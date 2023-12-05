New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family New York Family
Brooklyn Nets Kids Games at the Barclays Center
Photo by Shara Levine

Brooklyn Nets Kids Games at Barclays Center

If you haven’t taken your children to a professional basketball game yet, don’t miss the opportunity to make it the best experience for them with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are showing some love to their youngest fans by hosting six special kids themed games this season at Barclays Center with earlier game times, plenty of half time fun (think extreme Simple Simon!) and fan giveaways that have so far included a Nets chain necklace, Nets backpacks, and Nets t-shirts.

Arrive early and make your way over to the brand new retail shop, Kids Court, designed with your future ballers in mind.

Shop for all of the pint-sized Brooklyn Nets gear and accessories that your kids could ever want- from their favorite players jerseys, to hats, to hoodies, to foam fingers, and exclusive merch, Kids Court is all about the fan experience for the younger set.

Brooklyn Nets Kids Games at the Barclays Center
Photo by Shara Levine

While you’re deciding what to get, make sure to check out the Brooklyn inspired mural adorning the walls created by local artist Dillon O’Keefe. O’Keefe truly captures the spirit and fun of the game with his colorful illustrations.

Want a unique souvenir to commemorate your first game? The Kids Court is there to help with a free digital certificate and special customized ticket that will serve as a special memento from what is sure to be an unforgettable day out.

The Kids Court also offers fans of all ages the chance to interact with their favorite Nets players via a hologram machine displaying a life-size rotation of team members showing off some of their favorite Nets merch. 

Brooklyn Nets Kids Games at the Barclays Center
Photo by Shara Levine

After you check out the Kids Court, make your way to your seats to catch the start of the game with the Brooklynettes Dancers and Team Hype setting the stage for fan favorites like Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges, and the rest of the team, to take to the court for an action packed game!

The Brooklynettes and Team Hype are an essential part of the game experience with their choreographed dances and unbelievable break dancing that will have you wondering “how did they do that?” Look out for them to make appearances during time outs and halftime- and they may even have the t-shirt cannon with them!

Give your family a true New York outing that they won’t soon forget when they spend the day with the Brooklyn Nets. It’s the Brooklyn way!

Brooklyn Nets Kids Games at the Barclays Center
Photo by Shara Levine

What You Need to Know About seeing a Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center:

When are the remaining Brooklyn Nets Kids Games at Barclays Center?

Sunday, January 7, 3pm against the Portland Trail Blazers with a Team Roster Coloring Book Giveaway.

Saturday, January 27, 6pm against the Houston Rockets with a Mikal Bridges Bobblehead Giveaway.

Saturday, March 2, 3pm against the Atlanta Hawks with a special giveaway.

Giveaways are available to the first 5,000 fans. 

Where is Barclays Center located?

Barclays Center is at 620 Atlantic Ave. in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn.

Which train lines are located closest to Barclays Center?

You can take the 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, N, Q, R, to the Atlantic Terminal-Barclays Center Station. If traveling from Long Island,  you can take the Long Island Rail Road to Atlantic Terminal.

Can I bring my stroller?

Yes! There is a place to park your stroller on the main concourse.

How much are tickets to a Brooklyn Nets game?

Tickets start at $41.For more information, visit the Brooklyn Nets on their website and give them a follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

