WSMS invites specialists in a particular field to visit the school over the course of the school year, during which they work with faculty and children to provide new insights and new opportunities for learning that are then incorporated into our curriculum.” wsmsnyc.org

Upper West Side—100s:

ADULTS AND CHILDREN IN TRUST (A.C.T.) PROGRAMS AT THE CATHEDRAL CHURCH OF ST. JOHN THE DIVINE



Ages 2-4

1047 Amsterdam Avenue

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Nonsectarian

In Their Own Words: “For the young, small is beautiful. Our class of no more than 15 is kept that way to be certain there will be time to get to know and nurture each child. A small group and low teacher-child ratio makes it possible for a teacher to be there when children need help taking turns, playing together, and resolving squabbles. It also gives us the freedom and flexibility to respond to individual needs and interests.”

Noteworthy: “The Cathedral of St. John the Divine’s 13 idyllic acres make possible our unique encouragement of your child’s curiosity and desire to explore. Learning about the homes and habits of the squirrels and peacocks living on the grounds, raking leaves, digging for worms and making them a home, planting bulbs, tending plants, harvesting vegetables, observing and drawing the flowers of spring, gathering art materials from nature, picnicking on lovely days, sledding and building snow people in winter, are just some of the things we’ll do as your child learns about learning and the great big beautiful world.” stjohndivine.org

BANK STREET FAMILY CENTER



Ages 6 months-5 years

610 West 112th Street

Philosophy: Bank Street

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Children learn through activities and experiences that are child-centered and developmentally appropriate; relationships, primary care for each child and emotionally responsive practice are central to a child’s learning. Communication, support and collaboration are the hallmarks of partnership and take a variety of forms — from individual daily notes to individual conferences with staff members.”

Noteworthy: “The Family Center Home & Community-Based Program brings special education and therapeutic services to children in the most appropriate, least restrictive, natural environment. This can be the home (particularly for very young children) or a general education setting.” bankstreet.edu

BANK STREET SCHOOL FOR CHILDREN



Age 3-Grade 8

610 West 112th Street

Philosophy: Bank Street

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Education at the School is experience-based, interdisciplinary, and collaborative. The emphasis is on educating the whole child—the entire emotional, social, physical, and intellectual being—while at the same time, the child’s integrity as learner, teacher, and classmate is valued and reinforced.”

Noteworthy: “In the tradition of Bank Street’s progressive origins, which emphasize the importance of active engagement in the world around us, the program addresses two major themes: (1) the study of human life as it presents itself from moment to moment, e.g., sharing, working together cooperatively, resolving conflicts; and (2) the study of the connections and relationships necessary for physical and psychological survival in the world around them.” school.bankstreet.edu

BROADWAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

601 West 114th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: Presbyterian

In Their Own Words: “Our teaching follows the Developmental Interaction/whole child approach, with an emphasis on rich, hands-on experiences and time to reflect and represent those experiences through language and physical means. Play is at the heart of the curriculum, and children are given many forums for play – dolls and pretend materials, blocks, building manipulatives, sensory materials such as sand, water and play dough, art materials, and science investigations.”

Noteworthy: “Parental involvement is vital to a child’s successful school experience. Parents and teachers work in partnership to that end. We encourage a close relationship and copious communication with the teachers.” greatlittleschool.com

CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER: HENRY & LOUISE LOEB THERAPEUTIC NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 3-5

34 West 139th Street

Philosophy: Developmentally-based approach

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “For children 3 to 5 years of age presenting with developmental delays, communication problems, social/emotional/behavioral difficulties, or attention and learning deficits. A highly structured small group classroom (8:1:2) helps them build self-esteem, develop relationships, and become effective learners.”

Noteworthy: “Individualized mandated therapies, including speech and language, occupational, physical, plays, and music, are provided. An interdisciplinary team approach, inclusive of the family, promotes best practices for understanding the child’s challenges and strengths.” jewishboard.org

CHILDREN’S LEARNING CENTER AT MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS



Ages 6 months-5 years

90 LaSalle Street

Philosophy: Emergent

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At Children’s Learning Center (CLC), a child’s imagination and desire to make meaning are keys to learning in the early years. We view children as competent, creative problem-solvers, and we respect their learning process. Music, dramatic play, art, blocks, story-telling, science, and math explorations – all offer children platforms for imaginative work. At CLC, our children develop confidence, a love for learning, and a sense of community at school.”

Noteworthy: “Documentation through photography, writing, and group reflection is an essential part of teaching life at CLC, and classrooms share their studies with parents through newsletters, reflections, and narrative reports on child development.” clcnyc.com

COLUMBIA GREENHOUSE NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2.9-5

404 West 116th Street

Philosophy: Developmental-Interaction Approach

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “This educational philosophy of Greenhouse pivots on the widely held pedagogic belief that young children learn best through direct interaction and real-life experience with interesting materials, responsive adults and small peer groups. As we design our classrooms, we choose and display real materials in a way that provoke the children’s imagination and expressive sensibilities.”

Noteworthy: “We intentionally design our environment to invite children to do what comes naturally to them – tinker, play, express, build, think. On any given day, at any given moment, a small group of children could be collaborating together to build a rocket ship with smooth wooden blocks, while another child is writing a story about the day a young girl turned into a cat, and still another child is off sorting the collection of antique buttons into unique categories. You might find a small group of children cooking challah bread or planting seeds in fresh dirt, while others are painting at the easel and mindfully filling the paper with different sized dots of paint.” columbiagreenhouse.com

THE FAMILY ANNEX NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 1.7-5

560 West 113th Street

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Since 2005 we have been immersed in learning and applying the Reggio Emilia approach from the town of the same name in Italy. This wonderful philosophy encourages creative thinking for children and encourages teachers and children to be researchers. The curriculum is layered with multiple projects based on the children’s interests and natural curiosity. The children are engaged in discovery through an investigative approach in which their ideas are valued and respected.”

Noteworthy: “Daily Journal: Documentation serves many functions and is an important tool in the Reggio Emilia approach. Children’s projects are carefully arranged and include transcriptions of children’s conversations and remarks, photographs of ongoing work and activities, and the products that have been produced by the children to represent their thinking and learning. Teachers’ commentaries on the purposes of a project, along with transcriptions of children’s verbal language, photographs, and representations of their thinking are provided. The documentation shows children that their work is valued, makes parents aware of class learning experiences, and allows teachers to assess both their teaching and the children’s learning.” familyannex.org

HOLLINGWORTH PRESCHOOL AT TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY



Ages 3-5

525 West 120th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The philosophy of Hollingworth Preschool is guided by the value we as educators place on children’s sense of wonder; thus, we consider our approach child-responsive. This child-responsive philosophy guides our work and influences our goals as educators.”

Noteworthy: “Hollingworth Preschool is a program of Teachers College at Columbia University. Hollingworth Preschool has a dual mission to provide enrichment opportunities for young children while also serving as a lab school site for professional development of Teachers College graduate students.” tc.columbia.edu

THE MEDICAL CENTER NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

60 Haven Avenue

Philosophy: Play-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “MCNS provides a nurturing and child-centered environment where a diverse group of students and teachers plays, learns, and grows together. Our beautiful facility, with light and airy classrooms, provides the perfect setting for children’s activities and an exciting bridge between our children’s families and homes and the much larger world beyond.”

Noteworthy: “MCNS is very structured. But the structure doesn’t lie in daily lesson plans or work sheets. It does not lie in a full day of teacher-directed activities. The structure at MCNS is two-fold. The first is in the physical plant, the carefully designed classroom spaces and contents of the areas within them. The second is in the daily schedule, the flow of large and small motor activities, large group, small group and individual activities, eating and rest periods, music, story and discussion times. Combine those two underlying structures and you have the ideal learning environment for young children to flourish.” mcns.org

MORNINGSIDE MONTESSORI SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

251 West 100th Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Morningside approach to early childhood education is based primarily on principles developed in the early part of this century by Maria Montessori, an Italian physician and early childhood educator: children learn best by doing; children teach themselves; children learn from each other.”

Noteworthy: “Our Parent Education curriculum offers a series of workshops for Morningside Families throughout the year. Through these workshops, parents will have opportunities to gain a deeper understanding of the developmental processes, milestones, and needs of their children. The workshops will be a forum for learning, exchanging ideas, and an opportunity to further build relationships with the other Morningside Families.” morningsidemontessori.org

PURPLE CIRCLE



Ages 2-5

251 West 100th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Instead of feeding children a set of facts, we take their daily discoveries and questions, and explore them in depth. When the curriculum is tailored to meet the individual’s strengths and interests, and the environment supports this, the children come to see themselves as capable thinkers and learners, making sense of and imagining the world around them.”

Noteworthy: “The partnership between families and teachers is essential in the preservation of children’s play. Our exceptional student to teacher ratio affords teachers time to observe each child closely so that they may provide a variety of materials to support each child’s strengths and interests.” purple-circle.org

HILDA’S & ST. HUGH’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 8

619 West 114th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

In Their Own Words: “Classrooms are carefully organized to create a learning environment that allows the children to grow in all aspects of their development. Classroom areas are supplied with materials through which fine and gross motor skills are strengthened and developed. In senior kindergarten, formal math instruction begins, along with formal language arts instruction using phonics and a literature-based curriculum.”

Noteworthy: “The outstanding faculty of St. Hilda’s & St. Hugh’s is dedicated to educating children at the earliest stages of their development. An essential part of our comprehensive academic program is foreign language instruction, which begins in nursery with a choice of French, Mandarin Chinese, and Spanish; we introduce Latin in seventh grade.” sthildas.org

THE WEEKDAY SCHOOL AT RIVERSIDE CHURCH



Ages 2-5

490 Riverside Drive

Philosophy: Hands-on

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The diverse community at Weekday fosters sharing, understanding and respect while focusing on the social, emotional and physical development of children. We honor each child as a unique individual with the goal of fostering self-awareness and self-respect. This awareness leads to the development of each child’s sense of responsibility as part of a larger community.”

Noteworthy: “The Weekday School faculty consists of talented, dedicated and highly qualified early childhood specialists. We have an active Parents Association and an 83-year history of serving families from the Upper West Side and Harlem communities.” wdsnyc.org

Multiple Locations in Manhattan:

BUCKLE MY SHOE NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 3 months-5.5 years

230 West 13th Street

40 Worth Street

Philosophy: Emergent

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The programs at Buckle My Shoe empower children to build self-esteem and confidence in their ongoing development. We offer the structure which is fundamental for individual growth in an atmosphere where children never lose their thirst for learning, and in which their curiosity and accomplishments guide the curriculum through art, music, movement (dance, yoga and gym) literacy, math, science, and social studies.”

Noteworthy: “Programs include weekly specialists in French, Chinese, Music, Dance and Yoga. Chelsea Childhood Center for the Arts will offer early childhood parent/child classes in Creative Art, Cooking & Nutrition, Dance & Movement, Language, and Preschool/Separation Preparedness, plus parent workshops and forums, guided gallery tours and special events focusing on Art in Chelsea and Preschool Arts Programs.” bucklemyshoe.org

GARDEN HOUSE SCHOOL OF NEW YORK



Ages 2.5-6

40 Sutton Place

37 East 63rd Street

Philosophy: Creative

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our educational philosophy is to develop the Physical, Social and Emotional growth of each child through creative exploration and expression. We believe that pre-school children should be encouraged to read and write before they enter kindergarten. Developed in our London School, the Early Reading and Writing Program is now in use with our American children. Our students enjoy the finest teaching of London and New York.”

Noteworthy: “The curriculum includes the alphabet and early reading, numbers, pencil skills, colors, shapes, computer science, cooking, and field trips. There are daily art activities linked to the weekly projects, music appreciation, and introductory French.” gardenhouseschool.org

THE GODDARD SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

2495 Broadway, 2nd Floor

1725 York Avenue

751 2nd Avenue

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our approach is based on widely accepted childhood development and brain-based learning research that clearly indicates the deepest, most genuine learning occurs for children through play and fun activities. We foster the cognitive and social development of each child through fun activities that are lovingly guided by highly trained teachers.”

Noteworthy: “From infant to toddler to preschool and beyond, our teachers maintain constant collaboration and communication with parents in order to prepare each child for social and academic success… Our Infant Program guides your baby’s early experiences toward a lifelong love of learning.” goddardschool.com

INTERNATIONAL PRESCHOOLS OF NYC



Ages 1.6-5

330 East 45th Street

120 West 76th Street

345 East 86th Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “In the few years spent at The International Preschools, a child will develop not only academic skills but also social skills and cultural attitudes. At The International Preschools, where English language learners are welcomed and supported, children and families from New York City and all over the world share their cultures and gain a sense of international awareness through mutual understanding and respect. Through play, we promote the cognitive, emotional, social and physical growth of each child in a nurturing atmosphere.”

Noteworthy: “We welcome children who speak little or no English at home and believe that English-speaking children benefit as they observe and help their peers learn English.” ipsnyc.org

NEW YORK PRESCHOOL



Ages 18 months-4 years

21 West End Avenue

88 Leonard Street

401 East 55th Street

11 5th Avenue

393 South End Avenue

345 East 94th Street

601 Amsterdam Avenue

168 Amsterdam Avenue

219 East 67th Street

369 3rd Avenue

38 East 22nd Street

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “To fulfill our mission of enriching the development of children, NY Preschool hosts a curriculum that incorporates STEAM lessons which include stories, songs and art. This approach begets a developmentally appropriate, academically rigorous foundation that prepares your child for social and emotional success in future schooling. Our environment pairs a warm, nurturing classroom with purposeful play in our state-of-the-art gymnastics facility to offer a unique and progressive learning environment that sparks each student’s intellectual, physical and social growth.”

Noteworthy: “At the end of each school day, teachers make an announcement to provide families with the details of the day’s activities. In addition, teachers connect with each parent or caregiver individually at the end of each class to give an overview of the child’s day, provide details about exciting developments and achievements and discuss areas for improvement. Teachers are also available to parents and caregivers before class each day.” nypre.com

PRESCHOOL OF THE ARTS



Ages 1.6-5

121 West 19th Street

337 2nd Avenue

201 East 6th Street

207 Thompson Street

40 West 22nd Street

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “We enthusiastically embrace one of the most important tenets of the Reggio Emilia approach to early childhood education – that the environment is the third teacher. Children thrive and develop most optimally in a beautiful, natural environment that reflects their interests and work while also reflecting the ambience of home.”

Noteworthy: “At the cornerstone of our school is our arts program. Children are naturally creative and derive much pleasure from involvement in the arts. They learn a host of skills and acquire tremendous self-esteem when given varied opportunities to create. Because we consider art such an integral part of our program, our NYC preschool has appointed an atelierista – an art director who provides our children with open-ended opportunities to create. Our children use a wide array of art media including acrylic, finger, and water paints, pastels, crayons, and markers.” nycpreschool.org

TWIN PARKS MONTESSORI SCHOOLS



Ages 3 months-5 years

1 West 91st Street

435 Central Park West

202 Riverside Drive

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Each class operates on the principle of freedom within limits. Children are free to work at their own pace, alone or with others. We encourage a balance of active, self-directed learning with small group collaboration and peer teaching, so that children will problem solve, see natural connections in knowledge, and create new ideas.”

Noteworthy: “Learning is facilitated in a comfortable, homelike setting, one attentively filled with developmentally appropriate materials that contribute to the growth of self-motivated, independent children. A single class contains a range of ages and abilities in which the more experienced children share what they have learned with younger or less able students who enjoy the daily stimulation of older role models.” twinparks.org

Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND ACADEMY



Age 3-Grade 12

715 Todt Hill Road

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Staten Island Academy is a welcoming mix of inspiring people, challenging schoolwork, and opportunities for expanded learning. A co-ed, college prep school for Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12, the Academy builds upon its 125-year tradition to focus entirely on providing the best future for children.”

Noteworthy: “Beginning in Pre-K, students become familiar with the computer and the keyboard, building an appreciation for technology as a learning tool and as a rich medium for expression. Each classroom is equipped with the latest computer hardware and software.” statenislandacademy.org

Queens

Jackson Heights:

GARDEN SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 12

33-16 79th Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At Garden School, we help our students develop the skills they need to thrive in school and in life. We believe that all children are uniquely talented and have their own learning styles and we combine time-tested teaching methods with creative approaches to reach and teach all of our learners. This flexible teaching philosophy is only possible in an independent school with small class sizes.”

Noteworthy: “Children learn conversational Mandarin for greeting, counting, and singing songs. They are introduced to Chinese culture and traditions and play games and eat special foods.” gardenschool.org

Forest Hills:

THE KEW-FOREST SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

119-17 Union Turnpike

Philosophy: Academic/Responsive Classroom approach

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Early Childhood program strives to support each child in feeling safe and respected among peers within their class and school community. Kew-Forest uses the Responsive Classroom approach to social-emotional education. This evidence-based program consists of a set of practices that build academic and social-emotional skills, which complement and enhance the existing curriculum. Responsive Classroom techniques support teachers in introducing children to an enhanced awareness of responsibility, empathy, and self-regulation.”

Noteworthy: “The Technology course in Early Childhood Development introduces the students to touch technology with a focus on applications that enhance the academic curriculum. Students learn to effectively use iPads to help further their understanding of topics explored in the self-contained classroom and to further enhance their creativity.” kewforest.org